Miami LB De’Andre Wilder (neck) won’t play at all in 2018

De’Andre Wilder‘s season is officially over before it ever got a chance to get started.
Wilder had sustained a neck injury during summer camp and hadn’t played at all through the first four games of the regular season. Wednesday, Miami confirmed that the sophomore linebacker will miss the remainder of the year as well because of the neck issue.
Wilder was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class. He was the highest-rated linebacker in The U’s class that year.
As a true freshman, Wilder played in 12 games and was credited with 10 tackles. He was slated for a bigger role in 2018 prior to suffering the injury.
Later on tonight, No. 16 Miami will open up ACC play with a home date against North Carolina.
Few players in North Texas history have the legacy Joe Greene do, which is why it will be a special honor for defensive end LaDarius Hamilton to wear the same uniform number once worn by the iconic football player. North Texas will briefly bring the No. 75 out of retirement this weekend when the team wears throwback uniforms for a game against Louisiana Tech.
And what better way to make that announcement than by rekindling the nostalgia from one of the most memorable commercials of all time starring Greene?
Hamilton was chosen to wear the signature uniform this weekend due to his leadership within the program, according to ESPN.com.
North Texas is off to a 4-0 start this season and opens Conference USA play this weekend against Louisiana Tech, who enters the weekend with a record of 2-1.
Iowa is off this week, but when the Hawkeyes return to action next week, it looks as though Barrington Wade will be sliding into a starting role on the defense. A vacancy on the first team opened up with an injury to Nick Niemann, but the Hawkeyes may find ways to keep some other players in the defensive mix as well.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker addressed the position concern with the media on Wednesday, noting that Wade will likely be the player getting the starting nod. But Parker also made sure to include A.J. Epenesa in the defensive strategy moving forward. The vibe is Iowa knows Epenesa is a key player, but is going to continue to allow him to develop a little more in a relatively reduced role.
“If we played him more, would he be as productive? That’s the thing you’ve got to really watch out,” Parker said, according to the Associated Press. “I really think the way we’re handling the situation, and it worked out the first four weeks, is that 25, 26, reps a game has really been his potential to really make some big plays. Now, obviously, you want to keep on doing that and pushing them forward, and I think he will the more you go on in practice.”
Epenesa has recorded 13 tackles in the first four games Iowa has played this season. Wade has been listed as the backup to Niemann, while Epenesa has been listed as a backup at right end. So it seems keeping players at their listed position is the chosen path for Iowa’s defense for now.
Iowa returns to Big Ten play on October 6 against Minnesota.
Football players tend to be able to pull some sway on campus in little ways, whether they are NCAA violations or not. But at TCU, jumping ahead in line at the Chick-fil-A is apparently not one of them, and head coach Gary Patterson wants TCU students to know that.
Responding to a tweet by a TCU student that accused an anonymous TCU football player of asking to move ahead in line by declaring himself a football player, Patterson chimed in with a timely response on Twitter looking for names.
Fortunately for this nameless TCU player, he got away with this one as the identity of the player in question could not be confirmed. One wonders just how Patterson would have addressed that with the player, and the whole team. No Chick-fil-A for a month? That’s a good punishment, fit for the crime of trying to get ahead in line by relying on your status with the football team.
But let this be a lesson to all TCU football players, you have to wait in line for your Spicy Chicken Sandwich just like the rest of the TCU student body.
Redbox, the video rental service commonly seen at your local grocery and drug stores, is the new sponsor of the San Francisco Bowl.
Redbox takes over the naming rights of the bowl game that has previously been called the Foster Farms Bowl from 2013 through last season and has gone by the name of the San Francisco Bowl, Emerald Bowl, and Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl prior to that.
“We are in the midst of an incredibly exciting year for college football in the Bay Area and the addition of an innovative brand like Redbox as the game’s new title partner greatly adds to that excitement,” Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl, said in a released statement. “This year’s Redbox Bowl features a family-friendly noon kickoff that will help launch a week-long celebration of college football in the Bay Area and we welcome Redbox and their brand of entertainment to the party.”
This year’s Redbox Bowl will be played on Monday, December 31 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The bowl game has an arrangement to pair off a team from the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Purdue topped Arizona, 38-35, in last year’s game.
Levi’s Stadium will also his this year’s Pac-12 Championship Game at the end of the regular season and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 7, 2019.
When it comes time for bowl swag, it seems likely players playing in the bowl game will have some free video rentals coming their way.