Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

UMass suspends coach Mark Whipple for postgame “rape” comment

By Kevin McGuireOct 1, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

UMass head coach Mark Whipple was not happy about a call made in his team’s loss to Ohio over the weekend, and he used a poor choice of words to describe the officiating. For that comment, UMass has suspended Whipple for one game and will be ordered to participate in a sensitivity training program.

Whipple described an officiating call he did not like by saying the MAC referees working the game “raped us.”

“We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,” Whipple said in his postgame comments, in which he was already directing fire at the officials and suggesting the MAC officials “got their revenge on us, officiating-wise.” UMass previously was an associate member of the MAC before being shown the door back to being a football independent in recent years.

Whipple apologized for his poorly-worded comment.

“I am deeply sorry for the word I used on Saturday to describe a play in our game,” Whipple said in a released statement. “It is unacceptable to make use of the word ‘rape’ in the way I did and I am very sorry for doing so. It represents a lack of responsibility on my part as the leader of this program and a member of this university’s community, and I am disappointed with myself that I made this comparison when commenting after our game.”

Because UMass is off this week with a bye, Whipple will miss the Minutemen’s game next week against South Florida.

Super 16 Poll swaps Buckeyes and Clemson behind Alabama-Georgia

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 1, 2018, 11:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation saw no changes among the first-place votes but did see Ohio State make a slight nudge up the ranking this week. While no new teams entered the Super 16 poll this week from last week’s poll, the order was adjusted throughout.

Alabama remains the top team by a landslide with 49 first-place votes for a second straight week. No. 2 Georgia remains in place for a third consecutive week with one first-place vote once again. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson swapped positions from last week after the Buckeyes won a big game on the road at Penn State and Clemson had to scratch for a win against Syracuse at home. No. 5 LSU is the recipient of the only other first-place vote in the voting this week, staying one spot ahead of Oklahoma just as they were situated a week ago.

No. 7 Notre Dame moved up two spots this week after dropping Stanford from No. 7 down to No. 13 this week with their blowout of the Cardinal. Despite losing at home, Penn State remained at No. 8 in the poll this week.

Auburn, Washington, and West Virginia all moved up one spot behind Penn State, and No. 12 UCF moved up two spots this week. After debuting in the Super 16 for the first time in school history last week, Kentucky moved up from No. 16 to No. 14 this week. The Wildcats moved ahead of No. 15 Michigan and No. 16 Wisconsin.

Here is this week’s latest Super 16 Poll:

  1. Alabama (49 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. LSU (1)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Auburn
  10. Washington
  11. West Virginia
  12. UCF
  13. Stanford
  14. Kentucky
  15. Michigan
  16. Wisconsin

As a reminder, College Football Talk contributor Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire) are voters in this weekly poll organized by the FWAA and NFF.

Dabo Swinney optimistic about Trevor Lawrence, but no decision on status yet

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 1, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Clemson may have picked up a hard-earned win at home on Saturday against Syracuse, but at what cost? Freshly name starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game in the second quarter after taking a hit t the head as he was running down the sideline and fighting for extra yards, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney seemed relatively upbeat about the condition of his freshman quarterback when reflecting on the game on Sunday. Despite the seemingly encouraging reaction the day after the game, Swinney will have no choice but to wait to hear from the medical experts before knowing if Lawrence will be available for Clemson’s next game

He actually was really good, he was trying to come back in the game yesterday but anytime you get anything with the head and neck area, there’s just no room for error there,” Swinney said, according to Clemson Sports Talk. “So they shut him down and he actually was really good after the game and he was very good this morning, felt great. I think they were very encouraged by what they saw. He’s going to work out and they’ll continue to evaluate him and hopefully will see. But will go with what we got. Based on what they said I would expect that, but that’s all up to those guys.”

Chase Brice, who was the team’s third-string quarterback a week ago, entered Saturday’s game in place of the injured Lawrence. The Tigers relied more on the running game and defense to rally against Syracuse for the win, but Brice ended up making some big-time plays late in the game to help the cause as well after a sluggish start off the bench. Kelly Bryant announced his decision to transfer last week after learning Lawrence would be the team’s starter moving forward.

Clemson plays at Wake Forest this Saturday and then has a bye week before returning home to play NC State in a key ACC Atlantic Division game.

Report: Maryland informed of possible toxic football culture long before death of Jordan McNair

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
20 Comments

The Maryland football program is currently being investigated for allegations of running what has been described as a toxic football program, an allegation made in a blistering ESPN profile in August that led to the suspension of head coach D.J. Durkin. The investigation is expected to wrap up as early as today, but new details from a new report from the Washington Post claim Maryland officials had been warned about a possible toxic culture as early as December 2016. That would have been about a year and a half before the passing of former Maryland football player Jordan McNair, whose death has sparked concern about how the program has been operating.

The report from the Washington Post outlines the possible schedule to release the findings of its investigation, noting the report will likely be presented to the board of regents at the next scheduled meeting, on October 19. The report also updates the previous reports about when the investigation may conclude, saying it is expected to be finalized on Monday.

The report is expected to include information received from interviews with former players and their families. One anonymous mother of a former player provided a copy of a letter submitted to Maryland officials in December 2016, pointing out concerns about a “calamitous culture and abusive behaviors in the football program.” The letter was reportedly sent to Maryland President Wallace D. Loh‘s office and other officials, including former athletic director Kevin Anderson and medical administrators and the compliance office.

From the Washington Post report, quoting the anonymous letter;

It was perhaps prescient, saying: “The fact that he allows his coaches to psychologically, physically, and emotionally abuse the athletes is paving the way for a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit against the school and the coaches, alleging assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

“Are any of you aware or do you even care about the number of student athletes suffering from severe emotional distress because of the abusive actions of Coach Durkin?” it asked. “His actions are extreme and outrageous; intentional and reckless, and the sole cause of the emotional distress.”

It is unknown if this letter was reviewed by those currently conducting and organizing the investigation into the allegations of a toxic culture at Maryland.

The report goes on to provide details about how Durbin was accused of running the program, including the formation of a “Champions Club” for preferred players that was designed to be an incentive for competing within the program, but how those players in the club were treated compared to how those who were not could be seen as simply being divisive.

“If you were in that, you were treated with bags of gear, great food, massages,” one ex-player said. “Meanwhile, people not in the Champions Club were fed hot dogs and beans. They wanted to make a point. You were either loved or hated. If they didn’t like you, you were mentally and verbally abused by Coach Court and Coach Durkin.”

The details of other allegations of a toxic program only go on and one, including alleged fat-shaming by pouring treats on players having a bad weigh-in and having videos of violent images and animals killing each other playing in the training rooms to create a predator mentality.

You can read the full report HERE. In the meantime, we continue to wait for Maryland to close the books on this investigation and learn what the fallout may be. Durkin remains on administrative leave while Maryland’s football season continues.

AP Top 25 sees Kentucky reach highest ranking since 2007

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
16 Comments

The SEC still holds the top two spots in the latest AP Top 25, but the top 10 had some sorting to do after this weekend’s action. Similar to the coaches poll that was released earlier in the day, Ohio State, Notre Dame and West Virginia all made some of the more notable changes within the top 10 of the poll this week. Toward the bottom of the poll, a brand new batch of five schools appeared in the poll after not being ranked a week ago.

Alabama continues to dominate the AP poll with 58 first-place votes to firmly keep them sitting atop the poll once again. They are followed by No. 2 Georgia, but No. 3 Ohio State swapped spots with No. 4 Clemson this week. Both the Buckeyes and Tigers received one first-place vote to prevent Alabama from being a unanimous No. 1.

No. 5 LSU stayed where they were a week ago as the changes were flying around them. No. 6 Notre Dame moved up two spots, skipping over No. 7 Oklahoma and benefitting from their win over previous No. 7 Stanford (the Cardinal fell to No. 14). No. 8 Auburn was followed by No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Washington, with both the Mountaineers and Huskies cracking their way into the top 10 this week. No. 11 Penn State fell two spots this week after losing to the Buckeyes Saturday night.

No. 13 Kentucky continues to climb the poll. This week marks the highest ranking in the AP poll by Kentucky since reaching as high as No. 8 in 2007.

No. 21 Colorado, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 NC State, No. 24 Virginia Tech, and No. 25 Oklahoma State all appear at the bottom of the ranking this week after not being ranked last week. Colorado and NC State are among the last 14 teams without a loss this season.

Here is this week’s full AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama (58)
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson (1)
  5. LSU
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Auburn
  9. West Virginia
  10. Washington
  11. Penn State
  12. UCF
  13. Kentucky
  14. Stanford
  15. Michigan
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Miami
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Michigan State
  21. Colorado
  22. Florida
  23. NC State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Oklahoma State