LSU starting guard Garrett Brumfield out for Ole Miss game

As has been pretty much par for the course thus far, LSU’s offensive line will once again be at less than full strength — although the injured cavalry could be on the way.

During the first quarter of this past Saturday’s closer-than-expected win over Louisiana Tech, Garrett Brumfield went down with a knee injury and didn’t return. As a result of that injury, the starting left guard will miss this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

A timeline for a return has yet to be determined.

“We don’t know when Garrett will be back,” head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “I don’t know that yet.”

Brumfield’s injury is the latest offensive line issue that’s hit the fifth-ranked Tigers over the past month. From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles missed two of the last three games, and starting right tackle Adrian Magee has been out since Sept. 2 against Miami. If you add in the suspension of Ed Ingram before fall camp, LSU has played without four starters.

The good news is that Charles and Magee could potentially play this weekend, although they’re officially listed as questionable at this point in time.