QB Jake Dukart no longer on Oregon State football team, appears headed to Beavers baseball

By John TaylorSep 28, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Jake Dukart is making a move, although he apparently won’t have to leave campus to do it.

According to The Oregonian, a university spokesperson has confirmed that the quarterback is no longer a player on the Oregon State football team. However, it appears Dukart, a two-sport standout in high school, will remain at OSU as a member of the Beavers baseball team.

The move by Dukart, who was expected to compete for the starting job in 2019, comes less than a month after Nebraska quarterback transfer Tristan Gebbia was officially added to the OSU football roster. It’s believed that the addition of Gebbia, who has to sit out the 2018 season but will then have three years of eligibility beginning in 2019, played some role in Dukart’s decision.

Dukart was a three-star 2018 signee who was one of the highest-rated recruits in the Beavers’ most recent class. The Lake Oswego, OR, native was originally an Arizona State baseball commit before signing with the OSU football team this past February.

By John TaylorSep 28, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
LSU went down one starting offensive lineman earlier this week, but will get another one back in Week 5. What his role will ultimately be, however, remains to be seen.

Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Adrian Magee has been medically cleared and will be available to play in this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. The lineman suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win over Miami and has missed the last three games because of it.

Magee started that season opener at right tackle, the second start of the redshirt junior’s career. According to Orgeron, however, Magee could get the start at left tackle as, one, Saahdiq Charles is questionable on the left side of the line because of an injury that’s already cost him a couple of games this season and, two, Austin Deculus has played well in his pair of starts in place of Magee on the right side of the line.

“He can go both,” the head coach said of Magee’s potential role this weekend. “That’s one thing we like about Adrian. I see him moving more to left tackle if we need to help at left tackle.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that starting left guard Garrett Brumfield will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of a knee injury suffered in the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech.

By John TaylorSep 28, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
As it looks to bounce back from a difficult Week 4 loss, Oregon could be at less than full strength on each side of the ball.

With a Week 5 matchup versus No. 24 Cal on tap, starting running back Tony Brooks-James and starting defensive end Austin Faoliu are questionable for 19th-ranked Oregon this weekend. Brooks-James sustained an ankle injury during last Saturday’s wild loss to Stanford, while Faoliu is dealing with an unspecified injury of his own that has kept him out of practice the past two days.

Per first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, both players are “50-50” to play against the Golden Bears.

Brooks-James is listed as the Ducks’ starting running back on the most recent depth chart and is second on the team with 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. CJ Verdell leads the team with 314 yards and will likely see an increased workload — he has 59 carries in four games compared to Brooks-James’ 42 — should the starter be sidelined tomorrow.

Faoliu is one of the Ducks’ two starting ends and has been credited with 15 tackles this season, a total that’s good for sixth on the team.

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
It was going to be hard to upstage the debut of N’Kosi Perry as the new starting quarterback for No. 16 Miami but if anything could do it, it had to be the Turnover Chain. College football’s most famous sideline trinket made six appearances — and even found the end zone three times — as the Hurricanes controlled the game throughout their ACC opener in an eventual 47-10 thrashing of North Carolina on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Perry, who took over under center from senior Malik Rosier last week, had a solid first half before trailing off a bit as the game wore on against the Tar Heels. The redshirt freshman finished the night with 125 yards passing in limited action with a touchdown and an interception, along with 26 yards on the ground. The electric playmaker also fumbled while trying to avoid a sack but generally picked up where he left off in helping the team move the chains without top receiver Ahmmon Richards for the third straight week.

Just the threat of Perry taking off with the ball and running seemed to open a few things up on the ground too as DeeJay Dallas recorded 114 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Travis Homer added another 88 yards of his own.

The story of the night for Mark Richt, outside of the QB position, was the Canes defense though. While it was a little concerning to see them give up 182 yards rushing, the team responded by breaking out the Turnover Chain six times to raucous applause from the relatively strong mid-week crowd at home. All told, Miami scored the most points (33) in the first half of a conference game in over a decade and their defense alone outscored the Tar Heels with 21 points of their own (tying a school record).

Defensive end Jonathan Garvin kicked things off with a scoop-and-score off a fumble in the first quarter and he donned the Turnover Chain again in the second half with another fumble recovery. Fellow end Joe Jackson wasn’t one to get left out either as he took a pick-six 42 yards not long after to turn the game into a rout. Romeo Finley’s 83 yard interception return for a touchdown just as the fourth quarter began was a cherry on top of the effort Thursday night.

If there was one negative defensively for Miami it was that star linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, who forced the Garvin fumble that was returned for a score, missed most of the second half with what was reported to be an ankle injury.

As for the Tar Heels, just about everything that could go wrong offensively, did. Nathan Elliott got the start at quarterback but threw for only 104 yards and also fumbled. He was replaced by Chazz Surratt under center in the sophomore’s first game back from suspension for selling Air Jordan shoes. It probably would have been better had he actually sat this one out after completing four passes to his own team and three more to the Hurricanes. At least Surratt did find success running the ball with a nice 69 yards rushing and a score in about the only bit of positive film for Larry Fedora to take back to Chapel Hill as his team dropped to 1-3 on the year.

The win, even against a lackluster UNC squad, should give Miami plenty of confidence going into next week’s rivalry game against Florida State. Given Josh Jackson’s injury at Virginia Tech and the rest of the ACC Coastal division looking somewhat shaky, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Canes become the favorite once again to make it to Charlotte and face off against Clemson yet again at the end of the year. The jury is still out on Perry at quarterback long-term but he’s shown enough flashes and will certainly be able to benefit from leaning on one of the most opportunistic defenses in the country.

By Bryan FischerSep 27, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Last year, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and Miami’s Malik Rosier faced off at quarterback in the 2017 ACC Championship Game. The two entered Week 5 of the 2018 season sporting a ridiculous 30-6 combined record… and yet both players are no longer the starter under center at their respective schools.

Not long after Bryant left the Tigers earlier this week as a transfer following a demotion to the No. 2 spot, it was Rosier’s turn to be bumped out of the starting lineup as the Hurricanes went with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for their game against North Carolina on Thursday night at home.

Perry wound up completing 7-of-10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in his first half of action against the Tar Heels as he was helped out by his defense quite a bit in building up a 33-10 halftime lead. The youngster, who took over for Rosier at QB in the first half of the team’s game against Florida International last week, has a much more lively arm and it seemed as though the offensive playmakers around him responded well to their new field general. The Canes managed 271 yards in the first half despite limited opportunities to even see the field after their defense recorded two touchdowns of their own against UNC.

Now it will be interesting to see what Mark Richt does with Rosier, who was 14-4 with the team as the starter. He was not effective in the loss to LSU in the opener and the redshirt senior has completed just 52 percent of his passes this year for 611 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.