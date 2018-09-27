Duke QB Daniel Jones could be back for Virginia Tech game just weeks after surgery

There’s a fast recovery and there’s some miraculous healing. File Duke QB Daniel Jones under the latter.

It appears that the Blue Devils signal-caller could be ready to take the field again less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his left clavicle — potentially as soon as this Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech.

“We are getting some complete medical information on Daniel,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said Thursday, according to the News and Observer. “I can’t tell you what I know except that he has practiced and done well.”

Jones apparently returned to practice just 10 days after undergoing the surgery though has obviously been limited in terms of contact. According to the N&O, he was splitting reps with backups Quentin Harris and Chris Katrenick this week, leading to the possibility that he could take snaps against the Hokies as a starter Saturday night.

The rapid recovery is helped by the fact that Jones injured the clavicle in his non-throwing shoulder but that’s still quite the progress from going under the knife back to game action if he does indeed play this week. Duke is 4-0 to start the season and ranked in the top 25 as a result so the return of their starting quarterback for conference play would undoubtedly be a pretty big boost to the offense as they face a step up in competition.