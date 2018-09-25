SEC fines Kentucky $100,000 after fans stormed field following win over Mississippi State

Here’s to guessing this is one six-figure check Kentucky won’t mind cutting.

Following the win over then-No. 14 Mississippi State Saturday night, a win that pushed the now-No. 17 Wildcats to 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977, joyous fans of Big Blue Nation stormed the field at Commonwealth Stadium in celebration. Tuesday afternoon, the SEC announced that, as expected, UK has been fined $100,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy that was enacted in 2004.

It was the football program’s second such violation of that policy, with the first coming after a win over South Carolina in 2014. A third violation, and any subsequent violations for that matter, would result in a fine of $250,000 for the university.

The money generated by the fines, incidentally, is placed into the SEC’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

“The Conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field. We want exciting experiences around SEC games, but also seek to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, spectators and officials.”

In addition to the best start in conference play in over four decades, their 4-0 record to date is also its best start to a season since 2008. Of course, earlier this year, they also beat Florida to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators.

Sunday, Kentucky entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade.