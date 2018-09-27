It appears starting QB Jarrett Guarantano is good to go for Tennessee vs. second-ranked Georgia

As Tennessee looks to bounce back from a rough (to say the least) first third of the 2018 season, the Volunteers will likely have their starting quarterback for what will be their stiffest test of the year thus far.

In the third quarter of the Week 4 loss to Florida, Jarrett Guarantano sustained an injury to his left knee and didn’t return to the game. With a trip to No. 2 Georgia on tap this weekend, Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that, by way of the Associated Press, his starter “has been out there every day” and “he’ll be ready to go” for the Bulldogs.

“Jarrett is a tough guy, so that’s not surprising to me,” the first-year head coach added.

In four games this season, Guarantano has completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The sophomore’s pass efficiency rating of 144.3 is 54th nationally and eighth among SEC quarterbacks.

Guarantano has also been sacked six times, and has been credited with minus-six yards rushing on the year.

Coming off a 4-8 season in 2017, Tennessee is 2-2 in its first year under Pruitt. However, the two losses came to a pair of Power Five team by a combined 52 points (40-14 to West Virginia, 47-21 to Florida) while their two wins were at the expense of an FCS team and a Conference USA squad (UTEP) that hasn’t won a game this season.