Virginia Tech dismisses DE Trevon Hill

Virginia Tech had a disaster of a night Saturday in Norfolk, falling to winless Old Dominion in a 49-35 stunner. The Monarchs dropped 632 yards on the hapless Hokies, the most ever allowed by a Bud Foster defense, and surrendered 28 fourth quarter points to turn a 28-21 lead into a 49-35 loss.

Perhaps such a performance, shocking as it may be, was inevitable after losing 10 players from last year’s defense, including four over the summer.

But if that’s the standard for how Virginia Tech will defend, things are about to get a whole lot worse. Head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday that starting defensive end Trevon Hill has been booted from the team, effective immediately.

“After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech,”’ Fuente said in a statement. “I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be.”

Hill was, and still is, Virginia Tech’s leader in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (4.5). No other Hokie has more than one sack through three games.

He seems to be taking it… well.

This was quite the about face on Twitter. Not sure of the reason for Trevon Hill's dismissal, but this was sudden. #Hokies pic.twitter.com/KbEGPDwrJd — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) September 23, 2018

As if that wasn’t enough, starting quarterback Josh Jackson left the ODU loss with an injury, and a team spokesman had no update on Sunday.

The Hokies (2-1) visit unbeaten Duke on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).