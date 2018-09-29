Update: Kyler Murray will not start for Oklahoma vs. Baylor; Austin Kendall gets first start

You have to love the college football rumor mill. It may be something, or it could lead to absolutely nothing. Either way, when a rumor surrounding the playing status of a potential Heisman Trophy candidate playing for a power conference favorite and playoff contender surfaces hours before kickoff, it is difficult to avoid entirely.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the subject of some recent rumors popping up over the last 24 hours, with speculation he may not start for the Sooners today in a Big 12 home game against Baylor. The reason for any potential suspension appears to be something as minor as showing up late for practice. Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV in Oklahoma noted the recent rumors about the starting quarterback and Heisman hopeful on Twitter late last night.

Lotta rumors that QB Murray suspended. My sources indicate nothing major … but possibly would not start v Bay for minor violation — possibly something like late to practice. Nothing serious long term, as some suggested. Nothing confirmed. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) September 29, 2018

If that is indeed the offense and Murray is stripped of the chance to start, do not expect Lincoln Riley to keep Murray out of action for very long. Not starting is not the same punishment as not playing, as Murray could come on the field as early as the second snap from scrimmage or the second series of the game.

Unless there is more to the story, Murray should be available fairly early at the very worst for Oklahoma. The Sooners host Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET today.

UPDATE: Austin Kendall will get the start for Oklahoma today. Kendall’s mother, via Twitter, spilled the beans with a message on what has turned to a private account saying “Austin’s first collegiate start is today against Baylor!”

