Alabama to change Bryant-Denny Stadium layout after LB Dylan Moses crashes into wall

In one of those moments that you wonder how it doesn’t happen more often, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses crashed into a fence near the corner of a Bryant-Denny Stadium end zone on Saturday and remained down for a few perilous moments. He got up safely, and No. 1 Alabama cruised to a 45-23 win over Texas A&M.

But Nick Saban said Monday Alabama will work to ensure such an event doesn’t happen again.

“They’re going to try to do some stuff to the stadium there to shave that little corner off a little bit and pad it up a little better,” Saban told AL.com. “That was something that, after being here all these years, I never even noticed that until that play. That is definitely something that we are addressing.”

Just a few steps separate the playing field from a padded wall. Moses didn’t actually make contact with the wall, he crashed into a security guard, who was then pinned against the wall.

“As far as the security guard, I feel sorry for him,” Moses said. “But if it wasn’t for him, I’d probably be in the hospital right now because he was really in between the wall and me. I know I ran into his like knee, that was pretty bad, gruesome.”

#ICYMI: Dylan Moses said earlier that he’s still sore from a bruised muscle after slamming into the wall at BDS. But he called the security guard he ran into at the fence a super hero. “I feel sorry for him. If it wasn’t for him, I’d probably be in the hospital.” pic.twitter.com/k3OjOIdsyK — ™ Iท βα๓a ไ ㅜяบรт ™ (@BamaPride143) September 25, 2018

As AL.com notes, Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Brown had to be taken off the field in a stretcher after crashing into a wall at the other end of the field in 2004. He suffered a shoulder injury on the play.