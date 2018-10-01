Ivy League sees drop in concussions after kickoff rule change

If the intent of changing the rules regarding kickoffs and touchbacks was to enhance the safety of the players, then early data in the Ivy League are showing some very positive results. A change to the kickoff rules made in 2016 has potentially led to a significant drop in the frequency of concussions to players on kickoff plays.

The Journal of the American Medical Association published a report breaking down the numbers from two years of observations from within the Ivy League after the league was given permission to adjust the yard line where the football was kicked for league games. The Ivy League moved the kickoff line from the 35-yard line to the 40-yard line, and a touchback moved back to the former standard 20-yard line as opposed to the NCAA-mandated 25-yard line. In that report, it was found there were 1,467 kickoff plays during Ivy League games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with a total of three diagnosed concussions. That worked out to an average of 2.04 concussions per kickoff.

That data was compared to similar data compiled from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons, which showed a total of 2,379 kickoff plays. A total of 26 concussions were on record from those three seasons, an average of 10.9 concussions per 1,000 kickoffs.

The study did note that the results seen in the Ivy League should be used to suggest the impact of the rule is as dramatic and noticeable in other conferences or levels of play, specifically at the FBS or NFL level, but the data is interesting to see.

