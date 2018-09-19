UCF suspends Demetreius Mayes after arrest on rape charge

According to multiple media outlets in the area, one UCF football player has been arrested and charged following an incident over the weekend.

Freshman linebacker Demetreius Mayes is facing one count of sexual battery to a physically helpless person after allegedly raping a woman who was too drunk to give consent. Mayes and the alleged victim met at an off-campus party Saturday and, after consuming several alcoholic drinks, eventually went back to a dorm on UCF’s campus.

From Orlando’s FOX affiliate’s report:

The victim told police that the next thing the victim remembers is being taken to a room upstairs. The victim does not recall what happened when they entered the room, but does remember being awakened by someone banging on the door. The victim was completely naked. The victim put on clothes and exited the room. According to the arrest affidavit, Demetreius Mayes Jr. told police that he took the victim to his room with the intent of engaging in sex and that the victim consented to it. He also told police the victim told him “I can’t do this” and he stopped engaging in sex. He allowed the victim to get dressed and leave. Police say that several of the defendant’s teammates were present at the time of the incident. The arrest affidavit states that they believed the victim was intoxicated and attempted to stop Demetreius Mayes Jr. from engaging in sex. They knocked on his door for several minutes until the victim exited. They then escorted the victim to the lobby. They say the victim was visibly upset and crying.

As a result of the arrest, Mayes has been indefinitely suspended from the football team.

“From what we know so far on this matter, I’m upset and disappointed,” a statement from first-year UCF head coach Josh Heupel. “This has no place in our program. Demetreius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this.”

Mayes was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2018 recruiting class. The 6-2, 240-pound linebacker has yet to see the field this season.