Want to buy a Heisman Trophy? Good news, one is available

Have you ever wanted to own a Heisman Trophy? If you have nearly half a million dollars lying around and are a huge college football fan, good news because there is one available for you to pony up for.

According to the Associated Press, the family of 1937 winner Clint Frank — a running back/safety for Yale who won the third ever Heisman Trophy — has put the sport’s most famous award up for auction until an October 18 deadline.

“It’s difficult to share because we all live in different cities and states,” Laurie Dorsey, Frank’s daughter, told the AP. “We became kind of the caretakers for it. We kept it safe in a bank vault. Now we would like to see it go to someone who really loves football and appreciates the Heisman and can enjoy it.”

Frank died in 1992 but for the past 26 years the trophy has remained with the family until the decision was made to put it up for anybody to buy. Heritage Auctions is handling the process and you can view the auction here. At the time of this writing, the trophy is up to $130,000 but it is expected to fetch over $400,000 when final bids are in next month.

Interestingly, this will be the second Heisman put up for auction this year after former Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam’s trophy was sold for a record $399,608 back in January. Per AP research, Frank’s trophy will be the sixth Heisman overall to be sold/auctioned, including:

— Minnesota halfback Bruce Smith, the 1941 winner, saw his go for $394,240 in 2005

— Frank’s Yale teammate and 1936 winner Larry Kelley’s trophy went for $328,100 in 1999

— USC tailback Charles White (the 1979 winner) had his trophy sold twice, most recently in 2000 for $293,750

— USC tailback O.J. Simpson’s infamous 1968 trophy went for $255,000 in 1999