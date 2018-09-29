Trevor Lawrence knocked out of game vs. Syracuse, Orange lead at half

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence started for Clemson at home today against Syracuse, but whether he finishes it remains in some question. Lawrence was knocked out of the game, at least temporarily, by Syracuse when he took off running down the sideline, sending him to the medical tent to be evaluated. Meanwhile, Syracuse is looking to upset the Tigers for a second consecutive season. Syracuse leads Clemson in Death Valley, 16-7 at the half.
According to the sideline reporting from Holly Rowe of ESPN, medical trainers took Lawrence’s helmet away from him and escorted him to the locker room late in the first half.
This injury news, of course, is magnified by this week’s earlier developments. Kelly Bryant, who was knocked out of Syracuse’s only regular-season loss a year ago by Syracuse, announced his decision to leave the Tigers and transfer after Lawrence had been named the starter for Clemson.
Syracuse took a 6-0 lead on Clemson in the first half by scoring field goals on each of their first two possessions. A lost fumble by Lawrence set Syracuse up for the second field goal after the Tigers defense stood firm in a tough spot. Eric Dungey has completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 173 yards to do just enough to help Syracuse scratch together some hard-earned points.
Lawrence completed 10 of 15 passes for 93 yards before leaving the game. We’ll see if he can return in the second half or not. Freshman Chase Brice is taking over on offense in place of the injured Lawrence.
Injured freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not return to today's game against Syracuse, according to the sideline report of ESPN's Holly Rowe. Clemson has turned the offense over to another freshman quarterback, Chase Brice.
Lawrence was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he took a hit to the head on a running play down the sideline. After being evaluated in the sideline medical tent by Clemson trainers, Lawrence had his helmet taken away and was later escorted to the locker room shortly before halftime.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was unsure of the status of his recently-named starting quarterback as he went to the locker room at halftime. Shortly after that decision was made, Kelly Bryant announced his decision to transfer from Clemson after being the starter for the Tigers last season and starting the 2018 season as the starter fighting for the job.
Will Grier and the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers came ready for a track meet at No. 25 Texas Tech. Perhaps Texas Tech was still waking up at the time the game started because the visiting Mountaineers got off to a fast start and took a 21-0 lead before Texas Tech got on the board. At halftime in Lubbock, West Virginia leads Texas Tech by a score of 35-10 in a Big 12 matchup of ranked opponents.
Grier capped the game’s opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings Jr. After Alan Bowman was intercepted on Texas Tech’s first offensive series by Kenny Robinson Jr., Leddie Brown scored a short touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. The lead was extended to 21-0 on a Grier 45-yard pass to Marcus Simms later in the first quarter. Sims has been the big playmaker of the game, with nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Bowman got the Red Raiders on the board with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Wesley, but the Mountaineers responded on the ensuing possession with a 38-yard touchdown run by Kennedy McKoy.
After one half, Grier has won the quarterback showdown with Bowman by passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Bowman has had a rough afternoon, completing 9 of 20 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was also knocked out of the game in the first half, going to the locker room before halftime. It is being reported he will not return to the game.
As previously discussed, there was a chance Duke quarterback Daniel Jones could get a chance to return to the football field tonight when the Blue Devils host Virginia Tech. On Saturday morning, Duke made it official; Jones will start for Duke just three weeks after breaking his left clavicle.
Jones missed Duke’s last two games after going down with the injury in a game at Northwestern in Week 2. Duke says Jones underwent surgery the day after the Northwestern game.
The injury was to Johnson’s non-throwing arm, but to be able to come back from such an injury so quickly is still amazing to those of us who sit and watch the games at home and in front of a computer.
Although Kansas has won a couple of games this season, Oklahoma State figures to be in a favorable spot to get back in the win column this week after being beaten by Texas Tech. If the Cowboys are going to win on the road against the Jayhawks, however, they will have to do so without a small handful of starters.
According to John Holcomb of KOTV, Oklahoma State will be without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner. All three are starters for Oklahoma State.
All three players are out due to injury. Daniels may be missing some more time after this week as well. According to a report from Tulsa World, Daniels will miss “multiple games with an injury that requires surgery.” It is unknown if the injury will be a season-ending injury or not.
