Nick Saban will continue to use both Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts

So much for that idea, it appears.
Two weeks ago, a report surfaced that there is an agreement in place between Jalen Hurts and the Alabama football program that would allow the quarterback to take a redshirt for the 2018 season, provided starter Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t go down with an injury.
Hurts appeared in Alabama’s season-opening romp over Louisville at the beginning of the month, and then in the next two as well. Thanks to a new NCAA rule implemented this year, players can appear in up to four games in a season and still retain the ability to take a redshirt; it appeared that the rumored agreement between the player and the football program would’ve been that Hurts would not play in more than four games this season — again, unless Tagovailoa is injured.
With the fourth game of the season fast approaching, it doesn’t seem as if redshirting Hurts is in Nick Saban‘s plans. At all.
From ESPN.com‘s Chris Low‘s interview with the Crimson Tide head football coach:
It’s the same as it’s always been, to use them both,” Saban told ESPN on Thursday. “It evolves a little bit as you go. Our team has evolved. I can’t tell you exactly how it all will play out. It’s going to be whoever helps our team play the best, and they’ve both played a role in doing that. …
We needed both quarterbacks last year, and we’ll need them both again this year.
Hurts, who was 26-2 as the Tide’s starting quarterback entering 2018, is on schedule to graduate from UA in December. It’s widely expected that, at some point afterward graduation, he will transfer from the Tide as the true sophomore Tagovailoa is firmly entrenched as the starter.
Provided he doesn’t actually end u redshirting this year, Hurts would then have one more season of eligibility he can use at another FBS school.
Expected to be one of the top Group of Five matchups of the season, UCF and FAU have not disappointed so far Friday night. After UCF jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the visiting Owls, Devin Singletary provided a charge to help FAU take a 17-14 lead in the final two minutes of the first half in Orlando, but McKenzie Milton drove the Knights right down the field on a late possession to re-take a 21-17 lead.
UCF opened the game on a solid foot with the defense ending FAU’s game-opening drive on an interception by linebacker Pat Jasinski. Just a few plays later, McKenzie Milton kept the ball himself and ran untouched for a touchdown to the right side.
UCF extended their lead to 14-0 with a 10-play, 92-yard drive in under three minutes on their next possession. Milton ended the drive with a touchdown strike to Dredrick Snelson. After exchanging three-and-out possessions, FAU finally got something working for them on offense after taking advantage of a well-run fake punt to keep a drive alive.
A face mask penalty on UCF helped FAU continue to move downfield a few plays later and Singletary broke off a would-be-tackler and took off up the middle 11 yards for a touchdown for FAU’s first points of the game.
FAU kept things going in their favor with another quick three-and-out against the UCF offense. Singletary then scored his second touchdown of the half to draw the game even at 14-14 with five minutes gone in the second quarter. FAU took its first lead of the night with a field goal by Vladimir Rivas in the final two minutes.
The lead lasted all of one minute and three seconds. Milton answered with a lightning-fast 78-yard touchdown drive by completing passes four of five plays, ending the drive with a touchdown pass to Marlon Williams.
UCF offensive lineman Wyatt Miller left the game with an undisclosed injury in the first half. His status is unknown, but he has not returned to the game.
The findings from an independent report into the handling of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has been released, and the report puts blame for the death of McNair on the athletic trainers who were on-hand.
“There was a failure to identify symptoms and aggressively treat it,” sports medicine consultant Dr. Rod Walters stated while addressing the report’s findings.
Although it was confirmed that doing so would have significantly improved the chances of successfully treating McNair, McNair was not placed in an ice bath while experiencing symptoms of heat stroke because an athletic trainer was concerned about his size. On top of that, there was a 34-minute delay in getting McNair off the practice field at the first sign of his symptoms and it took a total of one hour and 39 minutes before McNair was taken away in an ambulance for further medical attention.
The report details why cold water tanks were not available either, stating that the cold water tanks that were available at the time of the practice were inadequate.
Board of Regents Chair Jim Brandy denied saying whether or not this investigation was a display of negligence within the football program, but said he would like to gather more facts before saying whether or not that would be the case.
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin was confirmed to have been on the scene at the time of the heat-induced trauma, but there was no decision made on his fate on the basis of this report by the Maryland Board of Regents. However, Durkin will remain on administrative leave until the second investigation into the Maryland football program concludes. A second investigation has been ongoing regarding the accusations of being a football program with a so-called toxic culture. There is no timeline for when that investigation will wrap up, nor is there any suggestion as to when a decision on Durkin’s future with the program will ultimately be determined.
Anyone in the market for a former college football head coach? Kyle Flood is now officially available.
The former Rutgers head coach was slapped with a one-year show-cause penalty as part of the fallout of the scandal that led to Flood’s firing at Rutgers that also cost Julie Hermann her position as the athletic director. Flood was essentially prevented from coaching in college for a year after initially serving a three-game suspension for his conduct in contacting university professors about eligibility concerns for a football player.
Accusations of covering up drug use by players also came under scrutiny by the NCAA as well as the program’s student-ambassador program. Now that the show-cause penalty is served, Flood can now be hired by any college football program without the threat of being punished by the NCAA.
Flood has spent the past year as an offensive line coach with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Flood was 27-24 in four seasons at Rutgers from 2012 through 2015. Former Rutgers defensive backs coach Darrell Wilson also had his show-cause expire. Whether or not he returns to college football is anyone’s guess at this point, but he is now available for hire.
Rutgers is still on probation by the NCAA for another year. The probation expires on September 21, 2019, according to NJ.com.
Backup UCLA quarterback Devon Modster is leaving the Bruins behind in hopes of finding a chance to continue his football career elsewhere. Modster took to Twitter to announce his intent to transfer from UCLA on Friday afternoon, during UCLA’s bye week.
“I would like to thank [former UCLA head coach Jim Mora] for giving me the opportunity to play and attend such a prestigious school,” Modster said in his Twitter statement. “I’d like to thank Coach Kelly and the strength coaches for allowing me to continue to play the game I love, BUT I’ve decided to leave UCLA and pursue other opportunities.”
Modster had not recorded any stats for UCLA this season. Graduate transfer Wilton Speight has played in just one game as UCLA’s starter, and freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson has played in three games and led the offense. Perhaps the writing was on the wall with Thompson-Robinson becoming the go-to option for Kelly and the Bruins moving forward after the first few disappointing weeks.
Modster appeared in five games as a backup to Josh Rosen last season. In his five appearances, Monster completed 51 of 79 passes for 671 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Modster will have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program under NCAA transfer rules, but he will have a few years of eligibility to use, and he can burn a redshirt year as well.
As for Kelly, it has been a rocky start with the quarterback position. Between Speight’s injury and Thompson-Robinson’s dad ripping the head coach and now having one quarterback transfer before the end of September, what else could possibly go wrong for Kelly in his return to college football coaching?