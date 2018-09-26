Redbox becomes new sponsor for San Francisco bowl

Redbox, the video rental service commonly seen at your local grocery and drug stores, is the new sponsor of the San Francisco Bowl.

Redbox takes over the naming rights of the bowl game that has previously been called the Foster Farms Bowl from 2013 through last season and has gone by the name of the San Francisco Bowl, Emerald Bowl, and Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl prior to that.

“We are in the midst of an incredibly exciting year for college football in the Bay Area and the addition of an innovative brand like Redbox as the game’s new title partner greatly adds to that excitement,” Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl, said in a released statement. “This year’s Redbox Bowl features a family-friendly noon kickoff that will help launch a week-long celebration of college football in the Bay Area and we welcome Redbox and their brand of entertainment to the party.”

This year’s Redbox Bowl will be played on Monday, December 31 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The bowl game has an arrangement to pair off a team from the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Purdue topped Arizona, 38-35, in last year’s game.

Levi’s Stadium will also his this year’s Pac-12 Championship Game at the end of the regular season and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 7, 2019.

When it comes time for bowl swag, it seems likely players playing in the bowl game will have some free video rentals coming their way.

