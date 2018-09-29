Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Duke QB Daniel Jones to start three weeks after breaking clavicle

By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
As previously discussed, there was a chance Duke quarterback Daniel Jones could get a chance to return to the football field tonight when the Blue Devils host Virginia Tech. On Saturday morning, Duke made it official; Jones will start for Duke just three weeks after breaking his left clavicle.

Jones missed Duke’s last two games after going down with the injury in a game at Northwestern in Week 2. Duke says Jones underwent surgery the day after the Northwestern game.

The injury was to Johnson’s non-throwing arm, but to be able to come back from such an injury so quickly is still amazing to those of us who sit and watch the games at home and in front of a computer.

Oklahoma State without three starters today at Kansas

By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
Although Kansas has won a couple of games this season, Oklahoma State figures to be in a favorable spot to get back in the win column this week after being beaten by Texas Tech. If the Cowboys are going to win on the road against the Jayhawks, however, they will have to do so without a small handful of starters.

According to John Holcomb of KOTV, Oklahoma State will be without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner. All three are starters for Oklahoma State.

All three players are out due to injury. Daniels may be missing some more time after this week as well. According to a report from Tulsa World, Daniels will miss “multiple games with an injury that requires surgery.” It is unknown if the injury will be a season-ending injury or not.

Rumors note Kyler Murray may not start for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
You have to love the college football rumor mill. It may be something, or it could lead to absolutely nothing. Either way, when a rumor surrounding the playing status of a potential Heisman Trophy candidate playing for a power conference favorite and playoff contender surfaces hours before kickoff, it is difficult to avoid entirely.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the subject of some recent rumors popping up over the last 24 hours, with speculation he may not start for the Sooners today in a Big 12 home game against Baylor. The reason for any potential suspension appears to be something as minor as showing up late for practice. Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV in Oklahoma noted the recent rumors about the starting quarterback and Heisman hopeful on Twitter late last night.

If that is indeed the offense and Murray is stripped of the chance to start, do not expect Lincoln Riley to keep Murray out of action for very long. Not starting is not the same punishment as not playing, as Murray could come on the field as early as the second snap from scrimmage or the second series of the game.

Unless there is more to the story, Murray should be available fairly early at the very worst for Oklahoma. The Sooners host Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET today.

Former Michigan RB Kingston Davis suspended indefinitely by UAB

By John TaylorSep 29, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Kingston Davis is back in the headlines, but not in a good way.

Late this past week, UAB announced that Davis has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.  The suspension is related to an unspecified student-conduct issue.

Below is the school’s statement on the disciplinary measure meted out to the running back:

Kingston Davis has been placed on interim suspension from UAB pending a student conduct investigation. Due to federal student privacy laws, the institution cannot disclose details at this time.

In three games this season, Davis has rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries.  The two rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead.

In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB.  In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.

A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.

Including this year, Davis still has three seasons of eligibility he can use.

Chip Kelly still winless at UCLA as Laviska Shenault powers Colorado to another big win

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 12:20 AM EDT
3 Comments

There were times at Oregon where it felt like head coach Chip Kelly would never lose. Now at UCLA, it seems like that’s all he’s doing.

The Bruins big offseason addition remains winless in Westwood as his team dropped their Pac-12 opener at Colorado 38-16 on Friday night as the powder blues’ offense once again sputtered out on the road.

True freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start at quarterback just over a week after his father made critical comments of the UCLA coaching staff but had a rough outing, throwing for only 138 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts. Protection up front was once again an issue for the team as the signal-caller was sacked three times and had to scramble around in the pocket several other times to avoid getting tackled.

The Bruins actually held the third quarter lead at one point thanks in part to a trio of long field goals from kicker J.J. Molson but three straight three-and-outs by the offense allowed the Buffs to open things up and win this one going away. If there was a silver lining to the effort it was that Joshua Kelley did manage to crack the century mark with 124 yards rushing and Michael Ezeike snagged a pretty impressive touchdown catch in the first quarter right over the helmet of a defensive back.

Though Colorado did get off to a slow start in the game following a week off, they eventually found their groove in the second half and sent the crowd home quite happy. Leading the way once again for the Buffs was budding all-purpose star Laviska Shenaultwho rushed for a touchdown and recorded 126 yards and another score as a receiver. He’s now scored in every game this year for the team and should be a legitimate contender to make several midseason All-America lists given how much of a boost he’s provided to the offense.

Of course, Shenault isn’t doing things alone as quarterback Steven Montez was nearly perfect against a lackluster defense that allowed several big plays after missed assignments. All told he went 22-of-26 passing with 237 yards and a touchdown while also showcasing his legs with 81 yards rushing and two more scores on the ground.

Defensively, linebackers Drew Lewis (two sacks), Nate Landman (nine tackles) and Rick Gamboa were all over the place for CU.

While the story nationally will likely remain focused on the bad start for Kelly and company, the way UCLA is struggling it might be awhile before the Bruins are able to secure a win the way they are playing. Of course, the schedule does them no favors either as they will return to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 favorite Washington and then follow that up with a game against a Cal team that’s currently in the top 25. Add in the rest of their division slate and a crossover game against rival Stanford to close the season and it could be a while — if at all — before finding the win column.

Meanwhile, the Buffs increasingly look like they're more and more of a threat to win the South division. They remain a perfect 4-0 for the first time in three decades heading into the meat of their schedule and host Arizona State next week in a game that very well could determine who makes it to Santa Clara for the conference title game.  Trips to USC and Washington after that could determine national relevance too but it certainly appears as though Mike MacIntyre is in the middle of another turnaround season up in Boulder