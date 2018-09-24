Alabama remains super in latest Super 16 Poll

After continuing to tighten their grip on the top spot in the AP and coaches polls this week, the Alabama Crimson Tide also flexed some muscle atop the latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Alabama received 48 of a possible 51 first-place votes to remain on top of the Super 16 Poll once again, with Georgia and LSU each receiving one of the remaining first-place ballots submitted this week.

Like in the AP and coaches polls, Alabama’s ownership of first-place votes has trended up each week the Super 16 has been released. Alabama received 36 first-place votes in the preseason Super 16 Poll and has managed to add to their total each successive week the poll has been released.

This week’s Super 16 poll saw some newcomers after a week of upsets and critical outcomes across the nation. At No. 13, Michigan is back in the Super 16 poll where they started in the preseason ranking. The Wolverines are back for the first time since opening the season with a loss at Notre Dame. UCF, who has continued to trend upward in the overall voting since the preseason poll, has finally made their debut in the Super 16, coming in at No. 14 this week. After a brief drop off the poll last week, Wisconsin is back, this week taking No. 15. And at No. 16 is Kentucky, following the Wildcats taking down Mississippi State, who went from being No. 13 to one of the last few schools to receive any votes overall.

Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech each received votes this week but all three fell out of the top 16 after suffering losses this past weekend. Other schools receiving votes after not receiving any last week are Miami, Texas, Duke, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and USF.

Super 16 Poll – Week 5

Alabama (49 first-place votes) Georgia (1) Clemson Ohio State LSU (1) Oklahoma Stanford Penn State Notre Dame Auburn Washington West Virginia Michigan UCF Wisconsin Kentucky

As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk are voters in the Super 16 Poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself, Kevin McGuire.

