South Carolina loses WR OrTre Smith to ‘genetic issue on his knee’

By John TaylorSep 26, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
One of the most unique first names in college football has been lost to an equally unique medical condition.

Will Muschamp confirmed Tuesday that OrTre Smith will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of a knee injury.  Specifically, the South Carolina wide receiver has a genetic condition in which his kneecap continually dislocates, at least partially.

“OrTre Smith is going to have surgery next week. Genetic issue on his knee, it’s a subluxed kneecap, it slides out about 40 percent,” Muschamp said by way of the Charleston Post & Courier. “It is very, very painful and something he has been dealing with over a long period of time.”

Provided everything goes well with the procedure and subsequent rehab, the true sophomore is expected to be ready for the start of spring practice next year.

Because he played in just two games this season, Smith will be eligible for a redshirt.  That would then give him three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

This season, Smith had caught three passes for 25 yards.  Last season, Smith was tied for second on the Gamecocks in receiving touchdowns (three); third in receptions (30); and fourth in receiving yards (326).

Redbox becomes new sponsor for San Francisco bowl

Redbox Bowl
By Kevin McGuireSep 26, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Redbox, the video rental service commonly seen at your local grocery and drug stores, is the new sponsor of the San Francisco Bowl.

Redbox takes over the naming rights of the bowl game that has previously been called the Foster Farms Bowl from 2013 through last season and has gone by the name of the San Francisco Bowl, Emerald Bowl, and Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl prior to that.

“We are in the midst of an incredibly exciting year for college football in the Bay Area and the addition of an innovative brand like Redbox as the game’s new title partner greatly adds to that excitement,” Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl, said in a released statement. “This year’s Redbox Bowl features a family-friendly noon kickoff that will help launch a week-long celebration of college football in the Bay Area and we welcome Redbox and their brand of entertainment to the party.”

This year’s Redbox Bowl will be played on Monday, December 31 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The bowl game has an arrangement to pair off a team from the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Purdue topped Arizona, 38-35, in last year’s game.

Levi’s Stadium will also his this year’s Pac-12 Championship Game at the end of the regular season and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 7, 2019.

When it comes time for bowl swag, it seems likely players playing in the bowl game will have some free video rentals coming their way.

Penn State’s Rasheed Walker arrested on misdemeanor theft charges

By John TaylorSep 26, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
After a week without any off-field incidents, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Daily Collegian, Penn State’s student newspaper, Rasheed Walker was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a Trek 830 mountain bike on Sept. 11.  The offensive tackle is facing one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.  Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Walker allegedly confessed to police that he stole the bike, an act that was captured by a surveillance camera as well.  Walker’s purported reason for swiping the bike is, well, unique.  From the student paper’s report:

Walker, 18, allegedly took the mountain bike, valued at $150, and disposed of it near his residence building because he did not feel like walking back to his residence building that day.

OK then.

As of yet, the football program has not commented on the development, and it’s unclear what if any repercussions Walker may face.

A four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Walker was rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 65 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three signees in Penn State’s 23-member class rated sixth nationally were ranked higher than Walker.

The 6-6, 308-pound Walker has played in the last two games, wins over Kent State and Illinois, after not seeing action in the first two.  The true freshman is listed on Penn State’s most recent depth chart as the No. 3 left tackle.

Dabo Swinney addresses Kelly Bryant’s decision to transfer from Clemson

By John TaylorSep 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
On the same day his former starting quarterback officially decided to start over at somewhere other than Clemson, Dabo Swinney has addressed a decision that many saw coming over the past couple 72 hours or so.

On the ACC coaches teleconference Wednesday morning, Swinney stated that he was “sad [Kelly Bryant] has made this decision” to transfer, but respects the senior’s decision and “wish him all the best.” That said, the head coach reaffirmed that, even with Bryant leaving the program because of it, the decision to start true freshman Trevor Lawrence this week is a move “I would make… all over again because I believe that it’s what’s right for our team.”

Below is the full transcript of Swinney’s comments on the Bryant situation, courtesy of TigerNet.com:

I know we’ve got a lot of people probably on here that want a comment from that, and obviously saddened and disappointed that he’s chosen to leave the team, but I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant. He’s one of the best young people I’ve ever been around, and even though I don’t think this is a great decision, I certainly respect it, and it doesn’t change anything that I feel for Kelly. I love him, care about him. I wish him nothing but the best, and, again, sad that he has made this decision.

All I can say is another program, wherever he decides to go, is going to get a quality quarterback and a very quality young man. We appreciate everything that Kelly gave to this program while he was here. He’s a graduate, and like I said, he’s one of the best young people you could ever be around. It’s disappointing, but that’s where we are, and something he decided that he felt like was best for him, so you have to respect that.

As far as the decision, it’s just — you know, as a coach, sometimes you have to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of the team, and this is one of those decisions. And I would make it all over again because I believe that it’s what’s right for our team, and I feel like Kelly would have continued to help us win and play a lot, but it’s not what he wanted to do. I certainly could have started him this week, which would have limited his options, but that’s not how we operate here. That’s not who we are.

So at the end of the day, it is what it is. I love Kelly. I wish him all the best. Again, I appreciate everything he’s done for this University, this team, and respect his decision and wish him all the best.

Bryant, a senior, had started the last 18 games at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests.  If he had played another snap at Clemson, his collegiate career would’ve been over at the end of the 2018 season.  Now, he will be able to move on to another FBS program as a graduate transfer and play in 2019.

Labeling demotion ‘kind of a slap in the face,’ Kelly Bryant confirms that he will transfer from Clemson

By John TaylorSep 26, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
And there you have it.

A couple of days after learning he had lost his job to a true freshman, and after missing two straight days of practice that led to intensified speculation about his future, Kelly Bryant has confirmed to the Greenville News that he has decided to transfer from Clemson.  Because the senior has played in only four games this season, he will be able to take advantage of the new NCAA transfer rule and play at another FBS program next year as a graduate transfer.

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said in an exclusive interview with The News. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

Bryant was informed by his position coach Sunday of the Tigers’ decision to go with Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback, then had a lengthy conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney Monday in which they discussed, among other things, the possibility of a transfer.  The move to Lawrence came after Bryant had started the last 18 games under center for Clemson, with the Tigers winning 16 of those.

“To me, it was kind of a slap in the face,” Bryant said about his demotion.

Bryant’s decision to transfer leaves the Tigers with just two recruited scholarship quarterbacks, 247Sports.com noted.  Redshirt freshman Chase Brice will serve as Lawrence’s backup for the balance of the season.

Since Lawrence signed with Clemson in December of last year as part of the first Early Signing Period, four quarterbacks have transferred from the Tigers — Bryant, Zerrick Cooper (HERE), Tucker Israel (HERE) and Hunter Johnson (HERE).  The football program also added FCS graduate transfer quarterback Patrick McClure in late July as a preferred walk-on.