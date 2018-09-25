Arkansas’ leading rusher’s status for Texas A&M game up in the air

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Depending on how the next few days play out, 1-3 Arkansas could be without a key piece of its offensive puzzle this coming weekend as it looks to right a listing ship.

In Week 4, Devwah Whaley sustained an unspecified injury in the 31-point loss to Auburn that the football program isn’t even willing to describe in generalities. With Texas A&M on tap in Week 5, the running back is officially being described as day-to-day with that unspecified injury.

When asked Monday if Whaley is in concussion protocol, head coach Chad Morris, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote, “did not confirm or deny.”

A determination of his availability for the A&M game will likely be made much closer to Saturday’s kickoff.

Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Rakeem Boyd‘s 145 yards are second on the team.