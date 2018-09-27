Tennessee reportedly finalizing deal to add UConn to 2026 schedule for cool $1.8 million

UConn is off to a rough start in the 2018 season but it probably speaks a lot more to the state of the program that the Huskies are now considered a team that SEC schools are more than willing to schedule as part of a hefty revenue game.

As per the Hartford Courant, Tennessee and UConn are in the stages of finalizing an agreement that would see the two teams play at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville all the way out in the 2026 season. The proposal will see the Vols guarantee a $1.8 million payment to the Huskies for making the trip below the Mason-Dixon line.

“It’s a great opportunity for our student athletes to compete against one of the best programs in the country,” athletic director David Benedict told the paper. “They compete in one of the most competitive conferences in the country and it’s a great opportunity for our fans to go to a place that has a great game day tradition and experience and I think, for all those reasons, it’s a great opportunity.”

What is perhaps more interesting than a Tennessee-UConn game far into the future is the journey that led the two to this point. The pair originally agreed to a home-and-home series a decade ago (which was supposed to take place in 2015/16) but that was later nixed. It seems the original agreement was actually just kicked down the road and wound up being changed to the current one-off contest in Knoxville.

No details about specific dates were given in the Courant report but Tennessee does have a trip to play at Nebraska in 2026 for September 12th already on the docket.