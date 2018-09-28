Reports: Clemson CB Mark Fields and WR Cornell Powell will miss game against Syracuse

One of the sneaky good games this weekend will pit undefeated Syracuse against ACC favorite and No. 3 Clemson in a bit of a revenge game for the Tigers after the Orange pulled a shocking win out in last year’s battle at the Carrier Dome.

If Dabo Swinney wants to stay perfect this season however, he’ll have to gut out a win on Saturday without two key members of his football team however.

Per TigerNet.com, senior corner Mark Fields and junior wideout Cornell Powell will both miss the game against Syracuse “due to disciplinary reasons.” The moves were first reported by Rivals affiliate TigerIllustrated behind their paywall earlier in the day.

In the school’s depth chart for the game, Fields was listed as the backup corner behind A.J. Terrell but he’s a key member of the secondary’s depth and forces one of freshman Mario Goodrich, Kyler McMichael or LeAnthony Williams to step up and fill the spot. Given how often Syracuse throws the ball around and how good QB Eric Dungey is, that’s a little bit concerning if you’re a Clemson fan.

Powell’s impact will be felt less on offense given the number of playmakers at receiver but he was the team’s top kick returner and was averaging nearly 30 yards when given the rare opportunity to actually take a kick back.

The ACC battle of two shades of orange was already going to be one of the most intriguing of the early kickoffs on Saturday and that might really be the case after this bit of news out of the Tigers program.