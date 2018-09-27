Getty Images

Duke QB Daniel Jones could be back for Virginia Tech game just weeks after surgery

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
There’s a fast recovery and there’s some miraculous healing. File Duke QB Daniel Jones under the latter.

It appears that the Blue Devils signal-caller could be ready to take the field again less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his left clavicle — potentially as soon as this Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech.

“We are getting some complete medical information on Daniel,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said Thursday, according to the News and Observer. “I can’t tell you what I know except that he has practiced and done well.”

Jones apparently returned to practice just 10 days after undergoing the surgery though has obviously been limited in terms of contact. According to the N&O, he was splitting reps with backups Quentin Harris and Chris Katrenick this week, leading to the possibility that he could take snaps against the Hokies as a starter Saturday night.

The rapid recovery is helped by the fact that Jones injured the clavicle in his non-throwing shoulder but that’s still quite the progress from going under the knife back to game action if he does indeed play this week. Duke is 4-0 to start the season and ranked in the top 25 as a result so the return of their starting quarterback for conference play would undoubtedly be a pretty big boost to the offense as they face a step up in competition.

Jordan McNair’s family asks Maryland board to accept “legal and moral responsibility” for son’s death

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
A week after an independent report examining the death of former football Jordan McNair was released publicly, lawyers representing the family have sent a letter asking Maryland and its Board of Regents to accept “legal and moral responsibility” for the death of their son earlier this year.

The letter, which was obtained by ESPN on Wednesday, is aimed squarely at the school’s board after school president Wallace Loh rather directly took the blame at a press conference in August and accepted responsibility for McNair’s death. However, at presser announcing the findings of an independent investigation last week in College Park, board chairman James Brady declined to say whether or not there was negligence on behalf of the football program despite a clear timeline that showed numerous mistakes from Terrapins medical staff and coaches at the time in question.

“Your failure to take responsibility for Jordan’s death is part of your continuing pattern of insensitivity toward the McNair family, motivated by your attempts to mitigate the tragedy and protect your and the university’s interests,” the letter read, in part.

Lawyers representing the family have previously said that they will not even begin discussions regarding a settlement with the school until head coach D.J. Durkin — who remains suspended at the moment — is fired.

In response to the letter, the school issued the following statement to ESPN: 

“The University System of Maryland (USM) Board of Regents is deeply saddened by the tragic death of University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) student-athlete Jordan McNair. As board chair James T. Brady stated Friday, Mr. McNair’s death has been devastating not only for his family, friends and teammates, but for many others across the USM and the state.

“And while we can never make up for this loss, we can and must obtain all available information as to what happened on May 29 so we can ensure that a tragedy like this never occurs again on any of our campuses.

“To that end, several investigations were launched to gather and establish as many facts as possible. Dr. Rod Walters’ review of UMCP’s protocols and procedures and how they were implemented is the first to be completed. An independent commission continues to investigate the culture of football at the university, particularly with respect to student health and safety. Finally, the Office of the Attorney General, as it does in all such cases, is conducting an investigation to assess, among other issues, potential legal responsibility.

“We will not speculate, make judgments or attempt to apportion responsibility until all of these investigations are concluded and the Board of Regents has sufficient information to make the decisions necessary to better safeguard the well-being of student athletes at the University of Maryland, College Park and other USM institutions.”

Needless to say, we’re still only in the beginning stages of dealing with the fallout surrounding McNair’s death and things are certainly trending toward a protracted battle between the school and the family of a player who was lost far too soon for very preventable reasons.

Tennessee reportedly finalizing deal to add UConn to 2026 schedule for cool $1.8 million

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
UConn is off to a rough start in the 2018 season but it probably speaks a lot more to the state of the program that the Huskies are now considered a team that SEC schools are more than willing to schedule as part of a hefty revenue game.

As per the Hartford Courant, Tennessee and UConn are in the stages of finalizing an agreement that would see the two teams play at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville all the way out in the 2026 season. The proposal will see the Vols guarantee a $1.8 million payment to the Huskies for making the trip below the Mason-Dixon line.

“It’s a great opportunity for our student athletes to compete against one of the best programs in the country,” athletic director David Benedict told the paper. “They compete in one of the most competitive conferences in the country and it’s a great opportunity for our fans to go to a place that has a great game day tradition and experience and I think, for all those reasons, it’s a great opportunity.”

What is perhaps more interesting than a Tennessee-UConn game far into the future is the journey that led the two to this point. The pair originally agreed to a home-and-home series a decade ago (which was supposed to take place in 2015/16) but that was later nixed. It seems the original agreement was actually just kicked down the road and wound up being changed to the current one-off contest in Knoxville.

No details about specific dates were given in the Courant report but Tennessee does have a trip to play at Nebraska in 2026 for September 12th already on the docket.

Ex-Florida RB who announced transfer half-hour after Kentucky loss arrested on felony charge

By John TaylorSep 27, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
At this point in time, Adarius Lemons has more pressing issues on his mind than the next stop on his college football journey.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Lemons was arrested last week following a reported domestic incident.  The former Florida running back is facing one count each of battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief.  The strangulation charge is a felony, while the other two are misdemeanors.

From the Herald‘s report:

According to a Gainesville Police Department sworn complaint affidavit, Lemons was in a relationship with the alleged victim for seven or eight years. The affidavit states Lemons and the woman had an argument on Sept. 21 at Social 28, a student apartment complex in Gainesville, during which Lemons slammed the victim’s iPhone 8+ on the ground, causing the screen to break.

After that, Lemons “slammed the [victim] onto a wall and bed, where her left foot hit the railing and her toenail ripped off and bled” and then choked her, according to the report. The affidavit, released Monday, states the victim suffered a cut to her upper lip, a bloodied left big toe, a scratch on her left forearm, a cut on her right pinky and redness on her left elbow.

Very late on the night of Sept. 8, roughly a half-hour after Florida’s historic loss to Kentucky, Lemons announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Gators in order to “find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with.”

In that loss to the Wildcats, Lemons didn’t record a carry.  He did, however, return two kicks for 47 yards.  After rushing for 136 yards in nine games as a true freshman last season, Lemons hadn’t carried the ball through the Gators’ first two games of 2018 before announcing his departure.

The Clearwater, Fla., product was a three-star member of Florida’s 2017 recruiting class.

Texas Tech WR Myller Royals charged in arrest that involved brass knuckles

By John TaylorSep 27, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
While not completely unprecedented, at least one component of the latest incident to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is certainly unique.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas Tech wide receiver Myller Royals was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop executed by university police officers Friday night.  Specifically, Royals was charged driving with an invalid license and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The prohibited weapon?  Brass knuckles.

“He’s still on the team,” a Tech spokesperson told the Avalanche-Journal. “It’s being handled internally, between him and coach [Kliff] Kingsbury.

Royals was a three-star signee who enrolled early as part of the Red Raiders’ 2018 recruiting class.  He has yet to see any type of in-game action as a true freshman this season, and was set to take a redshirt even before this off-field incident.