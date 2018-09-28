Sporting incredible new helmet, Tulane contains nation’s leading rusher and knocks off Memphis

Look good, feel good, play good. College football players the world over know this saying and let’s just say that Tulane players were certainly feeling it on Friday night.
The Green Wave used a surprisingly feisty defense and scored on a number of big plays on the other side of the ball to thump Memphis 40-24 and make quite the statement during their AAC opener.
But first, let us all marvel in the debut of the newest edition of the “angry” Green Wave helmet. While you could nitpick with the black uniforms it was paired with, that helmet design is one of the better designs out there in college football. Given how well things went against the Tigers, we’re guessing they’re going to be a semi-permanent addition to the wardrobe too.
As impressive as those helmets were though, the play on the field was just as stellar. Quarterback Jonathan Banks was a solid triggerman in keeping the offense going, throwing for 127 yards and rushing for 32 more. He exited in the second half with a minor injury after a scramble and backup Justin McMillan (who used to play at LSU) proved there was not much of a drop off by promptly throwing a 51 yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney (94 yards total on the night) on his first snap behind center.
Darius Bradwell led the way on the ground with 143 yards rushing and two scores while Texas Tech transfer Corey Dauphine was even more efficient with 87 yards on 12 carries with two more touchdowns.
Still, the story of the game was probably the Tulane defense. The front seven dominated in the trenches and recorded seven sacks, more than they had in their previous four games. Even more impressive was the manner in which they shut down the nation’s leading rusher in Darrell Henderson. The Memphis tailback — who came in averaging 12.2 yards per carry — took his first touch 47 yards to the house but had just six more carries for four yards the rest of the night (he did add a 43 yard touchdown reception as well).
Tigers QB Brady White was not any better, completing only 14 passes for 246 yards and two scores as the previously high octane offense stalled out completely in the face of some serious pressure. After they went down by multiple scores, things just compounded and got worse, including the team giving up a safety that all but signaled the game was over.
The win was Tulane’s first against Memphis since 2000 and snapped an 0-11 streak against the Tigers, which surprisingly dropped to 0-2 in the AAC already after beginning the year as the West Division favorites.
One of the sneaky good games this weekend will pit undefeated Syracuse against ACC favorite and No. 3 Clemson in a bit of a revenge game for the Tigers after the Orange pulled a shocking win out in last year’s battle at the Carrier Dome.
If Dabo Swinney wants to stay perfect this season however, he’ll have to gut out a win on Saturday without two key members of his football team however.
Per TigerNet.com, senior corner Mark Fields and junior wideout Cornell Powell will both miss the game against Syracuse “due to disciplinary reasons.” The moves were first reported by Rivals affiliate TigerIllustrated behind their paywall earlier in the day.
In the school’s depth chart for the game, Fields was listed as the backup corner behind A.J. Terrell but he’s a key member of the secondary’s depth and forces one of freshman Mario Goodrich, Kyler McMichael or LeAnthony Williams to step up and fill the spot. Given how often Syracuse throws the ball around and how good QB Eric Dungey is, that’s a little bit concerning if you’re a Clemson fan.
Powell’s impact will be felt less on offense given the number of playmakers at receiver but he was the team’s top kick returner and was averaging nearly 30 yards when given the rare opportunity to actually take a kick back.
The ACC battle of two shades of orange was already going to be one of the most intriguing of the early kickoffs on Saturday and that might really be the case after this bit of news out of the Tigers program.
Smaller is better has been a trend that is dominating the conversation at many schools across the country when it comes to football stadium size. One rather notable exception to that trend, however, lies at the University of Utah.
With a capacity of just over 45,800 fans, the Utes’ Rice-Eccles Stadium is the third-smallest venue in the Pac-12 and discussion to expand the typically jam-packed home field has been ongoing for several years now (even predating from when the program moved over from the Mountain West). Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has only been on the job for three months in Salt Lake City but it appears he is rapidly coming closer to making a decision on whether or not to proceed with an expansion in the near term.
“It’s a massive project,” Harlan told the Salt Lake Tribune. “We have a lot of investors who care a lot about us, and that bodes well for what we’re doing.”
Harlan described expansion plans as taking up “the lion’s share” of his time since arriving at the school and has been so impressed with the fan base he has joined that he is even planning to join the student section (nicknamed The MUSS) for an upcoming Pac-12 game.
While declining attendance has been a concern at many schools in the conference, that has not been the case with the Utes as they’ve regularly been at or near capacity for several years now. It also goes without saying that Harlan’s ultimate decision could also reverberate far beyond Utah football games as the stadium hosted the 2002 Olympic Ceremonies and would likely play a similar role in the city’s bid for upcoming games in the next decade or two.
Georgia Tech is 1-3 on the season and will be without several key players the rest of 2018. Naturally this has led to some grumbling from Yellow Jackets fans and talk of moving on from coach Paul Johnson.
This in turn has produced the ever predictable ‘vote of confidence’ from the school’s athletic director that things can still be turned around. Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Tech AD Todd Stansbury sent a letter to boosters and season ticket holders on Thursday trying to rally support and momentum behind the Yellow Jackets and Johnson to stem the negative remarks coming from so much of the fan base.
A few excerpts of the letter:
Like many of you, I’m frustrated and disappointed in how this year’s football season has started. I was in that locker room after Saturday’s game and can tell you this with 100-percent certainty – NO ONE is more frustrated with our 1-3 start than the men who coach our team and the young men on the team.
First, let me say that I remain in total support of our student-athletes and coaching staff and believe that they are fully committed and capable of success this season.
Secondly, let me acknowledge that no one associated with our program – coaches, players, athletics staff, students, alumni or fans – is satisfied with being 1-3 or with the prospect of not going to postseason.
Coach Johnson is a fighter and he has proven time and again that he can mold a group of young men that can fight above their weight class. I am confident that he and his team have a lot of fight left in them, to go along with a lot of ability and a lot of football still left to play.
Stansbury also played up a little ‘woe is me’ in his letter with Georgia Tech having to compete “above their weight class” against foes like Clemson last week and others in the region like rival Georgia. This is mostly to help provoke donors into opening up their wallets to improve facilities and rally support around a team that has struggled to finish off games and secure wins.
It remains to be seen if this vote of confidence in Johnson will hold throughout the rest of the season. The triple option wizard did take the program to the Orange Bowl but it’s been four seasons since an ACC title game appearance and the Yellow Jackets have finished below .500 two of the last three years. The team does have a chance to get a win this weekend at home against Bowling Green but, with several ranked conference foes still on the docket, a big turnaround on The Flats will be tough to pull off — likely leading to even more questions about Johnson’s future at the end of the year.
Have you ever wanted to own a Heisman Trophy? If you have nearly half a million dollars lying around and are a huge college football fan, good news because there is one available for you to pony up for.
According to the Associated Press, the family of 1937 winner Clint Frank — a running back/safety for Yale who won the third ever Heisman Trophy — has put the sport’s most famous award up for auction until an October 18 deadline.
“It’s difficult to share because we all live in different cities and states,” Laurie Dorsey, Frank’s daughter, told the AP. “We became kind of the caretakers for it. We kept it safe in a bank vault. Now we would like to see it go to someone who really loves football and appreciates the Heisman and can enjoy it.”
Frank died in 1992 but for the past 26 years the trophy has remained with the family until the decision was made to put it up for anybody to buy. Heritage Auctions is handling the process and you can view the auction here. At the time of this writing, the trophy is up to $130,000 but it is expected to fetch over $400,000 when final bids are in next month.
Interestingly, this will be the second Heisman put up for auction this year after former Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam’s trophy was sold for a record $399,608 back in January. Per AP research, Frank’s trophy will be the sixth Heisman overall to be sold/auctioned, including:
— Minnesota halfback Bruce Smith, the 1941 winner, saw his go for $394,240 in 2005
— Frank’s Yale teammate and 1936 winner Larry Kelley’s trophy went for $328,100 in 1999
— USC tailback Charles White (the 1979 winner) had his trophy sold twice, most recently in 2000 for $293,750
— USC tailback O.J. Simpson’s infamous 1968 trophy went for $255,000 in 1999