SEC fines Kentucky $100,000 after fans stormed field following win over Mississippi State

Here’s to guessing this is one six-figure check Kentucky won’t mind cutting.
Following the win over then-No. 14 Mississippi State Saturday night, a win that pushed the now-No. 17 Wildcats to 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977, joyous fans of Big Blue Nation stormed the field at Commonwealth Stadium in celebration. Tuesday afternoon, the SEC announced that, as expected, UK has been fined $100,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy that was enacted in 2004.
It was the football program’s second such violation of that policy, with the first coming after a win over South Carolina in 2014. A third violation, and any subsequent violations for that matter, would result in a fine of $250,000 for the university.
The money generated by the fines, incidentally, is placed into the SEC’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
“The Conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field. We want exciting experiences around SEC games, but also seek to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, spectators and officials.”
In addition to the best start in conference play in over four decades, their 4-0 record to date is also its best start to a season since 2008. Of course, earlier this year, they also beat Florida to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators.
Sunday, Kentucky entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade.
While not nearly as big of a name as its upcoming opponent, Penn State too has suffered a sizable personnel loss.
At a media briefing Tuesday, James Franklin announced that Mark Allen will be sidelined for the remainder of the season because of injury. The running back did not play in last Friday night’s win over Illinois.
Per the head coach, Allen suffered the unspecified injury during practice in the week leading up to the Week 4 game against the Fighting Illini.
As Allen is a fifth-year senior, the injury could very well be career-ending, at least at the collegiate level. He could apply for a sixth season of eligibility with the NCAA, although it’s uncertain if that’s a tack he’ll ultimately take.
This season, Allen is fourth on the Nittany Lions with 99 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns. In the week prior to suffering his injury, Allen ran for a career-high 62 yards in a Week 3 blowout of Kent State.
All told, Allen has rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Happy Valley.
The spate of big-name running backs going down with a significant injury continues unabated, with San Diego State the latest FBS program to suffer such a fate.
During the second quarter of SDSU’s win over Eastern Michigan this past Saturday, Juwan Washington went down with some type of upper-body injury. While head coach Rocky Long was initially optimistic that the injury wasn’t too severe, a team official confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune that the running back has been diagnosed with a broken clavicle.
The injury is expected to keep the junior sidelined for up to six weeks.
SDSU is on a bye in Week 5, so such a timeline means Washington would likely miss games against Boise State (Oct. 6), Air Force (Oct. 12), San Jose State (Oct. 20), Nevada (Oct. 27) and New Mexico (Nov. 3). He would then, again based on the six-week timeline, be healthy enough to play in the Nov. 10 game against UNLV.
Through four games for the 3-1 Aztecs, Washington leads the team with 513 rushing yards and has scored five of their six touchdowns on the ground. Chase Jasmin (233 yards) is their second-leading rusher, and has scored the only other rushing touchdown.
The repercussions from the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair could potentially extend beyond the expected civil litigation.
According to USA Today, the Prince George County State’s Attorney’s Office is requesting the full, unredacted version of the University of Maryland’s report of the independent investigation into McNair’s passing following a football workout this past summer. In a heavily-redacted public release of the findings late last week, U-M acknowledged yet again that there was a failure to identify the symptoms of heatstroke that ultimately claimed the life of McNair.
Whether that failure rises to the level of criminal negligence on the part of the U-M training staff is to be determined.
“We will be requesting a full, un-redacted version of the Walters Report and will begin reviewing all circumstances surrounding Jordan McNair’s death for potential criminal charges,” a state’s attorney spokesperson told USA Today.
“We will investigate this in the same manner we do every case and we will apply the law to the evidence and go from there.”
A criminal investigation is likely to be launched and could lead to involuntary manslaughter charges being filed against members of the Terrapins’ football training staff, particularly head athletic trainer Wes Robinson. Per the independent investigation, Robinson reportedly yelled at McNair to “get the f**k up” after falling out during the workout and just prior to the collapse that preceded his death.
“[O]ther trainers on site were responsible for a ‘failure to identify escalating symptoms’ for heatstroke,” the report from the independent investigation stated.
Sorry, Nick. You’re gonna have to look elsewhere for the negativity you think your team needs.
With Week 4 in the books, Bovada.lv released its updated set of odds for the favorite to win both the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2018 Heisman Trophy. In both cases, the new set of numbers have a decidedly Crimson Tide hue to them — Alabama is, at more than a scratch favorite, listed at 5/7 to win the playoff while its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is at 6/5 to claim the latest version of the most prestigious award in college football.
Heading into Week 4, Alabama was at 19/10 to win the title. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, was at 3/2 to win the Heisman.
Clemson (4/1), Ohio State (9/2) and Georgia (7/1) are the only teams even remotely in the same neighborhood in Bovada‘s odds. The next-closest after that trio? Notre Dame and Oklahoma, both at 22/1.
When it comes to the Heisman, a trio of quarterbacks are at least within shouting distance of Tagovailoa with two-thirds of the season left to unfold — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (5/1), West Virginia’s Will Grier (13/2) and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (8/1).
Below is a portion of the latest odds released by Bovada.lv, first for the CFP title and second for the Heisman.