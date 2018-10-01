Jimbo Fisher defends grabbing of A&M linebacker’s facemask

Controversy erupted Saturday when ESPN cameras caught Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher grabbing the facemask of Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson amid a skirmish with Arkansas players.
See the clip for yourself below.
On Monday, Fisher said he grabbed “but didn’t jerk” Dodson’s facemask in an effort to get his attention and keep him from being kicked out of the game.
“He understood exactly,” Fisher said. “Because I told him, ‘Listen, I can’t lose you. You’re our team leader. You’re our team captain. You’re our leading tackler. You call all the signals.’ I was just trying to get his attention, to keep him back in the game and not make a critical mistake and lose him in the game in a second. I was not trying to berate him.”
A junior, Dodson is tied for second on the team with 22 tackles through five games.
The two-second clip shows Fisher does in fact jerk Dodson’s facemask, but he lets go quickly.
Dodson defended Fisher on Twitter after the game and did so again on Monday.
“I just wanted everyone to know that Coach Fisher was there for me at that time,” Dodson said. “He had my back. He was just telling me to stay focused and that he needed me. I totally understand the media was making it look more than what it was, but he was just telling me to stay focused.”
While there are no hard feelings between player and coach, here’s betting this is the last time Fisher lays his hands on a player this season.
Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in the Aggies’ win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Austbon was in a boot and crutches before the Aggies’ game ended Saturday and has already undergone surgery.
Though the timetable for his return is not defined, Jimbo Fisher indicated Ausbon will be back this season.
“Jhamon had surgery on his foot. He broke the little outside bone. He’ll be out for a little while … it could be three or four weeks, it just depends on how the bone heals,” Fisher said, via the Dallas Morning News.
An IMG Academy product, Ausbon finished second on the team as a freshman a year ago with 50 grabs for 571 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he ranks third on the team (and second among receivers) with 15 receptions for 221 yards. He caught one pass for 5 yards before leaving the Arkansas game.
Every bellowing fan’s dreams has come true. An official has been suspended.
Though not for missing calls.
The Mountain West on Monday announced that official Jim Adams has been suspended for his next two CFO West assignments for what the conference deemed “inappropriate conduct toward game management personnel” during the Nevada-Air Force game on Saturday.
The Mountain West said Adams’s conduct was in violation of Rule 4 of the MW handbook. Per the handbook, this is what constitutions a violation of Rule 4:
According to Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net, Murray pushed a ball person.
Adams will be back in action for the weekend of Oct. 20.
If the intent of changing the rules regarding kickoffs and touchbacks was to enhance the safety of the players, then early data in the Ivy League are showing some very positive results. A change to the kickoff rules made in 2016 has potentially led to a significant drop in the frequency of concussions to players on kickoff plays.
The Journal of the American Medical Association published a report breaking down the numbers from two years of observations from within the Ivy League after the league was given permission to adjust the yard line where the football was kicked for league games. The Ivy League moved the kickoff line from the 35-yard line to the 40-yard line, and a touchback moved back to the former standard 20-yard line as opposed to the NCAA-mandated 25-yard line. In that report, it was found there were 1,467 kickoff plays during Ivy League games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with a total of three diagnosed concussions. That worked out to an average of 2.04 concussions per 1,000 kickoffs.
That data was compared to similar data compiled from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons, which showed a total of 2,379 kickoff plays. A total of 26 concussions were on record from those three seasons, an average of 10.9 concussions per 1,000 kickoffs.
The study did note that the results seen in the Ivy League should be used to suggest the impact of the rule is as dramatic and noticeable in other conferences or levels of play, specifically at the FBS or NFL level, but the data is interesting to see.
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was taken out of Saturday’s game against West Virginia, and now it is unknown just how soon he may be able to return to action for the Red Raiders. Multiple reports say Bowman suffered a partially collapsed lung and was being treated at a local hospital over the weekend.
If there was any good news for Bowman, it was the report that there were no broken ribs, according to Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But it remains unknown when Bowman will be available again.
“I think without the broken ribs, it should be sooner than later,” Kingsbury said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “But I’m not sure the exact timetable yet.”
Jett Duffey came off the bench to fill in for Bowman for the remainder of the West Virginia game this weekend, and it should be expected he will continue to lead the offense for as long as Bowman is unavailable.
Texas Tech is off this week. The Red Raiders return to the field for a Thursday night game at TCU on October 11, followed by a home game against Kansas the following week.