Getty Images

Offense, defense and special teams leading Texas past K-State in Manhattan

By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If there was any fear No. 18 Texas would go on the road and fall into a trap after two straight emotional, physical wins in Austin, those fears have been allayed through one half in Manhattan. Texas leads 19-0 at the break.

The Longhorns have been deliberate offensively; the first three drives have all run for more than 10 plays. The first drive ended scoreless after Sam Ehlinger missed a wide open Devin Duvernay for what would have been a 55-yard touchdown pass, but D'Shawn Jamison bailed out his quarterback by returning a punt 90 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter.

The Texas offense got on the board with an 11-play, 89-yard drive, keyed by a 21-yard throwback from running back Tre Watson to Ehlinger to set UT up with a 1st-and-goal at the K-State 4. Ehlinger found Collin Johnson one play later to put the visitors up 14-0 57 seconds into the second frame.

Texas’s defense got into the action on the ensuing drive when Charles Omenihu sacked Alex Delton in the end zone for a safety. After the safety, Texas went 53 yards over 13 plays to set up a 28-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

Kansas State had a great opportunity to get on the board just before the end of the half with a 1st-and-goal from the Texas 6, but three straight Delton runs got them to the 2 and a fourth down pass inside the end zone was dropped, leaving the Wildcats scoreless at the break.

Texas has given Kansas State more yardage than the Wildcats have gained on their own; the Longhorns were penalized seven times for 80 yards, while K-State mustered just 64 total yards on 30 snaps. Delton closed the half hitting 3-of-7 passes for 14 yards while rushing 16 times for 27 yards. Alex Barnes carried seven times for 23 yards.

Ehlinger completed 17-of-22 passes for 115 yards and a score, rushed three times for two yards and caught a 21-yard pass. Keaontay Ingram leads all runners with 29 yards on four carries.

Kansas State will receive to open the second half.

WATCH: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh narrowly avoids a football to the face

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh loves to play catch before games. You’ll typically find him right in the middle of the action during warmups, complete with gloves at times, snagging passes and throwing the ball back to Wolverines players just like you would expect a former NFL quarterback to do.

That pregame tradition nearly got him injured prior to Michigan’s game against Northwestern on Saturday however. As Fox Sports’ cameras caught, the head coach narrowly avoided an errant football to the face and had a priceless reaction to nearly getting hit:

Just look at that reaction.

We’re sure Ohio State fans are poised to turn this into an internet meme already.

Yet this be a reminder to all: always keep your head on a swivel.

No. 12 West Virginia holds off second-half rally by No. 25 Texas Tech

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a tale of two halves between No. 12 West Virginia (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 25 Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) in Lubbock, but at the end of the game, it was West Virginia heading home with a victory after going flat in the second half on offense. Will Grier passed for 370 yards and three touchdowns as West Virginia beat Texas Tech 42-34 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia led Texas Tech 35-10 at halftime, but the Red Raiders turned things up a few notches in the second half. West Virginia punted three times and missed a field goal on their first four possessions of the second half. Jett Duffey helped lead a comeback effort for Texas Tech in place of the injured Alan Bowman, but a play action pass was picked off late in the fourth quarter and returned by Keith Washington for a much-needed and seemingly elusive dagger for the Mountaineers.

The win not only keeps West Virginia undefeated this season but continues to keep them in a good spot atop the Big 12 standings moving forward. And despite a slow second half, Grier will have a solid box score to add to his Heisman Trophy campaign. He certainly was in a groove with receiver Marcus Simms. Simms caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech lost quarterback Bowman to an injury in the first half. His status moving forward is unknown at this time. The Red Raiders are now very thin at quarterback as they look to move on from this home loss.

Next up for West Virginia is a home Big 12 game against Kansas. The Mountaineers appear to be in a favorable position to get to November in the Big 12 driver’s seat, if not just on the College Football Playoff bubble. But if a challenging November schedule is going to mean anything for West Virginia, it still must put away Kansas, Iowa State, and Baylor.

Texas Tech will look to rebound in two weeks with a Thursday night road game against TCU in two weeks. Texas Tech is off next week.

Jalen Hurts plays in fifth game for No. 1 Alabama, will not redshirt

Alabama v Louisville
Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

As the worst case scenario became the first case scenario at Clemson with Trevor Lawrence going down just days after Kelly Bryant announced his intent to transfer, no such drama will unfold in Tuscaloosa. At least not yet.

No. 1 Alabama rolled to a 56-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette to improve to 5-0 on the season, and backup quarterback Jalen Hurts made his fifth appearance of the season, thereby removing the option for the junior to use 2018 as a redshirt year and transfer elsewhere.

There was never really doubt Nick Saban would handle the Hurts situation exactly as he has, but now it’s official: should Hurts decide to pursue a graduate transfer following this season, he will do so as a senior and not a junior.

Just as he has over the Tide’s first four games, Hurts entered the game in the first half with the game already in hand. He took his first snap with 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Alabama already holding a 28-0 lead. Hurts completed his first drive with a 54-yard touchdown strike to Henry Ruggs III and finished the day completing 4-of-6 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown while rushing four times for eight yards.

For the record, Tua Tagovailoa completed all eight of his attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

On the year, Hurts is now 22-of-31 for 276 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while rushing 15 times for 54 yards.

No. 3 Clemson loses Lawrence but avoids upset with fourth-quarter rally vs. Syracuse

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Some games just don’t go according to the script. No. 3 Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) had to dig deep and rally in the fourth quarter at home after being down by 10 to avoid being upset at home by Syracuse (4-1, 1-1 ACC), and they did it despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first half. Clemson scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game with Travis Etienne scoring his third touchdown of the game for a wild 27-23 victory.

Lawrence, in the same week he was named the team’s starting quarterback, was knocked out of the game for good in the second quarter when he took a blow to the head while running with the football. After an examination in the medical tent on the sidelines, Lawrence had his helmet taken away and he left the field to the locker room for more examination shortly before halftime. As the second half opened, it was reported he was done for the day. Chase Brice, another freshman, took over on offense, but the Tigers went to rely on the defense and the running game for the bulk of the second half.

Syracuse took a 10-point lead shortly after a muffed punt return by Clemson’s Amari Rodgers gave the Orange a 1st-and-Goal with a fourth down push up the middle with quarterback Eric Dungey handling the football early in the fourth quarter. Clemson running back Travis Etienne led the charge for a quick response though, cutting the lead back down to just three points on a quick six-play drive that took under fewer than two minutes to execute.

As the Syracuse defense was growing tired, Etienne became the difference-maker on his way to over 200 rushing yards. Etienne finished with 203 yards to go with his three touchdowns. Clemson needed it, as Syracuse played well defensively for much of the game until wearing down against a deeper team loaded with more talent.

Brice took a while to get comfortable, but came through with flying colors on Clemson’s late touchdown drive, completing a key pass on fourth down and picking up more yards on the ground on the very next play to get Clemson on the doorstep of a touchdown.

Next up for Clemson is a road trip to Wake Forest. The Tigers will wait to see what the status of Lawrence is, but Clemson will look to extend their winning streak against Wake Forest to 10 next Saturday regardless of who the quarterback is. Clemson has won 25 straight meetings against Wake Forest when the Tigers are ranked. The last loss to Wake Forest by a ranked Clemson team was in 1945, when No. 18 Clemson lost 13-6.

Syracuse will also be on the road next week. The Orange travel to Pittsburgh next weekend for another ACC matchup, this one a cross-division showdown between old Big East foes. Syracuse won last year’s meeting, 27-24, but the last time the game was played in Pittsburgh turned into an epic shootout. Syracuse lost their 2016 meeting at Pitt by a score of 76-61.