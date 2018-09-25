Prosectors to weigh pursuing criminal charges in Jordan McNair’s death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The repercussions from the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair could potentially extend beyond the expected civil litigation.

According to USA Today, the Prince George County State’s Attorney’s Office is requesting the full, unredacted version of the University of Maryland’s report of the independent investigation into McNair’s passing following a football workout this past summer. In a heavily-redacted public release of the findings late last week, U-M acknowledged yet again that there was a failure to identify the symptoms of heatstroke that ultimately claimed the life of McNair.

Whether that failure rises to the level of criminal negligence on the part of the U-M training staff is to be determined.

“We will be requesting a full, un-redacted version of the Walters Report and will begin reviewing all circumstances surrounding Jordan McNair’s death for potential criminal charges,” a state’s attorney spokesperson told USA Today.

“We will investigate this in the same manner we do every case and we will apply the law to the evidence and go from there.”

A criminal investigation is likely to be launched and could lead to involuntary manslaughter charges being filed against members of the Terrapins’ football training staff, particularly head athletic trainer Wes Robinson. Per the independent investigation, Robinson reportedly yelled at McNair to “get the f**k up” after falling out during the workout and just prior to the collapse that preceded his death.

“[O]ther trainers on site were responsible for a ‘failure to identify escalating symptoms’ for heatstroke,” the report from the independent investigation stated.