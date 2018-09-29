Getty Images

Washington blanking BYU at the half in Seattle

By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
Washington continues to play stellar defense since its opening day loss to Auburn, as the Huskies carry a 21-0 lead to the break over BYU.

After trading punts to open the game, Washington got on the board with an 8-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 5-yard Salvon Ahmed rush at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter.

BYU answered with its only consequential drive of the first half — a 13-play, 56-yard march — but the Cougars got behind the chains after penetrating the Washington red zone, and Skyler Southam‘s 45-yard field goal was no good.

Washington capitalized on that miss with a 72-yard, 6-play push punctuated by a 6-yard Myles Gaskin rush, handing the Huskies complete control of the game with 11:05 to play in the first half.

Another long Husky march, 58 yards over 13 plays, ended in a missed 40-yard Peyton Henry field goal with 1:28 left in the opening half. That missed field goal seemed to signal a 14-0 score heading into halftime, but Ben Burr-Kiven popped the ball loose from BYU running back Lopini Katoa at the BYU 24 with 22 seconds left before halftime, and Browning fired two complete passes, then rushed nine yards for a touchdown with five seconds left before the break.

The senior was sensational in the half, hitting his first 11 passes while going 14-of-15 passes for 176 yards, in the process setting Washington’s all-time passing mark. Gaskin leads all runners with 65 yards on 10 carries.

Tanner Mangum completed 12 of his 13 passes for 115 yards, but the Cougars mustered only 19 yards on 11 carries.

BYU will receive to open the second half.

Ohio State offense sputtering, but Penn State squandering opportunities

By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Ohio State’s visit to Penn State was supposed to be a shootout between two play-making quarterbacks and their highly-regarded arsenals. Penn State came into Saturday leading the nation in scoring at 55.5 points per game, with Ohio State just one point behind.

But the first half was anything but. Penn State shutdown Ohio State’s offense through the first half, but a number of squandered opportunities and a crucial mistake see the Nittany Lions take just a 13-7 lead to the Beaver Stadium locker rom.

But it could have been more. Penn State out-gained Ohio State by nearly 200 yards but carries just a 6-point lead into the third quarter.

After trading punts to open the game, Penn State struck the first blow of the game when Trace McSorley found Juwan Johnson for a spectacular 31-yard gain, taking the ball from the Ohio State 48 to the 17.

But a gadget play to backup quarterback Tommy Stevens lost 13 yards on the next snap, and so the Nittany Lions settled for a 34-yard Jake Pinegar field goal.

After forcing a three-and-out, Penn State was moved in prime territory to take control of the game when McSorley dashed for a career-long 51-yard gain on the first play of the drive, but the march sputtered and Pinegar’s 46-yard field goal hooked wide left.

The teams traded three and outs after that, until Garrett Taylor intercepted a Dwayne Haskins pass and returned it 45 yards to the Ohio State 28. Once again with a great chance to take control of the game, Penn State again couldn’t muster anything more than a glancing blow. The Nittany Lions could not gain a first down, and Pinegar’s 39-yard field goal pushed the lead to 6-0.

Though the offense couldn’t get anything going, Drue Chrisman tilted the game to Ohio State’s advantage with a pair of booming punts — a 44-yarder to pin the Nittany Lions to their own 12, and then a 58-yarder to the 2.

Pinned near their own end zone, it appeared Penn State was ready to give Ohio State good field position when facing a 3rd-and-5 from their own 7, but it was then that the Nittany Lions finally landed a knockdown punch — a slant to freshman K.J. Hamler who outraced the Buckeyes’ defense and raced it 93 yards for a touchdown. It was Penn State’s first third down conversion of the night.

Penn State forced Ohio State into a third consecutive three-and-out with 2:32 to go before the break, but a critical mistake allowed the Buckeyes back in the game. Miles Sanders coughed up the ball after being hit by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland, and the Buckeyes’ Dre’Mont Jones hopped on the ball at the Penn State 25.

The Buckeyes finally got on the board two plays later when Haskins hit J.K. Dobbins on a screen pass, who carried it 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:50 to go before the break. Even with that touchdown, Haskins suffered through by far his worst half of the season, hitting just 7-of-16 passes for 62 yards. The Buckeyes’ offensive line has been whipped by the Nittany front, and so four Buckeye ballcarriers combined to rush 13 times for just 34 yards.

Penn State has had no trouble moving the ball, thanks in large part two a pair of plays that covered 146 yards. McSorley completed 10-of-19 passes for 198 yards with a touchdown while rushing 10 times for a game-high 76 yards. Sanders has carried 10 times for 31 yards.

The teams are a combined 2-of-18 on third downs. Unless that changes, it’s hard to see either team putting a drive together.

Ohio State will receive to open the second half.

No. 8 Notre Dame moving the ball, No. 7 Stanford keeps counterpunching going into halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
To all those billing a meeting of No. 7 Stanford and No. 8 Notre Dame as a heavyweight matchup, congrats because that’s a spot on description of the way the two rivals played in the first half on Saturday night.

The Irish did all they could to keep the offense rolling from last week’s big win but ran into a counterpunch from the Cardinal on just about every drive as the home team took a 21-14 lead into the locker room in South Bend with a whole bunch of College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance the rest of the way.

Making his second start of the season, quarterback Ian Book continued to look impressive throwing the football and went 12-of-14 for 149 yards through the first two quarters. While he was forced to move around the pocket a little more than he did against Wake Forest last week, the promising signal-caller was able to find Nic Weishar for a six-yard touchdown early and Chase Claypool for another with the clock winding down late. Book also scrambled several times for 27 yards as well.

The Notre Dame ground game benefitted from the defense having to defend things from the air. Tailback Dexter Williams (99 yards total) hit the jets right up the middle on his first touch of the season that appropriately became the first score of the game, capping off an 85 yard drive in the end zone. It was quite a moment for the senior, who missed time earlier this year with a suspension but seemingly had no issues taking a bigger share of snaps due to the absence of Jafar Armstrong.

Opposite number Bryce Love was not one to be upstaged under the lights however and promptly answered with a long run past the goal line of his own, making a sharp cut to score from 39 yards out in the first quarter and showing a bit of burst that hasn’t really been there for the Heisman runner-up so far this year. The tailback finished the half with 69 yards and appears to be playing off the Cardinal passing attack well.

Speaking of that attack, K.J. Costello appeared to really find success on intermediate routes while racking up 130 yards on 17 attempts. While he spread the ball around for the most part, it was no surprise to see him find jumpball machine JJ Arcega-Whiteside for a touchdown throw — with the massive wideout straight up posting up a defensive back for what seemed like his millionth score in that manner in 2018.

This is game is more than living up to the early billing and is shaping up to be yet another classic between two rivals who have staged their fair share of those games over the years. An inside track to the College Football Playoff awaits the winner so there should be a fun second half in store on NBC upcoming.

No. 14 Michigan overcomes 17-point deficit for Big Ten win at Northwestern

By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Sometimes you just take a win any way you can get it. That was one of those games for No. 14 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Saturday at Northwestern (1-3, 2-0 Big Ten). After going down 17-0 in the first half, Michigan scored 20 unanswered points to get out of Evanston with a 20-17 win.

Karan Higdon‘s five-yard touchdown run with 4:06 to play allowed Michigan fans to briefly exhale after a long and gutsy game saw so many self-inflicted hurdles in the form of penalties and early miscues from a slow-starting offense. Higdon rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the game, continuing to prove to be a valuable asset in the Michigan offense this season.

Also proving to be a valuable member of the offense was quarterback Shea Patterson, who also tossed in some clutch plays both with his arm and his legs. Among the key plays provided by Patterson was a run on 3rd and 6 to get out of pressure and convert a big first down. That run was followed by a 22-yard pass to Zach Gentry to put the Wolverines in great position to run in for a touchdown moments later, with Higdon doing the honors.

In the third quarter, Rashan Gary left the game for a brief period of time. When he returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter, he was wearing a brace on his right arm. The pressure he created, along with Chase Winovich, wore on Northwestern’s offensive efforts as the game wore on. Michigan clamped down on the Northwestern offense as Clayton Thorson went from making early safe and efficient passes to being put in a position to be asked to do a little more.

It wasn’t pretty, but Michigan will surely take it and move one. Jim Harbaugh will have plenty to look over form the game film in this one as the schedule continues and big games remain on the horizon. But getting to October without taking a second loss in September is much better than going into the new month having dropped two before even playing games against Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State, and Ohio State. This was the first time Michigan overcame a 17-point deficit to win under Harbaugh.

Michigan returns home to play Maryland. Northwestern will play at Michigan State next week.

Scott Frost still looking for a win as Purdue runs Nebraska’s losing streak to eight for the first time ever

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
Scott Frost knows the view from the top of mountain at Nebraska, having led the Cornhuskers to a national title just over two decades ago. Unfortunately for the team’s current head coach, he also knows what it looks like at the program’s lowest point too.

Purdue racked 516 yards of offense in a 42-28 win and embarrassed many of the Big Red faithful who showed up to Memorial Stadium on Saturday as their team lost eight games in a row for the first time in the 129 year history of the school playing football.

David Blough continued his hot streak under center for the Boilermakers, throwing for 328 yards and a touchdown in mistake-free football for the team as they averaged over seven yards a play and scored on all six trips to the red zone. His arm helped open things up for the speedy playmakers with D.J. Knox running for 87 yards and two scores while freshman Rondale Moore managed 85 yards receiving. Brycen Hopkins also impressed against the Blackshirts with 103 yards on five catches with a score as well.

As for Nebraska, signal-caller Adrian Martinez showed flashes of greatness at times in trying to rally his team (especially coming out of halftime) but it just wasn’t enough in the end as they managed to record over 500 yards of offense (562 to be exact) for the second time in 2018. The true freshman still threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) while rushing for another 91 more but seemed to press a bit more as the deficit grew early in the first half. Tailback Devine Ozigbo was also a nice bright spot with two scores and 170 yards rushing but there was only a single red zone trip for the offense to even feature him as they spent most of the day between the 20’s.

Things don’t get any easier for Frost’s team either as they’ll travel to face Big Ten West behemoth Wisconsin next and follow that up with another long road trip at Northwestern. The worst start to a season for the school was an 0-5 mark back in 1945 and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see that mark equalled (or exceeded) soon for the Cornhuskers.

That’s of no concern to opposite number Jeff Brohm, who helped Purdue win their first game ever in Lincoln and evened his record at the school to 9-9 overall. The team has certainly regained momentum with two in a row on the right side of the ledger after three close losses to open their 2018 campaign. While it might not be enough to make things interesting in the division, they’ll at least have a fighting chance at making another bowl game thanks in part to the victory on Saturday against the Huskers.