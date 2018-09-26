Getty Images

Dabo Swinney addresses Kelly Bryant’s decision to transfer from Clemson

Sep 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
On the same day his former starting quarterback officially decided to start over at somewhere other than Clemson, Dabo Swinney has addressed a decision that many saw coming over the past couple 72 hours or so.

On the ACC coaches teleconference Wednesday morning, Swinney stated that he was “sad [Kelly Bryant] has made this decision” to transfer, but respects the senior’s decision and “wish him all the best.” That said, the head coach reaffirmed that, even with Bryant leaving the program because of it, the decision to start true freshman Trevor Lawrence this week is a move “I would make… all over again because I believe that it’s what’s right for our team.”

Below is the full transcript of Swinney’s comments on the Bryant situation, courtesy of TigerNet.com:

I know we’ve got a lot of people probably on here that want a comment from that, and obviously saddened and disappointed that he’s chosen to leave the team, but I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant. He’s one of the best young people I’ve ever been around, and even though I don’t think this is a great decision, I certainly respect it, and it doesn’t change anything that I feel for Kelly. I love him, care about him. I wish him nothing but the best, and, again, sad that he has made this decision.

All I can say is another program, wherever he decides to go, is going to get a quality quarterback and a very quality young man. We appreciate everything that Kelly gave to this program while he was here. He’s a graduate, and like I said, he’s one of the best young people you could ever be around. It’s disappointing, but that’s where we are, and something he decided that he felt like was best for him, so you have to respect that.

As far as the decision, it’s just — you know, as a coach, sometimes you have to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of the team, and this is one of those decisions. And I would make it all over again because I believe that it’s what’s right for our team, and I feel like Kelly would have continued to help us win and play a lot, but it’s not what he wanted to do. I certainly could have started him this week, which would have limited his options, but that’s not how we operate here. That’s not who we are.

So at the end of the day, it is what it is. I love Kelly. I wish him all the best. Again, I appreciate everything he’s done for this University, this team, and respect his decision and wish him all the best.

Bryant, a senior, had started the last 18 games at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests.  If he had played another snap at Clemson, his collegiate career would’ve been over at the end of the 2018 season.  Now, he will be able to move on to another FBS program as a graduate transfer and play in 2019.

South Carolina loses WR OrTre Smith to ‘genetic issue on his knee’

Sep 26, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
One of the most unique first names in college football has been lost to an equally unique medical condition.

Will Muschamp confirmed Tuesday that OrTre Smith will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of a knee injury.  Specifically, the South Carolina wide receiver has a genetic condition in which his kneecap continually dislocates, at least partially.

“OrTre Smith is going to have surgery next week. Genetic issue on his knee, it’s a subluxed kneecap, it slides out about 40 percent,” Muschamp said by way of the Charleston Post & Courier. “It is very, very painful and something he has been dealing with over a long period of time.”

Provided everything goes well with the procedure and subsequent rehab, the true sophomore is expected to be ready for the start of spring practice next year.

Because he played in just two games this season, Smith will be eligible for a redshirt.  That would then give him three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

This season, Smith had caught three passes for 25 yards.  Last season, Smith was tied for second on the Gamecocks in receiving touchdowns (three); third in receptions (30); and fourth in receiving yards (326).

Labeling demotion ‘kind of a slap in the face,’ Kelly Bryant confirms that he will transfer from Clemson

Sep 26, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
And there you have it.

A couple of days after learning he had lost his job to a true freshman, and after missing two straight days of practice that led to intensified speculation about his future, Kelly Bryant has confirmed to the Greenville News that he has decided to transfer from Clemson.  Because the senior has played in only four games this season, he will be able to take advantage of the new NCAA transfer rule and play at another FBS program next year as a graduate transfer.

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said in an exclusive interview with The News. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

Bryant was informed by his position coach Sunday of the Tigers’ decision to go with Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback, then had a lengthy conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney Monday in which they discussed, among other things, the possibility of a transfer.  The move to Lawrence came after Bryant had started the last 18 games under center for Clemson, with the Tigers winning 16 of those.

“To me, it was kind of a slap in the face,” Bryant said about his demotion.

Bryant’s decision to transfer leaves the Tigers with just two recruited scholarship quarterbacks, 247Sports.com noted.  Redshirt freshman Chase Brice will serve as Lawrence’s backup for the balance of the season.

Since Lawrence signed with Clemson in December of last year as part of the first Early Signing Period, four quarterbacks have transferred from the Tigers — Bryant, Zerrick Cooper (HERE), Tucker Israel (HERE) and Hunter Johnson (HERE).  The football program also added FCS graduate transfer quarterback Patrick McClure in late July as a preferred walk-on.

Randy Edsall abruptly pulls plug on news conference after being asked leading DC question

Sep 26, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Randy Edsall wanted no part in heading down the road one media member at least attempted to get him to travel.

Following a subpar start to the 2018 season on that side of the ball, Wake Forest earlier this week announced that they had decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel. On a related note — you’ll see in a minute — UConn is currently dead last among the 130 FBS programs in total defense (a staggering 664 yards per game; next closest is Ohio at 540.3) and scoring defense (54.4 points per game; next closest is Bowling Green at 44).

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Edsall was asked about the Wake situation and his philosophy on such an in-season move. Suffice to say, the head coach wasn’t particularly fond of the media member’s line of questioning.

From the Hartford Courant:

Reporter: “Wake Forest just fired their defensive coordinator. I’m just curious about your philosophy on that.”

Edsall: “What does that have to do with us? I’m done. I can see where this is going. I’m not — I’m done.

Edsall’s defensive coordinator is Billy Crocker, who is in his second year with the football program. In Crocker’s first season, the Huskies were 122nd in scoring defense (37.9 ppg), 127th in total defense (519 ypg) and 130th (dead last) in pass defense (339 ypg).

Prior to his time at UConn, Crocker was on the coaching staff at Villanova for 12 seasons, the last five of which he spent coordinating the FCS team’s defense. In his last season with the Wildcats, they had the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense at that level.

Ankle injury leaves RB LJ Scott ‘day-to-day’ for Michigan State against Central Michigan

Sep 26, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
Michigan State could again be without one of the top returning running backs in the Big Ten.

In the third quarter of the Week 2 loss to Arizona State, LJ Scott went down with an ankle injury and did not return to the game. The injury also sidelined him for the conference opener, a 14-point win over Illinois, in Week 4.

With its non-conference finale against Central Michigan set for this Saturday, it appears the senior back will be essentially a game-time decision. At least, I think that’s what his head coach was getting at.

“Probably a little of both,” Mark Dantonio said when asked if Scott was day-to-day or will play against CMU. “I expect him to play. Maybe day-to-day.

“He may be out there today or he may not be. Probably the best answer I can give you.”

Despite missing nearly a game and a half, Scott’s 103 rushing yards are still tops on the Spartans. Scott has led Michigan State in rushing each of the past three seasons — 898 yards in 2017, 994 in 2016 and 699 in 2015.

Following MSU’s Holiday Bowl win last December, Scott confirmed that he would be eschewing early entry into the 2018 NFL draft and would be returning to East Lansing for a fourth season.