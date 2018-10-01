Texas A&M WR Jhamon Ausbon out indefinitely with foot injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in the Aggies’ win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Austbon was in a boot and crutches before the Aggies’ game ended Saturday and has already undergone surgery.

Though the timetable for his return is not defined, Jimbo Fisher indicated Ausbon will be back this season.

“Jhamon had surgery on his foot. He broke the little outside bone. He’ll be out for a little while … it could be three or four weeks, it just depends on how the bone heals,” Fisher said, via the Dallas Morning News.

An IMG Academy product, Ausbon finished second on the team as a freshman a year ago with 50 grabs for 571 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he ranks third on the team (and second among receivers) with 15 receptions for 221 yards. He caught one pass for 5 yards before leaving the Arkansas game.