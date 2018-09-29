Offense, defense and special teams leading Texas past K-State in Manhattan

If there was any fear No. 18 Texas would go on the road and fall into a trap after two straight emotional, physical wins in Austin, those fears have been allayed through one half in Manhattan. Texas leads 19-0 at the break.

The Longhorns have been deliberate offensively; the first three drives have all run for more than 10 plays. The first drive ended scoreless after Sam Ehlinger missed a wide open Devin Duvernay for what would have been a 55-yard touchdown pass, but D'Shawn Jamison bailed out his quarterback by returning a punt 90 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter.

The Texas offense got on the board with an 11-play, 89-yard drive, keyed by a 21-yard throwback from running back Tre Watson to Ehlinger to set UT up with a 1st-and-goal at the K-State 4. Ehlinger found Collin Johnson one play later to put the visitors up 14-0 57 seconds into the second frame.

Texas’s defense got into the action on the ensuing drive when Charles Omenihu sacked Alex Delton in the end zone for a safety. After the safety, Texas went 53 yards over 13 plays to set up a 28-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

Kansas State had a great opportunity to get on the board just before the end of the half with a 1st-and-goal from the Texas 6, but three straight Delton runs got them to the 2 and a fourth down pass inside the end zone was dropped, leaving the Wildcats scoreless at the break.

Texas has given Kansas State more yardage than the Wildcats have gained on their own; the Longhorns were penalized seven times for 80 yards, while K-State mustered just 64 total yards on 30 snaps. Delton closed the half hitting 3-of-7 passes for 14 yards while rushing 16 times for 27 yards. Alex Barnes carried seven times for 23 yards.

Ehlinger completed 17-of-22 passes for 115 yards and a score, rushed three times for two yards and caught a 21-yard pass. Keaontay Ingram leads all runners with 29 yards on four carries.

Kansas State will receive to open the second half.