Groin injury to sideline Clemson starting LB Kendall Joseph for Georgia Tech game

No. 2 Clemson’s front seven will be at less than full strength as it squares off with a decidedly run-heavy offense this weekend.

Per TigerNet.com, Dabo Swinney Friday confirmed that linebacker Kendall Joseph will not play in Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia Tech. The Tigers-centric website reported that Joseph suffered a groin injury during practice this week leading up to the Tech game.

It’s unclear when the starting weakside linebacker will return to the playing field for a Clemson team that will face Syracuse and Wake Forest the next two Saturdays after this one.

The fifth-year senior had started the first three games of this season after starting 26 games the past two years (15 in 2016, 11 in 2017). Following the 2017 season, Joseph, a three-star 2014 signee, was named third-team All-ACC.

On the depth chart released ahead of the Tech game, fifth-year senior J.D. Davis is listed as the No. 2 weakside linebacker, while redshirt sophomore Shaq Smith is listed as the No. 3.