Fourth Wisconsin player in a month leaves Badgers

For the fourth time in nearly a month, a player has decided to take his leave of the Wisconsin football program.
The latest to leave is Keldric Preston, with a UW spokesperson confirming to the Wisconsin State Journal that the defensive end is no longer a part of the team. Rivals.com had noted earlier this week that Preston’s name was no longer on the Badgers’ online roster.
At this point, it’s not known for certain what triggered the redshirt sophomore’s departure, although playing time — or lack thereof — would be a likely place to start.
Preston was a three-star member of the Badgers’ 2016 recruiting class who, after taking a redshirt as a true freshman, played in one game in 2017. Through four games this season, Preston hadn’t played a down.
In late August, cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from the Badgers. A week later, defensive back Patrick Johnson cited personal reasons in leaving the team. Linebacker Arrington Farrar left around the same time as Johnson.
Texas has not beaten Kansas State in Manhattan since 2002, which is both a quirk of cross-divisional play in the Big 12 years ago and also because the Little Apple is clearly a house of horrors for the team. If the 2018 version of the Longhorns want to buck that trend and actually secure a win on Saturday however, they’ll have to do so without a key member of their coaching staff.
According to a release from the school, Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck will not make the trip to KSU this weekend after he was hospitalized and being treated for an infection.
“It’s unfortunate that Tim will not be able to be at the game with us, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll pull together as coaches, and our offensive staff will call plays collaboratively,” head coach Tom Herman said in a statement.
Beck is expected to return to the team on Sunday and that would put him back in time to prepare for rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game next weekend.
In last season’s bowl win over Missouri, Herman took over play-calling duties from Beck and that produced a jump in efficiency on the field so you can bet that UT fans are hoping for something similar this weekend against the Wildcats as their OC recovers.
Jake Dukart is making a move, although he apparently won’t have to leave campus to do it.
According to The Oregonian, a university spokesperson has confirmed that the quarterback is no longer a player on the Oregon State football team. However, it appears Dukart, a two-sport standout in high school, will remain at OSU as a member of the Beavers baseball team.
The move by Dukart, who was expected to compete for the starting job in 2019, comes less than a month after Nebraska quarterback transfer Tristan Gebbia was officially added to the OSU football roster. It’s believed that the addition of Gebbia, who has to sit out the 2018 season but will then have three years of eligibility beginning in 2019, played some role in Dukart’s decision.
Dukart was a three-star 2018 signee who was one of the highest-rated recruits in the Beavers’ most recent class. The Lake Oswego, OR, native was originally an Arizona State baseball commit before signing with the OSU football team this past February.
LSU went down one starting offensive lineman earlier this week, but will get another one back in Week 5. What his role will ultimately be, however, remains to be seen.
Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Adrian Magee has been medically cleared and will be available to play in this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. The lineman suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win over Miami and has missed the last three games because of it.
Magee started that season opener at right tackle, the second start of the redshirt junior’s career. According to Orgeron, however, Magee could get the start at left tackle as, one, Saahdiq Charles is questionable on the left side of the line because of an injury that’s already cost him a couple of games this season and, two, Austin Deculus has played well in his pair of starts in place of Magee on the right side of the line.
“He can go both,” the head coach said of Magee’s potential role this weekend. “That’s one thing we like about Adrian. I see him moving more to left tackle if we need to help at left tackle.”
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that starting left guard Garrett Brumfield will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of a knee injury suffered in the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech.
As it looks to bounce back from a difficult Week 4 loss, Oregon could be at less than full strength on each side of the ball.
With a Week 5 matchup versus No. 24 Cal on tap, starting running back Tony Brooks-James and starting defensive end Austin Faoliu are questionable for 19th-ranked Oregon this weekend. Brooks-James sustained an ankle injury during last Saturday’s wild loss to Stanford, while Faoliu is dealing with an unspecified injury of his own that has kept him out of practice the past two days.
Per first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, both players are “50-50” to play against the Golden Bears.
Brooks-James is listed as the Ducks’ starting running back on the most recent depth chart and is second on the team with 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. CJ Verdell leads the team with 314 yards and will likely see an increased workload — he has 59 carries in four games compared to Brooks-James’ 42 — should the starter be sidelined tomorrow.
Faoliu is one of the Ducks’ two starting ends and has been credited with 15 tackles this season, a total that’s good for sixth on the team.