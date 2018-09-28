Georgia Tech AD gives Paul Johnson dreaded vote of confidence after 1-3 start

Georgia Tech is 1-3 on the season and will be without several key players the rest of 2018. Naturally this has led to some grumbling from Yellow Jackets fans and talk of moving on from coach Paul Johnson.

This in turn has produced the ever predictable ‘vote of confidence’ from the school’s athletic director that things can still be turned around. Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Tech AD Todd Stansbury sent a letter to boosters and season ticket holders on Thursday trying to rally support and momentum behind the Yellow Jackets and Johnson to stem the negative remarks coming from so much of the fan base.

A few excerpts of the letter:

Like many of you, I’m frustrated and disappointed in how this year’s football season has started. I was in that locker room after Saturday’s game and can tell you this with 100-percent certainty – NO ONE is more frustrated with our 1-3 start than the men who coach our team and the young men on the team. First, let me say that I remain in total support of our student-athletes and coaching staff and believe that they are fully committed and capable of success this season. Secondly, let me acknowledge that no one associated with our program – coaches, players, athletics staff, students, alumni or fans – is satisfied with being 1-3 or with the prospect of not going to postseason. Coach Johnson is a fighter and he has proven time and again that he can mold a group of young men that can fight above their weight class. I am confident that he and his team have a lot of fight left in them, to go along with a lot of ability and a lot of football still left to play.

Stansbury also played up a little ‘woe is me’ in his letter with Georgia Tech having to compete “above their weight class” against foes like Clemson last week and others in the region like rival Georgia. This is mostly to help provoke donors into opening up their wallets to improve facilities and rally support around a team that has struggled to finish off games and secure wins.

It remains to be seen if this vote of confidence in Johnson will hold throughout the rest of the season. The triple option wizard did take the program to the Orange Bowl but it’s been four seasons since an ACC title game appearance and the Yellow Jackets have finished below .500 two of the last three years. The team does have a chance to get a win this weekend at home against Bowling Green but, with several ranked conference foes still on the docket, a big turnaround on The Flats will be tough to pull off — likely leading to even more questions about Johnson’s future at the end of the year.