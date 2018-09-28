Fourth Wisconsin player in a month leaves Badgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the fourth time in nearly a month, a player has decided to take his leave of the Wisconsin football program.

The latest to leave is Keldric Preston, with a UW spokesperson confirming to the Wisconsin State Journal that the defensive end is no longer a part of the team. Rivals.com had noted earlier this week that Preston’s name was no longer on the Badgers’ online roster.

At this point, it’s not known for certain what triggered the redshirt sophomore’s departure, although playing time — or lack thereof — would be a likely place to start.

Preston was a three-star member of the Badgers’ 2016 recruiting class who, after taking a redshirt as a true freshman, played in one game in 2017. Through four games this season, Preston hadn’t played a down.

In late August, cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from the Badgers. A week later, defensive back Patrick Johnson cited personal reasons in leaving the team. Linebacker Arrington Farrar left around the same time as Johnson.