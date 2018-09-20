Western Kentucky losing RB Marquez Trigg to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another FBS player has made an in-season move away from their now-former program.

Marquez Trigg wrote on his personal Twitter account this week that he has decided to transfer from Western Kentucky. “I will graduate in December and transfer to pursue other opportunities for my 5th year of college football,” the running back wrote.

While the redshirt junior gave no specific reason for the departure, a steep drop in opportunities this season likely played a significant role.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, Trigg ran for 465 yards combined in 2016 (298) and 2017 (167) on 122 carries. This season, his nine carries in three games netted him just 12 yards.

Trigg totaled four rushing touchdowns during his time with the Hilltoppers, two each during the last two seasons. He also caught 12 passes for 59 yards out of the backfield last season.