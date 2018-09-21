Kansas looking for first Big 12 road win since Oct. 4, 2008

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a season of “first times since…” standards thus far this year for the Kansas football program, and the Jayhawks have the opportunity to add yet another one in Week 4.

Saturday afternoon, Kansas will travel to Waco for a Week 4 matchup against Baylor in the Big 12 opener for both schools. Should the Jayhawks head back to Lawrence with a win stuffed into its back pocket, they would do something they haven’t done in nearly 10 full years.

On Oct. 4, 2008, Kansas beat Iowa State 35-33 in Ames. That marked the Jayhawks’ last road win in Big 12 play as they have lost 40 straight conference games away from home since.

All told, Kansas has lost 29 of its last 30 Big 12 games, with the last win coming vs. Texas in 2016.

Already in 2018, Kansas snapped a 46-game road losing streak, which was the second-longest such streak in the history of college football at any level. Additionally, they have won back-to-back games over FBS teams for the first time since 2009.

A win over Baylor would also give Kansas back-to-back wins over Power Five teams for the first time since 2008.