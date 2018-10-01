Super 16 Poll swaps Ohio State and Clemson behind Alabama and Georgia

The latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation saw no changes among the first-place votes but did see Ohio State make a slight nudge up the ranking this week. While no new teams entered the Super 16 poll this week from last week’s poll, the order was adjusted throughout.

Alabama remains the top team by a landslide with 49 first-place votes for a second straight week. No. 2 Georgia remains in place for a third consecutive week with one first-place vote once again. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson swapped positions from last week after the Buckeyes won a big game on the road at Penn State and Clemson had to scratch for a win against Syracuse at home. No. 5 LSU is the recipient of the only other first-place vote in the voting this week, staying one spot ahead of Oklahoma just as they were situated a week ago.

No. 7 Notre Dame moved up two spots this week after dropping Stanford from No. 7 down to No. 13 this week with their blowout of the Cardinal. Despite losing at home, Penn State remained at No. 8 in the poll this week.

Auburn, Washington, and West Virginia all moved up one spot behind Penn State, and No. 12 UCF moved up two spots this week. After debuting in the Super 16 for the first time in school history last week, Kentucky moved up from No. 16 to No. 14 this week. The Wildcats moved ahead of No. 15 Michigan and No. 16 Wisconsin.

Here is this week’s latest Super 16 Poll:

Alabama (49 first-place votes) Georgia (1) Ohio State Clemson LSU (1) Oklahoma Notre Dame Penn State Auburn Washington West Virginia UCF Stanford Kentucky Michigan Wisconsin

As a reminder, College Football Talk contributor Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire) are voters in this weekly poll organized by the FWAA and NFF.

Follow @KevinOnCFB