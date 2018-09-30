Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

14 undefeated FBS teams remain after seven go down in Week 5

By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
4 Comments

One-third of the undefeated FBS teams entering Week 5 took their first loss of the year this weekend. A total of 21 teams was chopped down to 14, including a handful of College Football Playoff contenders.

Buffalo, Cal, Duke, North Texas, Penn State, Stanford, and Syracuse all experienced their first loss of the season this week. Penn State, Stanford, and Syracuse all lost to teams that were also undefeated entering the week (Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Clemson, respectively).

The remaining undefeated teams reaching Week 6 are Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Florida, UCF, and West Virginia. Given this list and the remaining schedules for all, we know a number of these teams will have to suffer a loss at some point in time.

Georgia will play at LSU on October 13, meaning one of these teams is guaranteed to lose a game within the next two weeks. November 3 is also of note because Georgia will play Kentucky and Alabama will play LSU that day in SEC play. At least two of these teams will be taking a loss (Georgia beats LSU, Kentucky beats Georgia, LSU beats Alabama), and it is a possibility all four suffer a loss (though that may be unlikely). The possibility of an Alabama-Georgia SEC championship game also floats in the air, meaning either Alabama or Georgia is guaranteed a loss before the College Football Playoff selections are made (will it matter?).

Things could get interesting in the Big 12 with Oklahoma and West Virginia not playing each other until the regular season finale in Morgantown. If both teams avoid taking a loss before then, they could face each other in back-to-back weeks with a regular season matchup serving as a preview to the following week’s Big 12 championship game. One of these two will suffer a loss, but could they each hand the other a loss? And how might that impact the Big 12’s playoff picture?

The ACC has two undefeated teams left standing with Clemson and NC State, but one of those teams is going down on October 20 in a head-to-head matchup at Clemson.

The Big Ten (Ohio State) and Pac-12 (Colorado) each have one undefeated team in play, although the odds the Buffs finish the season without a loss do not appear great with games coming up at USC and Washington in back-to-back weeks. Ohio State stands a realistic chance after a big win at Penn State but they still must avoid slipping up at Michigan State and home against Michigan.

The AAC is where things are really of note. The conference has become the biggest contender to get a spot in the NY6 once again with three unbeaten teams in UCF, South Florida and Cincinnati. The bad news is all three reside in the same division and will have to face each other before the end of the year, so at least two of these teams will be taking a loss, and the round-robin victory triangle between them is plausible as well. Cincinnati hosts South Florida on November 10 and then travels to UCF the following week. South Florida hosts UCF in the regular season finale. And, just to make sure we are not forgetting about them, Houston is 3-1 and has a shot to knock off either team it could potentially face in the AAC Championship Game. Bottom line, the AAC is in a great spot to get a team back in the NY6 lineup for a second straight season.

And then there is Notre Dame. Fresh off a blowout of Stanford, the Irish now look forward to a schedule that is not too intimidating looking, so long as they get out of Blacksburg next week with a win at Virginia Tech.

At the end of the season, as many as seven teams could end the regular season without a loss. Odds are it will be fewer than that, but that would certainly create plenty of chaos.

Nick Saban does not like the new redshirt rule

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been one of the more progressive minds in the sport over the years, but he is not exactly on board with the new redshirt rule in college football this season.

I do think that this is not a good rule,” Saban said of the redshirt rule, according to Yahoo! Sports. “The timing of guys being able to say ‘I want to get redshirted’ is not good — the fourth or fifth or sixth game of the season after they’ve played three or four games.”

Saban went on to suggest a player choosing to transfer after four games is unfair to the teammates that player is then leaving behind.

“We gave them a scholarship. I don’t really think it’s fair to their teammates to have the option to not continue to play,” Saban explained. “I think that’s not a good thing. I think the intent of the rule was so you can play a young player, a freshman player, and enhance his development. This has turned into something that I think is less than what we all desired it to be.”

The new redshirt rule allows a player to appear in up to four games without sacrificing a year of eligibility, as long as that player has a redshirt year to use. The transfer rule was implemented with the idea of providing some more roster flexibility throughout the season to get younger players some playing time and provide a possible buffer to fill in depth concerns that arise due to injuries as the season goes along. But one of the other impacts the rule is having is becoming more visible in that players can now appear in four games and then decide whether or not they want to transfer to another program for a shot at a better position on the field.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant made his decision to transfer out of the program last week, shortly after Dabo Swinney had decided to give the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant’s decision to leave Clemson in the middle of the season may become the new norm under the redshirt rule, which is what is what is concerning Saban and perhaps other coaches around the country.

The reason this is relevant at Alabama is that Jalen Hurts just played in his fifth game for Alabama, thus burning his year of eligibility this season despite Tua Tagovailoa being the team’s starter. Saban said he was not going to be concerned about the redshirt rule as he went through this season, and perhaps that was evidenced by the decision to play Hurts as often as he has in games that were lopsided matchups favoring Alabama.

LOOK: Florida football equipment truck catches fire on way home from game

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Florida Gators are anything but a tire fire this season under new head coach Dan Mullen. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the team’s equipment truck.

On the way home to Gainesville after Florida’s road win at Mullen’s old program, Mississippi State, the equipment truck apparently blew a tire, which then ignited on the road. According to the Florida football equipment Twitter account, there were no injuries and everything should be in good shape for this weekend’s next game.

Photos of the damaged truck made their way to Twitter, of course. To pour some salt on the wounds of the auto incident, this all went down not far away from the home of the Alabama Crimson Tide, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Florida improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play with a 13-6 victory at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Coaches Poll sees Ohio State, Notre Dame, West Virginia moving on up in top 10 shuffle

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

Alabama remains No. 1 in the latest coaches poll, with 61 first-place votes going to them after another easy week of college football for the defending national champions. But after Alabama, there were some changes within the top 10 after a couple of top 10 matchups offered a chance to mix things up a bit.

Despite a win at home against an undefeated conference opponent, Clemson fell two spots in the latest coaches poll from No. 2 down to No. 4. Taking advantage of their drop was No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State, with the Bulldogs and Buckeyes each moving up one spot this week. Ohio State even picked up a first-place vote in the coaches poll. Clemson received two first-place votes.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU remained in their positions from last week, while No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 West Virginia, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Washington all moved up at least one spot (WVU moved up four spots) to round out the top 10 in the coaches poll this week.

No. 11 Penn State dropped two spots after missing on a chance to slam the door on Ohio State Saturday night, but they stayed ahead of No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 13 UCF, each moving up one spot this week. Joining Penn State in falling out of the top 10 was No. 14 Stanford, who fell seven spots after a blowout loss at Notre Dame.

Mississippi State and Duke each fell out of the top 25 with losses this week, making room for No. 22 Colorado and No. 25 NC State to join the ranking this week.

Here is this week’s coaches poll:

  1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson (2)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. West Virginia
  9. Auburn
  10. Washington
  11. Penn State
  12. Wisconsin
  13. UCFR
  14. Stanford
  15. Kentucky
  16. Michigan
  17. Miami
  18. Oregon
  19. Michigan State
  20. Texas
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Colorado
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Boise State
  25. NC State

No. 19 Oregon bounces back on the road, rolls right over No. 24 California

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 30, 2018, 1:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

Last week, No. 19 Oregon lost a heartbreaker with a second half to forget against rival Stanford. Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Ducks put that outing behind them and closed things out much more memorably against No. 24 California as they looked impressive on both sides of the ball in an 42-24 win that keeps them afloat in the Pac-12 North race.

Justin Herbert was naturally leading the way offensively for Oregon even if the quarterback had a few more incompletions than his last game. Playing in front of former Bears QB and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jared Goff, the lanky signal-caller from Eugene looked at times like a guy who could wind up in the same draft position at some point in the next two years and did so against a group that was the fifth-stingiest against the pass in the country. He finished the night with a modest 225 yards and pair of touchdowns but the Ducks averaged just under eight yards per play.

The threat of Herbert going down the field opened up a lot of things in the ground game as a result against a very salty Cal defense that was among the better units in the conference so far this year. C.J. Verdell ripped off a 74 yard run on his way to 106 yards while Travis Dye punched it in the end zone once and added another 115 yards rushing. Freshman back Cyrus Habibi-Likio continues to vulture touchdowns at the goal line and had 12 yards to go along with his one score.

Defensively, Oregon got after things up front with two sacks and five TFL’s. Most notably the group saw Drayton Carlberg force a fumble that La’Mar Winston Jr. scooped-and-scored with on a 61-yard touchdown return. That play in particular, just before halftime, seemed to completely stymie any momentum that Cal had early and kept the visitors firmly in control of things with a comfortable margin on the scoreboard. Ugochukwu Amadi added a late pick-six for good measure too.

The Bears had their own positives to takeaway but will likely go back to the drawing board offensively. Chase Garbers got the start under center but threw two interceptions in an ineffective outing that saw him pass for only 44 yards. Backup Brandon McIlwain wasn’t significantly better through the air (11/21, 128 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) but did rush for 123 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Patrick Laird was the only other source of reliable offense with 80 yards and a touchdown of his own.

The loss does hand Justin Wilcox’s crew their first loss of the season and will likely take them out of the polls come Sunday. Even so, the team fought hard once again and this will be no easy out in conference play the rest of the way as you can see the makings of a squad that can reach that ever important bowl game.

The Ducks on the other hand, are setup well to make more waves in the Pac-12. They will head home for their off week at 4-1 on the season and then will host bitter rival Washington next in mid-October. There’s still plenty to work on for Mario Cristobal’s staff going forward after Saturday night in Berkeley but Oregon secured their first road win in Pac-12 play in nearly two years and will have plenty of momentum heading into that upcoming Pacific Northwest showdown.