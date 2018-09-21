Investigation details timeline of how Maryland trainers inadequately treated Jordan McNair

The findings from an independent report into the handling of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has been released, and the report puts blame for the death of McNair on the athletic trainers who were on-hand.
“There was a failure to identify symptoms and aggressively treat it,” sports medicine consultant Dr. Rod Walters stated while addressing the report’s findings.
Although it was confirmed that doing so would have significantly improved the chances of successfully treating McNair, McNair was not placed in an ice bath while experiencing symptoms of heat stroke because an athletic trainer was concerned about his size. On top of that, there was a 34-minute delay in getting McNair off the practice field at the first sign of his symptoms and it took a total of one hour and 39 minutes before McNair was taken away in an ambulance for further medical attention.
The report details why cold water tanks were not available either, stating that the cold water tanks that were available at the time of the practice were inadequate.
Board of Regents Chair Jim Brandy denied saying whether or not this investigation was a display of negligence within the football program, but said he would like to gather more facts before saying whether or not that would be the case.
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin was confirmed to have been on the scene at the time of the heat-induced trauma, but there was no decision made on his fate on the basis of this report by the Maryland Board of Regents. However, Durkin will remain on administrative leave until the second investigation into the Maryland football program concludes. A second investigation has been ongoing regarding the accusations of being a football program with a so-called toxic culture. There is no timeline for when that investigation will wrap up, nor is there any suggestion as to when a decision on Durkin’s future with the program will ultimately be determined.
Anyone in the market for a former college football head coach? Kyle Flood is now officially available.
The former Rutgers head coach was slapped with a one-year show-cause penalty as part of the fallout of the scandal that led to Flood’s firing at Rutgers that also cost Julie Hermann her position as the athletic director. Flood was essentially prevented from coaching in college for a year after initially serving a three-game suspension for his conduct in contacting university professors about eligibility concerns for a football player.
Accusations of covering up drug use by players also came under scrutiny by the NCAA as well as the program’s student-ambassador program. Now that the show-cause penalty is served, Flood can now be hired by any college football program without the threat of being punished by the NCAA.
Flood has spent the past year as an offensive line coach with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Flood was 27-24 in four seasons at Rutgers from 2012 through 2015. Former Rutgers defensive backs coach Darrell Wilson also had his show-cause expire. Whether or not he returns to college football is anyone’s guess at this point, but he is now available for hire.
Rutgers is still on probation by the NCAA for another year. The probation expires on September 21, 2019, according to NJ.com.
Backup UCLA quarterback Devon Modster is leaving the Bruins behind in hopes of finding a chance to continue his football career elsewhere. Modster took to Twitter to announce his intent to transfer from UCLA on Friday afternoon, during UCLA’s bye week.
“I would like to thank [former UCLA head coach Jim Mora] for giving me the opportunity to play and attend such a prestigious school,” Modster said in his Twitter statement. “I’d like to thank Coach Kelly and the strength coaches for allowing me to continue to play the game I love, BUT I’ve decided to leave UCLA and pursue other opportunities.”
Modster had not recorded any stats for UCLA this season. Graduate transfer Wilton Speight has played in just one game as UCLA’s starter, and freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson has played in three games and led the offense. Perhaps the writing was on the wall with Thompson-Robinson becoming the go-to option for Kelly and the Bruins moving forward after the first few disappointing weeks.
Modster appeared in five games as a backup to Josh Rosen last season. In his five appearances, Monster completed 51 of 79 passes for 671 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Modster will have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program under NCAA transfer rules, but he will have a few years of eligibility to use, and he can burn a redshirt year as well.
As for Kelly, it has been a rocky start with the quarterback position. Between Speight’s injury and Thompson-Robinson’s dad ripping the head coach and now having one quarterback transfer before the end of September, what else could possibly go wrong for Kelly in his return to college football coaching?
With one of the rising names in the college football coaching landscape, Appalachian State is looking to prevent potential suitors from pursuing Scott Satterfield. On Friday, Appalachian State announced a contract extension for Satterfield that provides the head coach with some job security through 2023.
Satterfield has had his contract with Appalachian State extended multiple times, with the most recent extension before this coming in April of 2017. The extension announced today is a two-year extension from his previously extended contract. Terms of the contract have not been revealed or reported. According to the database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, Satterfield was being paid $675,000 by the school, making him the third-highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference (Troy’s Neal Brown and Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson have been paid more).
Satterfield took over the head coaching position at Appalachian State in 2012 and has gone 42-23 overall with a record of 38-15 at the FBS level, in that time with three straight bowl victories in the past three seasons. Satterfield’s first season with the Mountaineers also ended with a winning record but the Mountaineers were ineligible for postseason play as it was their first season playing at the FBS level.
Satterfield’s profile continues to be on the rise with on-field success at Appalachian State. Despite his latest contract extension, if the Mountaineers continue to win games this season, the interest in him as a potential coach for other programs will continue to escalate as well. Satterfield will very likely be a coach that is sought out by a handful of programs from power conference programs and potentially other Group of Five programs in need of a head coach even though Appalachian State has put together another contract extension.
No. 2 Clemson’s front seven will be at less than full strength as it squares off with a decidedly run-heavy offense this weekend.
Per TigerNet.com, Dabo Swinney Friday confirmed that linebacker Kendall Joseph will not play in Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia Tech. The Tigers-centric website reported that Joseph suffered a groin injury during practice this week leading up to the Tech game.
It’s unclear when the starting weakside linebacker will return to the playing field for a Clemson team that will face Syracuse and Wake Forest the next two Saturdays after this one.
The fifth-year senior had started the first three games of this season after starting 26 games the past two years (15 in 2016, 11 in 2017). Following the 2017 season, Joseph, a three-star 2014 signee, was named third-team All-ACC.
On the depth chart released ahead of the Tech game, fifth-year senior J.D. Davis is listed as the No. 2 weakside linebacker, while redshirt sophomore Shaq Smith is listed as the No. 3.