Oregon RB Taj Griffin becomes latest player to announce Week 4 transfer

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
Welcome to the newest holiday on the college football schedule: New Redshirt Rule Transfer Monday. (Okay, so we need to work on the name.)

Thanks to the new rule that passed this spring, players are now allowed the play in up to four games and retain their redshirts. The rule was intended as cover when injuries leave depth charts shallow without punishing players and/or to get true freshmen experience without using an entire season. But a handful of players have taken advantage to pull the plug on a disadvantageous situation without losing the entire season.

They’re celebrating (or, more likely, lamenting) NRRT Day at Arkansas and Oklahoma State, and now Oregon running back Taj Griffin has announced his intent to transfer as well.

“Thankful for all the support and positivity i have recieved (sic) from the fan base here, but I’m going to open up other options from here,” Griffin tweeted Monday.

“It’s playing time oriented,” Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. “Any time a student-athlete has a decision to make that’s in the best interest of himself, we support it 100 percent.”

A senior from Powder Springs, Ga., Griffin registered 77 tackles as a freshman in 2015 and saw his usage decreased from there, totaling 37 totes in 2016, 18 in 2017 and six through three games this season. Royce Freeman hogged the bulk of the carries over the past three seasons, but now freshman C.J. Verdell has become the feature back with 59 rushes through four games.

Larry Scott defends Pac-12’s late night TV schedule

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Judging from the outsider’s perspective, the Pac-12 seems like the angriest of the Power 5 conferences right now. Or at least the most angst-ridden. The league is angsty about the state of its product on the field after going 1-8 in bowl games and missing the College Football Playoff last year. It’s angsty about its place in the world, literally and metaphorically, isolated from the other four Power 5 leagues. And it’s especially angsty about its TV contract.

Twenty-four of the league’s 80 conference games started at or after 7 p.m. local time in 2017, 30 percent. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but that feels like a higher number than the other conferences (and Pac-12 coaches and fans would likely agree).

There’s one reason for that: TV. In 2011, the Pac-12 announced a joint 12-year contract with ESPN and Fox worth a collective $3 billion. At the time, it felt like a game-changer. In time, we’ve learned that it wasn’t. The Pac-12 is still the only Power 5 conference in the Pacific time zone, and as such, it’s the only conference the networks are going to schedule in the 10:30 p.m. ET time slot.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was asked about the TV deal on Saturday:

“The reason we play almost a third of our games at night is that was a way to unlock significant value from television in our last negations,” Scott said, via The Oregonian. “ESPN and Fox placed a high value on us giving them a little more flexibility and being willing to play more night games.”

Translated from businesspeak to English, here’s what Scott is saying: Look, you like all that money, don’t you? The only way ESPN and Fox were paying us all those billions was if we played at 10:30 Eastern, because they’re certainly not playing SEC games at that time.

The economics here is simple: ESPN and Fox draw higher ratings for live college football games than they do for SportsCenter (or whatever the FS1 equivalent is). The Washington-Utah game drew 1.589 million viewers for ESPN on Sept. 15, while Fresno State-UCLA drew 301,000 for FS1. Both of those numbers are higher than anything else those networks could show at that time. As such, ESPN and Fox can charge higher prices for advertising, and then share some of that money with the conference. If there were no #Pac12AfterDark games there would be no (or significantly less) #Pac12AfterDark money. And everyone likes money, especially when they’ve already spent it it on coaching salaries and new facilities.

And, let’s face it, given the chance to show, say, Alabama-Ole Miss or Washington-Utah at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN is going to pick Alabama-Ole Miss every time. In fact, ESPN did that exact thing on Sept. 15, and Alabama-Ole Miss drew 4.109 million viewers.

The Pac-12 does own its own network, so if the league’s fans and coaches are truly that miserable in their current arrangement, the option to go it alone and pick its kickoff times will become available to the conference starting in 2024. In fact, the Pac-12 stands more to gain than any other conference by placing most or all of its TV inventory on its own network. The Pac-12 wholly owns all of Pac-12 Network, which means it would stand to keep all of the profits in the event its carriage fees skyrocket by putting every USC, Washington, Oregon, etc., football game on its network. But, of course, it would stand to take all of the losses the conference passed on the guaranteed money from ESPN and Fox and the carriage fees didn’t skyrocket.

The guess here is the Pac-12 will take the guaranteed money again.

Oklahoma State WR Jalen McCleskey announces transfer

By Zach BarnettSep 24, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
In a purely shocking move, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced Monday that wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will utilize the new redshirt rule and transfer immediately.

McCleskey told Gundy he is leaving due to a lack of playing time.

A 3-star recruit out of Louisiana, McCleskey caught 29 balls as a true freshman in 2015, led the team with 73 grabs as a sophomore and snared 50 passes last season. Through four games in 2018, McCleskey ranked second on the team with 15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 52 yards in a 41-17 loss to No. 25 Texas Tech on Saturday.

After years of playing third fiddle to James Washington and Marcell Ateman, McCleskey, presumably figured to be the offense’s top option in his senior year, but fellow senior Taylor Cornelius has favored sophomore Tylan Wallace, turning to him for a team-high 26 completions.

McCleskey’s departure is part of a new phenomenon of players utilizing the new redshirt rule to their advantage. By leaving when he is, McCleskey will not have this season count against his eligibility, thus allowing him to play elsewhere in 2019.

He leaves school as one of the 10 most productive receivers in Oklahoma State history, hauling in 167 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.

 

Urban Meyer says Nick Bosa is out for Penn State game

By Kevin McGuireSep 24, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
As had been speculated as a possibility last week, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will not play this weekend when the Buckeyes travel to Penn State for a key Big Ten East Division matchup.

“It’s going to be a few more weeks, but we expect him back,” Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said while meeting with the media on Monday.

Bosa left Ohio State’s win against TCU two weeks ago with an injury. What was declared an abdominal and groin injury would leave Bosa out of action this past weekend against Tulane. Meyer confirmed Bosa underwent surgery and there has not been a released timeline of when Bosa is expected to be able to return to the team, or whether he will or not. Although, Meyer’s comments suggest there is optimism Bosa will be able to return down the line for the Buckeyes.

Penn State may stand to benefit by the absence of one of the nation’s top players, not just top defensive players, but the Nittany Lions will still have their paws full with Ohio State’s defensive front. Holding off the defensive line from Ohio State will be instrumental in Penn State’s chances to defend the home field and get the running game on track early and give Trace McSorley time to make some plays. Not having Bosa chase McSorley down is a plus for Penn State, but Ohio State’s depth will still give Ohio State an upper hand in terms of overall talent on the field Saturday night.

Chase Young started for Ohio State this past weekend against Tulane in place of the injured Bosa. He and Tyreke Smith figure to continue trying to plug the end in the meantime, while Dre’Mont Jones will continue to anchor the other end.

Alabama remains super in latest Super 16 Poll

By Kevin McGuireSep 24, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
After continuing to tighten their grip on the top spot in the AP and coaches polls this week, the Alabama Crimson Tide also flexed some muscle atop the latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Alabama received 48 of a possible 51 first-place votes to remain on top of the Super 16 Poll once again, with Georgia and LSU each receiving one of the remaining first-place ballots submitted this week.

Like in the AP and coaches polls, Alabama’s ownership of first-place votes has trended up each week the Super 16 has been released. Alabama received 36 first-place votes in the preseason Super 16 Poll and has managed to add to their total each successive week the poll has been released.

This week’s Super 16 poll saw some newcomers after a week of upsets and critical outcomes across the nation. At No. 13, Michigan is back in the Super 16 poll where they started in the preseason ranking. The Wolverines are back for the first time since opening the season with a loss at Notre Dame. UCF, who has continued to trend upward in the overall voting since the preseason poll, has finally made their debut in the Super 16, coming in at No. 14 this week. After a brief drop off the poll last week, Wisconsin is back, this week taking No. 15. And at No. 16 is Kentucky, following the Wildcats taking down Mississippi State, who went from being No. 13 to one of the last few schools to receive any votes overall.

Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech each received votes this week but all three fell out of the top 16 after suffering losses this past weekend. Other schools receiving votes after not receiving any last week are Miami, Texas, Duke, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and USF.

Super 16 Poll – Week 5

  1. Alabama (49 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU (1)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Stanford
  8. Penn State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Auburn
  11. Washington
  12. West Virginia
  13. Michigan
  14. UCF
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Kentucky

As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk are voters in the Super 16 Poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself, Kevin McGuire.