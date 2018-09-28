Texas OC Tim Beck won’t make trip to Kansas State after being hospitalized

Texas has not beaten Kansas State in Manhattan since 2002, which is both a quirk of cross-divisional play in the Big 12 years ago and also because the Little Apple is clearly a house of horrors for the team. If the 2018 version of the Longhorns want to buck that trend and actually secure a win on Saturday however, they’ll have to do so without a key member of their coaching staff.

According to a release from the school, Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck will not make the trip to KSU this weekend after he was hospitalized and being treated for an infection.

“It’s unfortunate that Tim will not be able to be at the game with us, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll pull together as coaches, and our offensive staff will call plays collaboratively,” head coach Tom Herman said in a statement.

Beck is expected to return to the team on Sunday and that would put him back in time to prepare for rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game next weekend.

In last season’s bowl win over Missouri, Herman took over play-calling duties from Beck and that produced a jump in efficiency on the field so you can bet that UT fans are hoping for something similar this weekend against the Wildcats as their OC recovers.