WATCH: Colorado mascot Chip takes groin shot from t-shirt gun

Yep, if you saw “Colorado mascot Chip takes groin shot from t-shirt gun,” you absolutely read it correctly.

Ralphie is Colorado’s much-beloved live animal mascot. Chip, on the other hand, is Colorado’s equally beloved costumed human mascot. And it was the latter who, during this past weekend’s win over FCS New Hampshire, took a direct hit very near no man’s land when a t-shirt gun he was operating somehow malfunctioned and backfired.

The T-shirt! His groin! It works on so many levels! pic.twitter.com/L5vroxY2sm — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) September 19, 2018

Not surprisingly after that turn of events, Chip was carted off the field for further examination, but not before giving a thumbs-up to the crowd on his way out of the stadium.

The good news is that, one, Chip is good to go and, two, Colorado is on a bye this weekend anyway, so any lingering aftereffects of the shot to the beanbag brothers should subside by game-time.

I’m good guys! Thanks for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VK9vKm8xvM — Chip the Buffalo (@Chipthebuffalo) September 15, 2018