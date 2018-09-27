Getty Images

Tennessee reportedly finalizing deal to add UConn to 2026 schedule for cool $1.8 million

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UConn is off to a rough start in the 2018 season but it probably speaks a lot more to the state of the program that the Huskies are now considered a team that SEC schools are more than willing to schedule as part of a hefty revenue game.

As per the Hartford Courant, Tennessee and UConn are in the stages of finalizing an agreement that would see the two teams play at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville all the way out in the 2026 season. The proposal will see the Vols guarantee a $1.8 million payment to the Huskies for making the trip below the Mason-Dixon line.

“It’s a great opportunity for our student athletes to compete against one of the best programs in the country,” athletic director David Benedict told the paper. “They compete in one of the most competitive conferences in the country and it’s a great opportunity for our fans to go to a place that has a great game day tradition and experience and I think, for all those reasons, it’s a great opportunity.”

What is perhaps more interesting than a Tennessee-UConn game far into the future is the journey that led the two to this point. The pair originally agreed to a home-and-home series a decade ago (which was supposed to take place in 2015/16) but that was later nixed. It seems the original agreement was actually just kicked down the road and wound up being changed to the current one-off contest in Knoxville.

No details about specific dates were given in the Courant report but Tennessee does have a trip to play at Nebraska in 2026 for September 12th already on the docket.

Ex-Florida RB who announced transfer half-hour after Kentucky loss arrested on felony charge

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
4 Comments

At this point in time, Adarius Lemons has more pressing issues on his mind than the next stop on his college football journey.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Lemons was arrested last week following a reported domestic incident.  The former Florida running back is facing one count each of battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief.  The strangulation charge is a felony, while the other two are misdemeanors.

From the Herald‘s report:

According to a Gainesville Police Department sworn complaint affidavit, Lemons was in a relationship with the alleged victim for seven or eight years. The affidavit states Lemons and the woman had an argument on Sept. 21 at Social 28, a student apartment complex in Gainesville, during which Lemons slammed the victim’s iPhone 8+ on the ground, causing the screen to break.

After that, Lemons “slammed the [victim] onto a wall and bed, where her left foot hit the railing and her toenail ripped off and bled” and then choked her, according to the report. The affidavit, released Monday, states the victim suffered a cut to her upper lip, a bloodied left big toe, a scratch on her left forearm, a cut on her right pinky and redness on her left elbow.

Very late on the night of Sept. 8, roughly a half-hour after Florida’s historic loss to Kentucky, Lemons announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Gators in order to “find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with.”

In that loss to the Wildcats, Lemons didn’t record a carry.  He did, however, return two kicks for 47 yards.  After rushing for 136 yards in nine games as a true freshman last season, Lemons hadn’t carried the ball through the Gators’ first two games of 2018 before announcing his departure.

The Clearwater, Fla., product was a three-star member of Florida’s 2017 recruiting class.

Texas Tech WR Myller Royals charged in arrest that involved brass knuckles

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

While not completely unprecedented, at least one component of the latest incident to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is certainly unique.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas Tech wide receiver Myller Royals was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop executed by university police officers Friday night.  Specifically, Royals was charged driving with an invalid license and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The prohibited weapon?  Brass knuckles.

“He’s still on the team,” a Tech spokesperson told the Avalanche-Journal. “It’s being handled internally, between him and coach [Kliff] Kingsbury.

Royals was a three-star signee who enrolled early as part of the Red Raiders’ 2018 recruiting class.  He has yet to see any type of in-game action as a true freshman this season, and was set to take a redshirt even before this off-field incident.

Second Razorback this week transfers from Arkansas

Arkansas v Mississippi
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: yet another FBS player has decided to take advantage of the newly-minted NCAA redshirt rule.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening, Kyrei Fisher announced that he has decided to “separate from the University of Arkansas.” The transfer decision from the linebacker comes a few days after the Razorbacks’ fourth game of the season, the cutoff that allows a player to retain a season of eligibility.

Through four games in 2018, Fisher had played a total of seven snaps.  A three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class, the Oklahoma native played in two games as a true freshman — the season opener and the regular-season finale.

Earlier this week, Jonathan Nance, Arkansas’ leading receiver in 2017, announced his decision to transfer from the Razorbacks as well.

It appears starting QB Jarrett Guarantano is good to go for Tennessee vs. second-ranked Georgia

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

As Tennessee looks to bounce back from a rough (to say the least) first third of the 2018 season, the Volunteers will likely have their starting quarterback for what will be their stiffest test of the year thus far.

In the third quarter of the Week 4 loss to Florida, Jarrett Guarantano sustained an injury to his left knee and didn’t return to the game. With a trip to No. 2 Georgia on tap this weekend, Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that, by way of the Associated Press, his starter “has been out there every day” and “he’ll be ready to go” for the Bulldogs.

“Jarrett is a tough guy, so that’s not surprising to me,” the first-year head coach added.

In four games this season, Guarantano has completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The sophomore’s pass efficiency rating of 144.3 is 54th nationally and eighth among SEC quarterbacks.

Guarantano has also been sacked six times, and has been credited with minus-six yards rushing on the year.

Coming off a 4-8 season in 2017, Tennessee is 2-2 in its first year under Pruitt. However, the two losses came to a pair of Power Five team by a combined 52 points (40-14 to West Virginia, 47-21 to Florida) while their two wins were at the expense of an FCS team and a Conference USA squad (UTEP) that hasn’t won a game this season.