Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa heavy title, Heisman favorites

Sorry, Nick. You’re gonna have to look elsewhere for the negativity you think your team needs.
With Week 4 in the books, Bovada.lv released its updated set of odds for the favorite to win both the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2018 Heisman Trophy. In both cases, the new set of numbers have a decidedly Crimson Tide hue to them — Alabama is, at more than a scratch favorite, listed at 5/7 to win the playoff while its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is at 6/5 to claim the latest version of the most prestigious award in college football.
Heading into Week 4, Alabama was at 19/10 to win the title. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, was at 3/2 to win the Heisman.
Clemson (4/1), Ohio State (9/2) and Georgia (7/1) are the only teams even remotely in the same neighborhood in Bovada‘s odds. The next-closest after that trio? Notre Dame and Oklahoma, both at 22/1.
When it comes to the Heisman, a trio of quarterbacks are at least within shouting distance of Tagovailoa with two-thirds of the season left to unfold — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (5/1), West Virginia’s Will Grier (13/2) and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (8/1).
Below is a portion of the latest odds released by Bovada.lv, first for the CFP title and second for the Heisman.
One of the odder Week 4 developments took yet another, and perhaps final, twist on Monday.
Initial reports over the weekend had Quart’e Sapp pulling a Vontae Davis and quitting on Tennessee in the midst of a 26-point loss to rival Florida this past Saturday; Jeremy Pruitt subsequently clarified that the linebacker had merely refused to enter the game when told and had been banished to the locker room; Sapp subsequently sent out a tweet in which he proclaimed he “was never asked nor did I refuse to go into the game.”
Regardless of what exactly went down this past Saturday, the developments left the linebacker’s future with the Vols up in the air. Monday, Pruitt confirmed that, after speaking man-to-man with Sapp and acknowledging that “everybody makes mistakes,” the redshirt junior will remain as a part of his football team.
“I’ve coached at a lot of places, and I’ve seen things like this happen before,” Pruitt said by way of the Associated Press. “I’ve seen guys not show up to practice on Tuesday, not show up to practice on Wednesday. When you’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds and there’s lots of things going on, things happen. Quart’e has been nothing but a great ambassador for our program, a really good student and (has) been a good leader for our team.”
After starting eight games last season, Sapp had been relegated to second-team linebacker the first four games of a 2018 season in which the Vols are 2-2 but have lost both of its games versus Power Five competition.
Depending on how the next few days play out, 1-3 Arkansas could be without a key piece of its offensive puzzle this coming weekend as it looks to right a listing ship.
In Week 4, Devwah Whaley sustained an unspecified injury in the 31-point loss to Auburn that the football program isn’t even willing to describe in generalities. With Texas A&M on tap in Week 5, the running back is officially being described as day-to-day with that unspecified injury.
When asked Monday if Whaley is in concussion protocol, head coach Chad Morris, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote, “did not confirm or deny.”
A determination of his availability for the A&M game will likely be made much closer to Saturday’s kickoff.
Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Rakeem Boyd‘s 145 yards are second on the team.
As has been pretty much par for the course thus far, LSU’s offensive line will once again be at less than full strength — although the injured cavalry could be on the way.
During the first quarter of this past Saturday’s closer-than-expected win over Louisiana Tech, Garrett Brumfield went down with a knee injury and didn’t return. As a result of that injury, the starting left guard will miss this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.
A timeline for a return has yet to be determined.
“We don’t know when Garrett will be back,” head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “I don’t know that yet.”
Brumfield’s injury is the latest offensive line issue that’s hit the fifth-ranked Tigers over the past month. From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles missed two of the last three games, and starting right tackle Adrian Magee has been out since Sept. 2 against Miami. If you add in the suspension of Ed Ingram before fall camp, LSU has played without four starters.
The good news is that Charles and Magee could potentially play this weekend, although they’re officially listed as questionable at this point in time.
One of the most electrifying special teams players in the country won’t see the field again until 2019.
South Florida’s Terrence Horne has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, the football program has confirmed. The freshman wide receiver suffered the injury during practice in the week leading up to this past Saturday’s win over East Carolina.
“You hate to lose a player, because he had worked so hard. Not only is he a good football player, he’s an unbelievable young man. Always has a smile on his face, would do anything you ask him to do,” head coach Charlie Strong said by way of the Tampa Bay Times. “That one kind of hurt us.”
Horne currently leads the FBS level in kick return average at an even 47 yards per. In Week 1, he tied an NCAA single-game record by returning a pair of kicks for touchdowns.