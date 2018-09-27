Houston to wear throwback uniforms, old school logos later this season

We’re big fans at CFTalk of throwback uniforms and even more so when they bring back nostalgia for the old Southwest Conference.
Congrats to Houston for doing both in unveiling a slick new look this week for their homecoming game against Temple on November 10 as they honor both the record-setting 1968 and 1978 Cougars teams.
An explanation on the look and throwback logo straight from the school release:
In the game, Houston will wear red jerseys with white lettering bordered by a navy blue stroke and white pants with a navy blue and red stripe down the sides. The helmet will consist of a red helmet with gray facemasks with the 1968-1978 era UH logo on the sides and white stripes down the middle.
The 1978 Southwest Conference champions finished the season 9-3 with a 7-1 record in the Southwest Conference, capping the year with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl and ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll of the season. The season included wins over No. 10 Florida State (27-21), No. 6 Texas A&M (33-0) and No. 6 Texas (10-7).
The 1968 team ended the year No. 18 in the AP poll after going 6-2-2, including a record-breaking 100-6 win over Tulsa on Nov. 23 in the Astrodome The season also included a 29-7 win at No. 17 Ole Miss and ties at No. 4 Texas (20-20) and at No. 7 Georgia (10-10).
While most folks with knowledge of college football history will likely first think of the record-setting Houston teams of the late 1980’s, it was those earlier teams under head coach Bill Yeoman that really put the program on the map back in the heyday of the SWC. The throwback threads are nothing flashy by today’s standards but everybody in and around Houston can certainly appreciate the nod toward the history of the team with this very clean look.