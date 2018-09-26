Redbox becomes new sponsor for San Francisco bowl

Redbox, the video rental service commonly seen at your local grocery and drug stores, is the new sponsor of the San Francisco Bowl.
Redbox takes over the naming rights of the bowl game that has previously been called the Foster Farms Bowl from 2013 through last season and has gone by the name of the San Francisco Bowl, Emerald Bowl, and Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl prior to that.
“We are in the midst of an incredibly exciting year for college football in the Bay Area and the addition of an innovative brand like Redbox as the game’s new title partner greatly adds to that excitement,” Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl, said in a released statement. “This year’s Redbox Bowl features a family-friendly noon kickoff that will help launch a week-long celebration of college football in the Bay Area and we welcome Redbox and their brand of entertainment to the party.”
This year’s Redbox Bowl will be played on Monday, December 31 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The bowl game has an arrangement to pair off a team from the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Purdue topped Arizona, 38-35, in last year’s game.
Levi’s Stadium will also his this year’s Pac-12 Championship Game at the end of the regular season and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 7, 2019.
When it comes time for bowl swag, it seems likely players playing in the bowl game will have some free video rentals coming their way.
Iowa is off this week, but when the Hawkeyes return to action next week, it looks as though Barrington Wade will be sliding into a starting role on the defense. A vacancy on the first team opened up with an injury to Nick Niemann, but the Hawkeyes may find ways to keep some other players in the defensive mix as well.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker addressed the position concern with the media on Wednesday, noting that Wade will likely be the player getting the starting nod. But Parker also made sure to include A.J. Epenesa in the defensive strategy moving forward. The vibe is Iowa knows Epenesa is a key player, but is going to continue to allow him to develop a little more in a relatively reduced role.
“If we played him more, would he be as productive? That’s the thing you’ve got to really watch out,” Parker said, according to the Associated Press. “I really think the way we’re handling the situation, and it worked out the first four weeks, is that 25, 26, reps a game has really been his potential to really make some big plays. Now, obviously, you want to keep on doing that and pushing them forward, and I think he will the more you go on in practice.”
Epenesa has recorded 13 tackles in the first four games Iowa has played this season. Wade has been listed as the backup to Niemann, while Epenesa has been listed as a backup at right end. So it seems keeping players at their listed position is the chosen path for Iowa’s defense for now.
Iowa returns to Big Ten play on October 6 against Minnesota.
Football players tend to be able to pull some sway on campus in little ways, whether they are NCAA violations or not. But at TCU, jumping ahead in line at the Chick-fil-A is apparently not one of them, and head coach Gary Patterson wants TCU students to know that.
Responding to a tweet by a TCU student that accused an anonymous TCU football player of asking to move ahead in line by declaring himself a football player, Patterson chimed in with a timely response on Twitter looking for names.
Fortunately for this nameless TCU player, he got away with this one as the identity of the player in question could not be confirmed. One wonders just how Patterson would have addressed that with the player, and the whole team. No Chick-fil-A for a month? That’s a good punishment, fit for the crime of trying to get ahead in line by relying on your status with the football team.
But let this be a lesson to all TCU football players, you have to wait in line for your Spicy Chicken Sandwich just like the rest of the TCU student body.
After a week without any off-field incidents, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.
According to the Daily Collegian, Penn State’s student newspaper, Rasheed Walker was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a Trek 830 mountain bike on Sept. 11. The offensive tackle is facing one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.
Walker allegedly confessed to police that he stole the bike, an act that was captured by a surveillance camera as well. Walker’s purported reason for swiping the bike is, well, unique. From the student paper’s report:
Walker, 18, allegedly took the mountain bike, valued at $150, and disposed of it near his residence building because he did not feel like walking back to his residence building that day.
OK then.
As of yet, the football program has not commented on the development, and it’s unclear what if any repercussions Walker may face.
A four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Walker was rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 65 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in Penn State’s 23-member class rated sixth nationally were ranked higher than Walker.
The 6-6, 308-pound Walker has played in the last two games, wins over Kent State and Illinois, after not seeing action in the first two. The true freshman is listed on Penn State’s most recent depth chart as the No. 3 left tackle.
One of the most unique first names in college football has been lost to an equally unique medical condition.
Will Muschamp confirmed Tuesday that OrTre Smith will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of a knee injury. Specifically, the South Carolina wide receiver has a genetic condition in which his kneecap continually dislocates, at least partially.
“OrTre Smith is going to have surgery next week. Genetic issue on his knee, it’s a subluxed kneecap, it slides out about 40 percent,” Muschamp said by way of the Charleston Post & Courier. “It is very, very painful and something he has been dealing with over a long period of time.”
Provided everything goes well with the procedure and subsequent rehab, the true sophomore is expected to be ready for the start of spring practice next year.
Because he played in just two games this season, Smith will be eligible for a redshirt. That would then give him three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
This season, Smith had caught three passes for 25 yards. Last season, Smith was tied for second on the Gamecocks in receiving touchdowns (three); third in receptions (30); and fourth in receiving yards (326).