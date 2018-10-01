Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman being watched with partially collapsed lung

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was taken out of Saturday’s game against West Virginia, and now it is unknown just how soon he may be able to return to action for the Red Raiders. Multiple reports say Bowman suffered a partially collapsed lung and was being treated at a local hospital over the weekend.

If there was any good news for Bowman, it was the report that there were no broken ribs, according to Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But it remains unknown when Bowman will be available again.

“I think without the broken ribs, it should be sooner than later,” Kingsbury said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “But I’m not sure the exact timetable yet.”

Jett Duffey came off the bench to fill in for Bowman for the remainder of the West Virginia game this weekend, and it should be expected he will continue to lead the offense for as long as Bowman is unavailable.

Texas Tech is off this week. The Red Raiders return to the field for a Thursday night game at TCU on October 11, followed by a home game against Kansas the following week.

