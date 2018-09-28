College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock says ‘there is a path’ for UCF to make playoff

So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, yes, there is as a matter of fact.
In a statement that is sure to get the hopes of Central Florida fans up everywhere, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock confirmed that even the currently undefeated Knights will have a shot at making the final four at the end of the season if they continue to keep winning on the field.
“Yes, there is a path,” Hancock told the Associated Press on Thursday. “UCF got full consideration from the committee last year. I believe the committee at the end of the season had ranked UCF higher than the sports writers and the coaches had. So they got every consideration and they had a wonderful season.”
Of course, getting left out of the playoff was actually probably beneficial for the school last year considering they went undefeated and dubiously claimed a national title in the process. It remains an uphill battle for the team to elbow out the Alabama’s, Clemson’s and Georgia’s of the world when the selection committee meets and decides on their weekly rankings but for a team with the nation’s longest winning streak (currently at 16 games), at least there’s an acknowledgment that the team won’t be an afterthought in the way many fans of the program though they were in 2017.
First things first for UCF though: keep winning. With a game against North Carolina cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, Saturday’s upcoming game against Pitt remains the Knights’ only opportunity to play a Power Five foe this season and you can bet the committee will be keeping tabs on that game closely even if the Panthers aren’t the biggest of tests on the upcoming slate for the team.
We could have a decision on the future of suspended Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin sooner rather than later.
In an interview that was flagged by 247Sports’ InsideMDSports on the ‘YoungTerps’ podcast, prominent local attorney and school booster Rick Jaklitsch said that the probe into reports of a toxic culture surrounding the football program could be wrapped up as soon as this weekend.
“My understanding is that report from the latest commission… will be finished on the last day of this month — of September,” said Jaklitsch. “I’m hoping that, with the bye week, that will allow the regents to get together and realize that there is no toxic culture. Realize that the whole reason you suspended somebody for an indefinite period of time was because you were investigating this toxic culture and you find out there isn’t so you have to reinstate (Durkin) immediately.
“That’s probably pie-in-the-sky, but I’m hoping phone calls can be put together after they get their report and right a wrong that was done to our coach.”
Jaklitsch, who is no impartial observer here given his close ties to the school and his comments trashing the original ESPN reporting that led to this point, is pretty pointed in his defense of the Terps football program on the podcast and Durkin in particular. While it does not sound as though he’s had some early access to the report, it goes without saying that his relationship with Durkin prompted a vigorous defense and is one reason why he called for the firing of school president Wallace Loh for his handling (and lack of support for the football coach) in the entire scandal that has been the focus of everybody in College Park.
As for things wrapping up on Sunday, schools do tend to prefer things wrapping up with clean dates on the calendar so a targeted completion of September 30 makes plenty of sense. An earlier, separate probe into the school’s handling of former player Jordan McNair’s death was completed last week but there was no action taken by the Maryland Board of Regents on the matter in its immediate aftermath.
The Terps are on their bye this upcoming weekend before heading to Ann Arbor to face Michigan next Saturday.
Texas has not beaten Kansas State in Manhattan since 2002, which is both a quirk of cross-divisional play in the Big 12 years ago and also because the Little Apple is clearly a house of horrors for the team. If the 2018 version of the Longhorns want to buck that trend and actually secure a win on Saturday however, they’ll have to do so without a key member of their coaching staff.
According to a release from the school, Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck will not make the trip to KSU this weekend after he was hospitalized and being treated for an infection.
“It’s unfortunate that Tim will not be able to be at the game with us, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll pull together as coaches, and our offensive staff will call plays collaboratively,” head coach Tom Herman said in a statement.
Beck is expected to return to the team on Sunday and that would put him back in time to prepare for rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game next weekend.
In last season’s bowl win over Missouri, Herman took over play-calling duties from Beck and that produced a jump in efficiency on the field so you can bet that UT fans are hoping for something similar this weekend against the Wildcats as their OC recovers.
For the fourth time in nearly a month, a player has decided to take his leave of the Wisconsin football program.
The latest to leave is Keldric Preston, with a UW spokesperson confirming to the Wisconsin State Journal that the defensive end is no longer a part of the team. Rivals.com had noted earlier this week that Preston’s name was no longer on the Badgers’ online roster.
At this point, it’s not known for certain what triggered the redshirt sophomore’s departure, although playing time — or lack thereof — would be a likely place to start.
Preston was a three-star member of the Badgers’ 2016 recruiting class who, after taking a redshirt as a true freshman, played in one game in 2017. Through four games this season, Preston hadn’t played a down.
In late August, cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from the Badgers. A week later, defensive back Patrick Johnson cited personal reasons in leaving the team. Linebacker Arrington Farrar left around the same time as Johnson.
Jake Dukart is making a move, although he apparently won’t have to leave campus to do it.
According to The Oregonian, a university spokesperson has confirmed that the quarterback is no longer a player on the Oregon State football team. However, it appears Dukart, a two-sport standout in high school, will remain at OSU as a member of the Beavers baseball team.
The move by Dukart, who was expected to compete for the starting job in 2019, comes less than a month after Nebraska quarterback transfer Tristan Gebbia was officially added to the OSU football roster. It’s believed that the addition of Gebbia, who has to sit out the 2018 season but will then have three years of eligibility beginning in 2019, played some role in Dukart’s decision.
Dukart was a three-star 2018 signee who was one of the highest-rated recruits in the Beavers’ most recent class. The Lake Oswego, OR, native was originally an Arizona State baseball commit before signing with the OSU football team this past February.