Ivy League sees drop in concussions after kickoff rule change

If the intent of changing the rules regarding kickoffs and touchbacks was to enhance the safety of the players, then early data in the Ivy League are showing some very positive results. A change to the kickoff rules made in 2016 has potentially led to a significant drop in the frequency of concussions to players on kickoff plays.
The Journal of the American Medical Association published a report breaking down the numbers from two years of observations from within the Ivy League after the league was given permission to adjust the yard line where the football was kicked for league games. The Ivy League moved the kickoff line from the 35-yard line to the 40-yard line, and a touchback moved back to the former standard 20-yard line as opposed to the NCAA-mandated 25-yard line. In that report, it was found there were 1,467 kickoff plays during Ivy League games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with a total of three diagnosed concussions. That worked out to an average of 2.04 concussions per kickoff.
That data was compared to similar data compiled from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons, which showed a total of 2,379 kickoff plays. A total of 26 concussions were on record from those three seasons, an average of 10.9 concussions per 1,000 kickoffs.
The study did note that the results seen in the Ivy League should be used to suggest the impact of the rule is as dramatic and noticeable in other conferences or levels of play, specifically at the FBS or NFL level, but the data is interesting to see.
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was taken out of Saturday’s game against West Virginia, and now it is unknown just how soon he may be able to return to action for the Red Raiders. Multiple reports say Bowman suffered a partially collapsed lung and was being treated at a local hospital over the weekend.
If there was any good news for Bowman, it was the report that there were no broken ribs, according to Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But it remains unknown when Bowman will be available again.
“I think without the broken ribs, it should be sooner than later,” Kingsbury said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “But I’m not sure the exact timetable yet.”
Jett Duffey came off the bench to fill in for Bowman for the remainder of the West Virginia game this weekend, and it should be expected he will continue to lead the offense for as long as Bowman is unavailable.
Texas Tech is off this week. The Red Raiders return to the field for a Thursday night game at TCU on October 11, followed by a home game against Kansas the following week.
Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer will be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame later this year, but he will be recognized for his election to the hall this weekend by Virginia Tech. A ceremony honoring the long-time head coach of the Hokies is planned around this week’s schedule for a home game against undefeated Notre Dame.
Beamer will be honored during the game in some way, but those details have not been revealed at this time. Hours prior to the primetime game with the Fighting Irish, Beamer will be honored with a monument at Moody Plaza in the southwest corner of Lane Stadium.
According to a released statement by Virginia Tech, the bronze life-sized likeness of Beamer will have a bench for fans to sit and take photos and was financed by private gifts to the university. The monument was sculpted by Tom Gallo of South Carolina. Fans will also be able to purchase a miniature version of the monument and 5,000 will be handed out to fans attending the game that night.
The latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation saw no changes among the first-place votes but did see Ohio State make a slight nudge up the ranking this week. While no new teams entered the Super 16 poll this week from last week’s poll, the order was adjusted throughout.
Alabama remains the top team by a landslide with 49 first-place votes for a second straight week. No. 2 Georgia remains in place for a third consecutive week with one first-place vote once again. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson swapped positions from last week after the Buckeyes won a big game on the road at Penn State and Clemson had to scratch for a win against Syracuse at home. No. 5 LSU is the recipient of the only other first-place vote in the voting this week, staying one spot ahead of Oklahoma just as they were situated a week ago.
No. 7 Notre Dame moved up two spots this week after dropping Stanford from No. 7 down to No. 13 this week with their blowout of the Cardinal. Despite losing at home, Penn State remained at No. 8 in the poll this week.
Auburn, Washington, and West Virginia all moved up one spot behind Penn State, and No. 12 UCF moved up two spots this week. After debuting in the Super 16 for the first time in school history last week, Kentucky moved up from No. 16 to No. 14 this week. The Wildcats moved ahead of No. 15 Michigan and No. 16 Wisconsin.
Here is this week’s latest Super 16 Poll:
- Alabama (49 first-place votes)
- Georgia (1)
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- LSU (1)
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Washington
- West Virginia
- UCF
- Stanford
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
As a reminder, College Football Talk contributor Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire) are voters in this weekly poll organized by the FWAA and NFF.
Clemson may have picked up a hard-earned win at home on Saturday against Syracuse, but at what cost? Freshly name starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game in the second quarter after taking a hit t the head as he was running down the sideline and fighting for extra yards, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney seemed relatively upbeat about the condition of his freshman quarterback when reflecting on the game on Sunday. Despite the seemingly encouraging reaction the day after the game, Swinney will have no choice but to wait to hear from the medical experts before knowing if Lawrence will be available for Clemson’s next game
“He actually was really good, he was trying to come back in the game yesterday but anytime you get anything with the head and neck area, there’s just no room for error there,” Swinney said, according to Clemson Sports Talk. “So they shut him down and he actually was really good after the game and he was very good this morning, felt great. I think they were very encouraged by what they saw. He’s going to work out and they’ll continue to evaluate him and hopefully will see. But will go with what we got. Based on what they said I would expect that, but that’s all up to those guys.”
Chase Brice, who was the team’s third-string quarterback a week ago, entered Saturday’s game in place of the injured Lawrence. The Tigers relied more on the running game and defense to rally against Syracuse for the win, but Brice ended up making some big-time plays late in the game to help the cause as well after a sluggish start off the bench. Kelly Bryant announced his decision to transfer last week after learning Lawrence would be the team’s starter moving forward.
Clemson plays at Wake Forest this Saturday and then has a bye week before returning home to play NC State in a key ACC Atlantic Division game.