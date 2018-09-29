Photo by John Weast/Getty Images

No. 12 West Virginia holds off second-half rally by No. 25 Texas Tech

By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a tale of two halves between No. 12 West Virginia (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 25 Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) in Lubbock, but at the end of the game, it was West Virginia heading home with a victory after going flat in the second half on offense. Will Grier passed for 370 yards and three touchdowns as West Virginia beat Texas Tech 42-34 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia led Texas Tech 35-10 at halftime, but the Red Raiders turned things up a few notches in the second half. West Virginia punted three times and missed a field goal on their first four possessions of the second half. Jett Duffey helped lead a comeback effort for Texas Tech in place of the injured Alan Bowman, but a play action pass was picked off late in the fourth quarter and returned by Keith Washington for a much-needed and seemingly elusive dagger for the Mountaineers.

The win not only keeps West Virginia undefeated this season but continues to keep them in a good spot atop the Big 12 standings moving forward. And despite a slow second half, Grier will have a solid box score to add to his Heisman Trophy campaign. He certainly was in a groove with receiver Marcus Simms. Simms caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech lost quarterback Bowman to an injury in the first half. His status moving forward is unknown at this time. The Red Raiders are now very thin at quarterback as they look to move on from this home loss.

Next up for West Virginia is a home Big 12 game against Kansas. The Mountaineers appear to be in a favorable position to get to November in the Big 12 driver’s seat, if not just on the College Football Playoff bubble. But if a challenging November schedule is going to mean anything for West Virginia, it still must put away Kansas, Iowa State, and Baylor.

Texas Tech will look to rebound in two weeks with a Thursday night road game against TCU in two weeks. Texas Tech is off next week.

Jalen Hurts plays in fifth game for No. 1 Alabama, will not redshirt

Alabama v Louisville
Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the worst case scenario became the first case scenario at Clemson with Trevor Lawrence going down just days after Kelly Bryant announced his intent to transfer, no such drama will unfold in Tuscaloosa. At least not yet.

No. 1 Alabama rolled to a 56-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette to improve to 5-0 on the season, and backup quarterback Jalen Hurts made his fifth appearance of the season, thereby removing the option for the junior to use 2018 as a redshirt year and transfer elsewhere.

There was never really doubt Nick Saban would handle the Hurts situation exactly as he has, but now it’s official: should Hurts decide to pursue a graduate transfer following this season, he will do so as a senior and not a junior.

Just as he has over the Tide’s first four games, Hurts entered the game in the first half with the game already in hand. He took his first snap with 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Alabama already holding a 28-0 lead. Hurts completed his first drive with a 54-yard touchdown strike to Henry Ruggs III and finished the day completing 4-of-6 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown while rushing four times for eight yards.

For the record, Tua Tagovailoa completed all eight of his attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

On the year, Hurts is now 22-of-31 for 276 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while rushing 15 times for 54 yards.

No. 3 Clemson loses Lawrence but avoids upset with fourth-quarter rally vs. Syracuse

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Some games just don’t go according to the script. No. 3 Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) had to dig deep and rally in the fourth quarter at home after being down by 10 to avoid being upset at home by Syracuse (4-1, 1-1 ACC), and they did it despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first half. Clemson scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game with Travis Etienne scoring his third touchdown of the game for a wild 27-23 victory.

Lawrence, in the same week he was named the team’s starting quarterback, was knocked out of the game for good in the second quarter when he took a blow to the head while running with the football. After an examination in the medical tent on the sidelines, Lawrence had his helmet taken away and he left the field to the locker room for more examination shortly before halftime. As the second half opened, it was reported he was done for the day. Chase Brice, another freshman, took over on offense, but the Tigers went to rely on the defense and the running game for the bulk of the second half.

Syracuse took a 10-point lead shortly after a muffed punt return by Clemson’s Amari Rodgers gave the Orange a 1st-and-Goal with a fourth down push up the middle with quarterback Eric Dungey handling the football early in the fourth quarter. Clemson running back Travis Etienne led the charge for a quick response though, cutting the lead back down to just three points on a quick six-play drive that took under fewer than two minutes to execute.

As the Syracuse defense was growing tired, Etienne became the difference-maker on his way to over 200 rushing yards. Etienne finished with 203 yards to go with his three touchdowns. Clemson needed it, as Syracuse played well defensively for much of the game until wearing down against a deeper team loaded with more talent.

Brice took a while to get comfortable, but came through with flying colors on Clemson’s late touchdown drive, completing a key pass on fourth down and picking up more yards on the ground on the very next play to get Clemson on the doorstep of a touchdown.

Next up for Clemson is a road trip to Wake Forest. The Tigers will wait to see what the status of Lawrence is, but Clemson will look to extend their winning streak against Wake Forest to 10 next Saturday regardless of who the quarterback is. Clemson has won 25 straight meetings against Wake Forest when the Tigers are ranked. The last loss to Wake Forest by a ranked Clemson team was in 1945, when No. 18 Clemson lost 13-6.

Syracuse will also be on the road next week. The Orange travel to Pittsburgh next weekend for another ACC matchup, this one a cross-division showdown between old Big East foes. Syracuse won last year’s meeting, 27-24, but the last time the game was played in Pittsburgh turned into an epic shootout. Syracuse lost their 2016 meeting at Pitt by a score of 76-61.

Injury update: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will not return vs. Syracuse

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

Injured freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not return to today’s game against Syracuse, according to the sideline report of ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Clemson has turned the offense over to another freshman quarterback, Chase Brice.

Lawrence was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he took a hit to the head on a running play down the sideline. After being evaluated in the sideline medical tent by Clemson trainers, Lawrence had his helmet taken away and was later escorted to the locker room shortly before halftime.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was unsure of the status of his recently-named starting quarterback as he went to the locker room at halftime. Shortly after that decision was made, Kelly Bryant announced his decision to transfer from Clemson after being the starter for the Tigers last season and starting the 2018 season as the starter fighting for the job.

Will Grier and West Virginia lighting up Texas Tech

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Will Grier and the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers came ready for a track meet at No. 25 Texas Tech. Perhaps Texas Tech was still waking up at the time the game started because the visiting Mountaineers got off to a fast start and took a 21-0 lead before Texas Tech got on the board. At halftime in Lubbock, West Virginia leads Texas Tech by a score of 35-10 in a Big 12 matchup of ranked opponents.

Grier capped the game’s opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings Jr. After Alan Bowman was intercepted on Texas Tech’s first offensive series by Kenny Robinson Jr., Leddie Brown scored a short touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. The lead was extended to 21-0 on a Grier 45-yard pass to Marcus Simms later in the first quarter. Sims has been the big playmaker of the game, with nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Bowman got the Red Raiders on the board with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Wesley, but the Mountaineers responded on the ensuing possession with a 38-yard touchdown run by Kennedy McKoy.

After one half, Grier has won the quarterback showdown with Bowman by passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Bowman has had a rough afternoon, completing 9 of 20 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was also knocked out of the game in the first half, going to the locker room before halftime. It is being reported he will not return to the game.