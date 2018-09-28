With one starting O-lineman out, LSU gets season-opening starting RT back for Ole Miss

LSU went down one starting offensive lineman earlier this week, but will get another one back in Week 5. What his role will ultimately be, however, remains to be seen.
Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Adrian Magee has been medically cleared and will be available to play in this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. The lineman suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win over Miami and has missed the last three games because of it.
Magee started that season opener at right tackle, the second start of the redshirt junior’s career. According to Orgeron, however, Magee could get the start at left tackle as, one, Saahdiq Charles is questionable on the left side of the line because of an injury that’s already cost him a couple of games this season and, two, Austin Deculus has played well in his pair of starts in place of Magee on the right side of the line.
“He can go both,” the head coach said of Magee’s potential role this weekend. “That’s one thing we like about Adrian. I see him moving more to left tackle if we need to help at left tackle.”
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that starting left guard Garrett Brumfield will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of a knee injury suffered in the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech.