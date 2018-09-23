Wake Forest fires defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel

Carnage littered the AP Top 25 landscape following Week 4’s games, as seven ranked teams lost games — five of them to unranked opponents, and a sixth in horrific fashion.

As such, five new teams are in, led by No. 17 Kentucky. Following a 28-7 smashing of then-No. 14 Mississippi State, Mark Stoops‘s Wildcats are 4-0 overall and off to their first 2-0 start since 1977. As such, they graced the AP Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 11, 2007, and just the second time since 1984. The No. 17 ranking is UK’s highest ranking since Oct. 21, 2007.

Also joining the rankings are No. 18 Texas, who was No. 23 in preseason, did not earn a single vote after losing at Maryland and now has vaulted back into the rankings after back-to-back double-digit wins over ranked opponents (both of whom are now unranked). Elsewhere, a pair of unbeaten Power 5 teams have joined the rankings for the first time this season in No. 22 Duke and No. 24 California, and Texas Tech came in at No. 25 after smashing then-No. 15 Oklahoma State by 24 points in Stillwater.

Only two of the seven losers remained in the poll: Oregon, who actually climbed a spot to No. 19 after blowing a 17-point third quarter lead to No. 7 Stanford and No. 23 Mississippi State for absolutely no reason whatsoever. (I expected this from the good-for-literally-nothing coaches’ poll, but I expected better from you, AP voters.)

Elsewhere, LSU leapfrogged Oklahoma for No. 5 after Army took the Sooners to overtime in Norman, and Penn State jumped Auburn for No. 9 ahead of a massive game Saturday night in Happy Valley.

Michigan, Miami and BYU moved up five spots, while UCF, Wisconsin and Michigan State gained three.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,523 total points (60 first-place votes)

2. Georgia — 1,422

3. Clemson — 1,409 (1)

4. Ohio State — 1,363

5. LSU — 1,238

6. Oklahoma — 1,201

7. Stanford — 1,143

8. Notre Dame — 1,067

9. Penn State — 1,001

10. Auburn — 987

11. Washington — 946

12. West Virginia — 923

13. UCF — 727

14. Michigan — 698

15. Wisconsin — 662

16. Miami — 571

17. Kentucky — 541

18. Texas — 308

19. Oregon — 297

20. BYU — 270

21. Michigan State — 256

22. Duke — 244

23. Mississippi State — 241

24. California — 118

25. Texas Tech — 106

Five ranked-on-ranked matchups await us in Week 5:

No. 12 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Tech (noon ET, ESPN2)

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington (8:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 24 California at No. 19 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)