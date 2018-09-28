Getty Images

No. 19 Oregon could be down starting RB, DE for game vs. No. 24 Cal

By John TaylorSep 28, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
As it looks to bounce back from a difficult Week 4 loss, Oregon could be at less than full strength on each side of the ball.

With a Week 5 matchup versus No. 24 Cal on tap, starting running back Tony Brooks-James and starting defensive end Austin Faoliu are questionable for 19th-ranked Oregon this weekend. Brooks-James sustained an ankle injury during last Saturday’s wild loss to Stanford, while Faoliu is dealing with an unspecified injury of his own that has kept him out of practice the past two days.

Per first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, both players are “50-50” to play against the Golden Bears.

Brooks-James is listed as the Ducks’ starting running back on the most recent depth chart and is second on the team with 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. CJ Verdell leads the team with 314 yards and will likely see an increased workload — he has 59 carries in four games compared to Brooks-James’ 42 — should the starter be sidelined tomorrow.

Faoliu is one of the Ducks’ two starting ends and has been credited with 15 tackles this season, a total that’s good for sixth on the team.

N’Kosi Perry starts at QB but No. 16 Miami rides the Turnover Chain to victory over UNC

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
It was going to be hard to upstage the debut of N’Kosi Perry as the new starting quarterback for No. 16 Miami but if anything could do it, it had to be the Turnover Chain. College football’s most famous sideline trinket made six appearances — and even found the end zone three times — as the Hurricanes controlled the game throughout their ACC opener in an eventual 47-10 thrashing of North Carolina on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Perry, who took over under center from senior Malik Rosier last week, had a solid first half before trailing off a bit as the game wore on against the Tar Heels. The redshirt freshman finished the night with 125 yards passing in limited action with a touchdown and an interception, along with 26 yards on the ground. The electric playmaker also fumbled while trying to avoid a sack but generally picked up where he left off in helping the team move the chains without top receiver Ahmmon Richards for the third straight week.

Just the threat of Perry taking off with the ball and running seemed to open a few things up on the ground too as DeeJay Dallas recorded 114 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Travis Homer added another 88 yards of his own.

The story of the night for Mark Richt, outside of the QB position, was the Canes defense though. While it was a little concerning to see them give up 182 yards rushing, the team responded by breaking out the Turnover Chain six times to raucous applause from the relatively strong mid-week crowd at home. All told, Miami scored the most points (33) in the first half of a conference game in over a decade and their defense alone outscored the Tar Heels with 21 points of their own (tying a school record).

Defensive end Jonathan Garvin kicked things off with a scoop-and-score off a fumble in the first quarter and he donned the Turnover Chain again in the second half with another fumble recovery. Fellow end Joe Jackson wasn’t one to get left out either as he took a pick-six 42 yards not long after to turn the game into a rout. Romeo Finley’s 83 yard interception return for a touchdown just as the fourth quarter began was a cherry on top of the effort Thursday night.

If there was one negative defensively for Miami it was that star linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, who forced the Garvin fumble that was returned for a score, missed most of the second half with what was reported to be an ankle injury.

As for the Tar Heels, just about everything that could go wrong offensively, did. Nathan Elliott got the start at quarterback but threw for only 104 yards and also fumbled. He was replaced by Chazz Surratt under center in the sophomore’s first game back from suspension for selling Air Jordan shoes. It probably would have been better had he actually sat this one out after completing four passes to his own team and three more to the Hurricanes. At least Surratt did find success running the ball with a nice 69 yards rushing and a score in about the only bit of positive film for Larry Fedora to take back to Chapel Hill as his team dropped to 1-3 on the year.

The win, even against a lackluster UNC squad, should give Miami plenty of confidence going into next week’s rivalry game against Florida State. Given Josh Jackson’s injury at Virginia Tech and the rest of the ACC Coastal division looking somewhat shaky, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Canes become the favorite once again to make it to Charlotte and face off against Clemson yet again at the end of the year. The jury is still out on Perry at quarterback long-term but he’s shown enough flashes and will certainly be able to benefit from leaning on one of the most opportunistic defenses in the country.

No. 16 Miami makes N’Kosi Perry the new starter at quarterback

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Last year, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and Miami’s Malik Rosier faced off at quarterback in the 2017 ACC Championship Game. The two entered Week 5 of the 2018 season sporting a ridiculous 30-6 combined record… and yet both players are no longer the starter under center at their respective schools.

Not long after Bryant left the Tigers earlier this week as a transfer following a demotion to the No. 2 spot, it was Rosier’s turn to be bumped out of the starting lineup as the Hurricanes went with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for their game against North Carolina on Thursday night at home.

Perry wound up completing 7-of-10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in his first half of action against the Tar Heels as he was helped out by his defense quite a bit in building up a 33-10 halftime lead. The youngster, who took over for Rosier at QB in the first half of the team’s game against Florida International last week, has a much more lively arm and it seemed as though the offensive playmakers around him responded well to their new field general. The Canes managed 271 yards in the first half despite limited opportunities to even see the field after their defense recorded two touchdowns of their own against UNC.

Now it will be interesting to see what Mark Richt does with Rosier, who was 14-4 with the team as the starter. He was not effective in the loss to LSU in the opener and the redshirt senior has completed just 52 percent of his passes this year for 611 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Steve Spurrier, Bobby Bowden, Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins headline ACC’s 2018 Football Legends Class

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
Just about every conference has some sort of Hall of Fame (or something similar) that honors past coaches and players for schools in the league. Like clockwork, these groups are typically recognized at their respective conference championship game in the fall and usually include a handful of well-known impact players and a number of others who were very in their own right that modern fans might not quite remember.

Well, it seems as though the ACC has upped their game this year and really emphasized the “star” in a star-studded class. Announced on Thursday by the league, the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Legends class includes numerous Hall of Famers (both pro and college) as well as some of football’s most recognizable names.

The full list includes: Boston College’s Mathias Kiwanuka, Clemson’s Brian Dawkins, Duke’s Steve Spurrier, Florida State’s Bobby Bowden, Georgia Tech’s Joshua Nesbitt, Louisville’s Roman Oben, Miami’s Ed Reed, North Carolina’s Ron Rusnak, NC State’s Mario Williams, Pitt’s Mark May, Syracuse’s Don McPherson, Virginia’s Herman Moore, Virginia Tech’s Eddie Royal and Wake Forest’s Steve Justice.

What a group. Obviously the coaches are two of the best ever in the game even if Spurrier was known far more for his exploits down the road at Florida than for what he did in Durham with the Blue Devils. Still, he famously rewarded Duke with a vote in the coaches poll every year and it seems the school will help return that nod to history by celebrating him later this season at the ACC title game. Bowden, of course, is the second-winningest coach in FBS history and like his talkative compatriot in this class also owns several national title rings.

Then there’s the players — several of whom never played a down in the ACC itself but thanks to their school’s membership in the conference at the moment will still be honored. That includes those such as May, Kiwanuku, Oben, McPherson and, perhaps most notably, Reed. Still, all were incredible players in college and in the NFL and will undoubtedly bring similes to their fan bases for their inclusion in this year’s class and for invoking memories of success back in the day.

Add in others like a former No. 1 overall pick in Williams and All-Americans in Moore and Justice and this is one of the best top-to-bottom classes any conference has put together.

Hopefully for everybody involved, Spurrier will be allowed to speak on behalf of the group at halftime of the ACC title game.

Houston to wear throwback uniforms, old school logos later this season

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
We’re big fans at CFTalk of throwback uniforms and even more so when they bring back nostalgia for the old Southwest Conference.

Congrats to Houston for doing both in unveiling a slick new look this week for their homecoming game against Temple on November 10 as they honor both the record-setting 1968 and 1978 Cougars teams.

An explanation on the look and throwback logo straight from the school release:

In the game, Houston will wear red jerseys with white lettering bordered by a navy blue stroke and white pants with a navy blue and red stripe down the sides. The helmet will consist of a red helmet with gray facemasks with the 1968-1978 era UH logo on the sides and white stripes down the middle.

The 1978 Southwest Conference champions finished the season 9-3 with a 7-1 record in the Southwest Conference, capping the year with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl and ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll of the season. The season included wins over No. 10 Florida State (27-21), No. 6 Texas A&M (33-0) and No. 6 Texas (10-7).

The 1968 team ended the year No. 18 in the AP poll after going 6-2-2, including a record-breaking 100-6 win over Tulsa on Nov. 23 in the Astrodome The season also included a 29-7 win at No. 17 Ole Miss and ties at No. 4 Texas (20-20) and at No. 7 Georgia (10-10).

While most folks with knowledge of college football history will likely first think of the record-setting Houston teams of the late 1980’s, it was those earlier teams under head coach Bill Yeoman that really put the program on the map back in the heyday of the SWC. The throwback threads are nothing flashy by today’s standards but everybody in and around Houston can certainly appreciate the nod toward the history of the team with this very clean look.