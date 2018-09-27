Getty Images

No. 16 Miami makes N’Kosi Perry the new starter at quarterback

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Last year, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and Miami’s Malik Rosier faced off at quarterback in the 2017 ACC Championship Game. The two entered Week 5 of the 2018 season sporting a ridiculous 30-6 combined record… and yet both players are no longer the starter under center at their respective schools.

Not long after Bryant left the Tigers earlier this week as a transfer following a demotion to the No. 2 spot, it was Rosier’s turn to be bumped out of the starting lineup as the Hurricanes went with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for their game against North Carolina on Thursday night at home.

Perry wound up completing 7-of-10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in his first half of action against the Tar Heels as he was helped out by his defense quite a bit in building up a 33-10 halftime lead. The youngster, who took over for Rosier at QB in the first half of the team’s game against Florida International last week, has a much more lively arm and it seemed as though the offensive playmakers around him responded well to their new field general. The Canes managed 271 yards in the first half despite limited opportunities to even see the field after their defense recorded two touchdowns of their own against UNC.

Now it will be interesting to see what Mark Richt does with Rosier, who was 14-4 with the team as the starter. He was not effective in the loss to LSU in the opener and the redshirt senior has completed just 52 percent of his passes this year for 611 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Steve Spurrier, Bobby Bowden, Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins headline ACC’s 2018 Football Legends Class

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
Just about every conference has some sort of Hall of Fame (or something similar) that honors past coaches and players for schools in the league. Like clockwork, these groups are typically recognized at their respective conference championship game in the fall and usually include a handful of well-known impact players and a number of others who were very in their own right that modern fans might not quite remember.

Well, it seems as though the ACC has upped their game this year and really emphasized the “star” in a star-studded class. Announced on Thursday by the league, the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Legends class includes numerous Hall of Famers (both pro and college) as well as some of football’s most recognizable names.

The full list includes: Boston College’s Mathias Kiwanuka, Clemson’s Brian Dawkins, Duke’s Steve Spurrier, Florida State’s Bobby Bowden, Georgia Tech’s Joshua Nesbitt, Louisville’s Roman Oben, Miami’s Ed Reed, North Carolina’s Ron Rusnak, NC State’s Mario Williams, Pitt’s Mark May, Syracuse’s Don McPherson, Virginia’s Herman Moore, Virginia Tech’s Eddie Royal and Wake Forest’s Steve Justice.

What a group. Obviously the coaches are two of the best ever in the game even if Spurrier was known far more for his exploits down the road at Florida than for what he did in Durham with the Blue Devils. Still, he famously rewarded Duke with a vote in the coaches poll every year and it seems the school will help return that nod to history by celebrating him later this season at the ACC title game. Bowden, of course, is the second-winningest coach in FBS history and like his talkative compatriot in this class also owns several national title rings.

Then there’s the players — several of whom never played a down in the ACC itself but thanks to their school’s membership in the conference at the moment will still be honored. That includes those such as May, Kiwanuku, Oben, McPherson and, perhaps most notably, Reed. Still, all were incredible players in college and in the NFL and will undoubtedly bring similes to their fan bases for their inclusion in this year’s class and for invoking memories of success back in the day.

Add in others like a former No. 1 overall pick in Williams and All-Americans in Moore and Justice and this is one of the best top-to-bottom classes any conference has put together.

Hopefully for everybody involved, Spurrier will be allowed to speak on behalf of the group at halftime of the ACC title game.

Houston to wear throwback uniforms, old school logos later this season

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
We’re big fans at CFTalk of throwback uniforms and even more so when they bring back nostalgia for the old Southwest Conference.

Congrats to Houston for doing both in unveiling a slick new look this week for their homecoming game against Temple on November 10 as they honor both the record-setting 1968 and 1978 Cougars teams.

An explanation on the look and throwback logo straight from the school release:

In the game, Houston will wear red jerseys with white lettering bordered by a navy blue stroke and white pants with a navy blue and red stripe down the sides. The helmet will consist of a red helmet with gray facemasks with the 1968-1978 era UH logo on the sides and white stripes down the middle.

The 1978 Southwest Conference champions finished the season 9-3 with a 7-1 record in the Southwest Conference, capping the year with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl and ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll of the season. The season included wins over No. 10 Florida State (27-21), No. 6 Texas A&M (33-0) and No. 6 Texas (10-7).

The 1968 team ended the year No. 18 in the AP poll after going 6-2-2, including a record-breaking 100-6 win over Tulsa on Nov. 23 in the Astrodome The season also included a 29-7 win at No. 17 Ole Miss and ties at No. 4 Texas (20-20) and at No. 7 Georgia (10-10).

While most folks with knowledge of college football history will likely first think of the record-setting Houston teams of the late 1980’s, it was those earlier teams under head coach Bill Yeoman that really put the program on the map back in the heyday of the SWC. The throwback threads are nothing flashy by today’s standards but everybody in and around Houston can certainly appreciate the nod toward the history of the team with this very clean look.

Duke QB Daniel Jones could be back vs. Virginia Tech just weeks after surgery

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
There’s a fast recovery and there’s some miraculous healing. File Duke QB Daniel Jones under the latter.

It appears that the Blue Devils signal-caller could be ready to take the field again less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his left clavicle — potentially as soon as this Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech.

“We are getting some complete medical information on Daniel,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said Thursday, according to the News and Observer. “I can’t tell you what I know except that he has practiced and done well.”

Jones apparently returned to practice just 10 days after undergoing the surgery though has obviously been limited in terms of contact. According to the N&O, he was splitting reps with backups Quentin Harris and Chris Katrenick this week, leading to the possibility that he could take snaps against the Hokies as a starter Saturday night.

The rapid recovery is helped by the fact that Jones injured the clavicle in his non-throwing shoulder but that’s still quite the progress from going under the knife back to game action if he does indeed play this week. Duke is 4-0 to start the season and ranked in the top 25 as a result so the return of their starting quarterback for conference play would undoubtedly be a pretty big boost to the offense as they face a step up in competition.

Jordan McNair’s family asks Maryland board to accept ‘legal and moral responsibility’ for son’s death

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
A week after an independent report examining the death of former football Jordan McNair was released publicly, lawyers representing the family have sent a letter asking Maryland and its Board of Regents to accept “legal and moral responsibility” for the death of their son earlier this year.

The letter, which was obtained by ESPN on Wednesday, is aimed squarely at the school’s board after school president Wallace Loh rather directly took the blame at a press conference in August and accepted responsibility for McNair’s death. However, at presser announcing the findings of an independent investigation last week in College Park, board chairman James Brady declined to say whether or not there was negligence on behalf of the football program despite a clear timeline that showed numerous mistakes from Terrapins medical staff and coaches at the time in question.

“Your failure to take responsibility for Jordan’s death is part of your continuing pattern of insensitivity toward the McNair family, motivated by your attempts to mitigate the tragedy and protect your and the university’s interests,” the letter read, in part.

Lawyers representing the family have previously said that they will not even begin discussions regarding a settlement with the school until head coach D.J. Durkin — who remains suspended at the moment — is fired.

In response to the letter, the school issued the following statement to ESPN: 

“The University System of Maryland (USM) Board of Regents is deeply saddened by the tragic death of University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) student-athlete Jordan McNair. As board chair James T. Brady stated Friday, Mr. McNair’s death has been devastating not only for his family, friends and teammates, but for many others across the USM and the state.

“And while we can never make up for this loss, we can and must obtain all available information as to what happened on May 29 so we can ensure that a tragedy like this never occurs again on any of our campuses.

“To that end, several investigations were launched to gather and establish as many facts as possible. Dr. Rod Walters’ review of UMCP’s protocols and procedures and how they were implemented is the first to be completed. An independent commission continues to investigate the culture of football at the university, particularly with respect to student health and safety. Finally, the Office of the Attorney General, as it does in all such cases, is conducting an investigation to assess, among other issues, potential legal responsibility.

“We will not speculate, make judgments or attempt to apportion responsibility until all of these investigations are concluded and the Board of Regents has sufficient information to make the decisions necessary to better safeguard the well-being of student athletes at the University of Maryland, College Park and other USM institutions.”

Needless to say, we’re still only in the beginning stages of dealing with the fallout surrounding McNair’s death and things are certainly trending toward a protracted battle between the school and the family of a player who was lost far too soon for very preventable reasons.