Jimbo Fisher defends grabbing facemask of Texas A&M linebacker

Controversy erupted Saturday when ESPN cameras caught Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher grabbing the facemask of Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson amid a skirmish with Arkansas players.

See the clip for yourself below.

Jimbo is not pleased. pic.twitter.com/JMvlk9zDEb — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) September 29, 2018

On Monday, Fisher said he grabbed “but didn’t jerk” Dodson’s facemask in an effort to get his attention and keep him from being kicked out of the game.

“He understood exactly,” Fisher said. “Because I told him, ‘Listen, I can’t lose you. You’re our team leader. You’re our team captain. You’re our leading tackler. You call all the signals.’ I was just trying to get his attention, to keep him back in the game and not make a critical mistake and lose him in the game in a second. I was not trying to berate him.”

A junior, Dodson is tied for second on the team with 22 tackles through five games.

The two-second clip shows Fisher does in fact jerk Dodson’s facemask, but he lets go quickly.

Dodson defended Fisher on Twitter after the game and did so again on Monday.

I’m in. Coach fisher is an amazing coach, he did the right thing. I let my emotions get the best of me at that certain moment. My teammates and this University needs me. That’s why he was so upset! He’ll have my back no matter what.

AGS WIN 👍🏽 — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 29, 2018

“I just wanted everyone to know that Coach Fisher was there for me at that time,” Dodson said. “He had my back. He was just telling me to stay focused and that he needed me. I totally understand the media was making it look more than what it was, but he was just telling me to stay focused.”

While there are no hard feelings between player and coach, here’s betting this is the last time Fisher lays his hands on a player this season.